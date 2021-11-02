Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Increases 2021 Financial Outlook to at Least $3.1 Billion in Revenue and at Least $3.80 in Non-GAAP EPS



Expects Significant Growth in Revenue and Cash Flow in Fiscal 2022

Franchising Momentum Accelerating



DELAWARE, Ohio, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced the financial results of its fiscal 2021 third quarter. For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was $828.8 million, net income from continuing operations was $36.0 million or $0.83 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was $80.8 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.97 per share. On July 2, 2021, the Company completed the sale of Liberty Tax and, as such, the financial position and results of operations of the Company’s Liberty Tax segment are presented as discontinued operations and have been excluded from the Company’s fiscal 2021 third quarter results. Total cash was $160.0 million and outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.1 billion.

Brian Kahn, Franchise Group’s President and CEO stated, “Our management teams, associates, and franchisees are performing well. Despite continuing supply chain constraints and overall inflationary pressures, the underlying strength of the Franchise Group brands allows us to increase our financial expectations for fiscal year 2021. Franchising momentum is continuing to accelerate with new development agreements for 153 new locations in addition to 124 new store openings year to date. As we look towards fiscal 2022, we see significant growth for Franchise Group as systemwide unit growth is compounded by overall same store sales growth. We also remain active in pursuit of additional brands that we believe will further diversify our cash flow streams or add scale to existing platforms, and we expect to execute on at least one accretive transaction in the near term.”

The Company has four reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Pet Supplies Plus and Buddy’s. The following table summarizes Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income/(Loss) for each of these segments. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measures, are included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 25, 2021 September 25, 2021 Adjusted Net Adjusted Net Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss) Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss) (In thousands) (In thousands) American Freight $ 223,591 $ 16,045 $ 959 $ 750,914 $ 75,887 $ 27,538 Vitamin Shoppe 300,813 35,886 21,086 898,108 113,904 73,875 Pet Supplies Plus 286,643 24,994 13,642 613,712 52,655 13,677 Buddy's 17,779 4,433 5,159 50,195 14,004 10,639 Corporate - (515 ) (4,848 ) - (4,683 ) (85,544 ) Total $ 828,826 $ 80,843 $ 35,998 $ 2,312,929 $ 251,766 $ 40,185

Outlook

Franchise Group is increasing its expectations for annual Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 from at least $320 million to at least $325 million, Non-GAAP EPS from at least $3.45 per share to at least $3.80 per share and revenue from at least $3.05 billion to at least $3.1 billion. In calculating EPS, the Company is using approximately 41 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by adding the tax effected impact of adjustments to EBITDA to net income on a per share basis. In calculating Non-GAAP EPS, the Company is currently using an effective tax rate of 18.5%.

The Company does not provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, Non-GAAP financial measures such as forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading. Estimates exclude potential acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activities. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

Conference Call Information

Franchise Group will conduct a conference call on November 2nd at 4:30 P.M. ET to discuss its business, review financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and discuss its outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2021. A real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events page of Franchise Group’s website at www.franchisegrp.com. The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at (877) 784-1793. The passcode is 2978952. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Franchise Group, Inc.

Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and Sylvan Learning. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 2,600 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising agreements.





FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share count and per share data) September 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,972 $ 148,780 Current receivables, net 95,686 67,335 Inventories, net 533,552 302,307 Current assets held for sale - 43,023 Other current assets 18,643 13,997 Total current assets 807,853 575,442 Property, equipment, and software, net 202,968 135,872 Non-current receivables, net 12,000 12,800 Goodwill 787,441 448,258 Intangible assets, net 308,905 109,892 Operating lease right-of-use assets 656,561 502,104 Non-current assets held for sale - 55,116 Other non-current assets 55,856 8,428 Total assets $ 2,831,584 $ 1,847,912 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term obligations $ 1,420 $ 104,053 Current operating lease liabilities 158,577 127,032 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 360,274 252,389 Current liabilities held for sale - 40,576 Other current liabilities 34,095 25,174 Total current liabilities 554,366 549,224 Long-term obligations, excluding current installments 1,072,909 466,944 Non-current operating lease liabilities 513,461 402,276 Non-current liabilities held for sale - 8,779 Other non-current liabilities 51,366 35,522 Total liabilities 2,192,102 1,462,745 Stockholders equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 and 180,000,000 shares authorized, 40,237,297 and 40,092,260 shares issued and outstanding at September 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively 402 401 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 and 20,000,000 shares authorized, 4,541,125 and 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively 45 13 Additional paid-in capital 471,405 382,383 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes - (1,399 ) Retained earnings 167,630 3,769 Total equity attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. 639,482 385,167 Non-controlling interest - - Total equity 639,482 385,167 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,831,584 $ 1,847,912







FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except share count and per share data) September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Product $ 782,608 $ 500,462 $ 2,172,193 $ 1,440,677 Service and other 37,891 19,826 114,659 46,516 Rental 8,327 17,404 26,077 51,000 Total revenues 828,826 537,692 2,312,929 1,538,193 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Product 485,682 296,920 1,347,673 862,320 Service and other 8,737 678 10,076 2,135 Rental 2,930 5,877 8,869 17,327 Total cost of revenue 497,349 303,475 1,366,618 881,782 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 276,714 209,537 780,416 619,799 Total operating expenses 774,063 513,012 2,147,034 1,501,581 Income from operations 54,763 24,680 165,895 36,612 Other expense: Other (13,090 ) (1,246 ) (49,816 ) (5,295 ) Interest expense, net (21,194 ) (26,269 ) (91,494 ) (78,658 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 20,479 (2,835 ) 24,585 (47,341 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (15,519 ) 1,891 (15,600 ) (50,217 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 35,998 (4,726 ) 40,185 2,876 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 128,072 (3,871 ) 176,434 28,483 Net income (loss) 164,070 (8,597 ) 216,619 31,359 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - - - (2,090 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $ 164,070 $ (8,597 ) $ 216,619 $ 29,269 Amounts attributable to Franchise Group, Inc.: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 35,998 $ (4,726 ) $ 40,185 $ (11,005 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 128,072 (3,871 ) 176,434 40,274 Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $ 164,070 $ (8,597 ) $ 216,619 $ 29,269 Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.84 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.84 $ (0.34 ) Discontinued operations 3.18 (0.10 ) 4.39 1.23 Total basic earnings per share $ 4.02 $ (0.22 ) $ 5.23 $ 0.89 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.83 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.83 $ (0.34 ) Discontinued operations 3.13 (0.10 ) 4.31 1.23 Total diluted earnings per share $ 3.96 $ (0.22 ) $ 5.14 $ 0.89 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 40,229,232 39,692,384 40,171,458 32,679,576 Diluted 40,973,736 39,692,384 40,931,423 32,679,576







FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net income $ 216,619 $ 31,359 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 2,010 3,412 Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges 50,127 51,254 Amortization of deferred financing costs 35,590 28,703 Loss (gain) on disposal of other (374 ) 75 Stock-based compensation expense - equity awards 9,561 6,294 (Gain) on bargain purchases and sales of Company-owned offices (3,368 ) (1,761 ) Deferred tax (income) expense (17 ) 7,851 Prepayment penalty for early debt extinguishment 36,726 - Gain on divestiture of Liberty Tax (173,699 ) - Change in Accounts, notes, and interest receivable 5,748 (2,223 ) Income taxes receivable (13,473 ) (23,721 ) Other assets 26,026 3,971 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 21,959 38,884 Inventory (108,947 ) 79,967 Deferred revenue 10,952 5,649 Net cash provided by operating activities 115,440 229,714 Investing Activities Issuance of operating loans to franchisees and area developers (17,749 ) (30,368 ) Payments received on operating loans to franchisees and area developers 23,103 50,064 Purchases of Company-owned offices and acquired customer lists (1,086 ) (4,830 ) Proceeds from sale of Company-owned offices 3,189 1,118 Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (462,821 ) (353,423 ) Divestiture of business, net of cash and restricted cash sold 179,471 - Purchases of property, equipment, and software (36,871 ) (26,702 ) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment, and software 195 1,474 Net cash (used in) investing activities (312,569 ) (362,667 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 386 520 Dividends paid (50,016 ) (19,167 ) Non-controlling interest distribution - (4,716 ) Repayment of other long-term obligations (957,382 ) (455,811 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 6,724 174,665 Repayments under revolving credit facility (84,874 ) (218,260 ) Issuance of common stock - 198,003 Issuance of preferred stock 79,542 28,366 Payment for debt issue costs and original issuance discounts (51,288 ) (16,673 ) Prepayment penalty for early debt extinguishment (36,726 ) - Issuance of debt 1,300,000 586,000 Cash paid for taxes on exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation (433 ) (85 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 205,933 272,842 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net 34 (142 ) Net increase in cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,838 139,747 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 151,502 45,146 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 160,340 $ 184,893 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 39,618 $ 944 Cash paid for interest $ 79,074 $ 41,226 Accrued capital expenditures $ 3,496 $ 3,633 Non-cash proceeds from divestiture of Liberty Tax $ 59,680 $ - Deferred financing costs from issuance of common stock $ - $ 31,013 Capital expenditures funded by finance lease liabilities $ 1,211 $ - Tax receivable agreement included in other long-term liabilities $ - $ 17,156



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company’s operating businesses and in comparing its results from period to period because they exclude items that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by management to evaluate performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. These metrics are also used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgments and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines and calculates Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations adjusted for non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash executive compensation expense, shareholder litigation costs, prepayment penalties on early debt repayment, non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Although amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets support revenue generation. Management excludes amortization of intangible assets because these are non-cash amounts for which the amount and frequency are significantly impacted by the timing and size of our acquisitions, which vary from period to periods and across companies. The tax effect on the related non-GAAP adjustments was calculated based on an estimated annual non-GAAP effective tax rate of 18.5%

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 25, 2021.





For the Three Months Ended September 25, 2021 ($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin Shoppe

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 5,159 $ 13,642 $ 959 $ 21,086 $ (4,848 ) $ 35,998 Add back: Interest expense 832 5,004 8,615 6,777 (33 ) 21,194 Income tax expense (benefit) - 1 - (71 ) (15,449 ) (15,519 ) Depreciation and amortization charges 853 6,219 2,668 8,094 - 17,834 Total Adjustments 1,685 11,224 11,283 14,800 (15,482 ) 23,509 EBITDA 6,844 24,866 12,242 35,886 (20,330 ) 59,507 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs - 10 - - - 10 Stock based compensation 70 - - - 4,014 4,084 Non-cash executive compensation expense - - 494 - - 494 Gain on Sale of Company-Owned Stores (2,481 ) - - - - (2,481 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - - - Store closures / Related Costs / Impairment - 2,991 - - 2,991 Integration / Related Costs - 90 362 - 274 726 Acquisition costs - 28 (43 ) - 2,211 2,196 Loss on Investment in Equity Securities - - (0 ) - 13,175 13,175 Divestiture costs - - - - 135 135 Compliance costs - - - - 6 6 Total Adjustments to EBITDA (2,411 ) 128 3,803 - 19,815 21,336 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,433 $ 24,994 $ 16,045 $ 35,886 $ (515 ) $ 80,843







For the Nine Months Ended September 25, 2021 ($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin Shoppe

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 10,639 $ 13,677 $ 27,538 $ 73,875 $ (85,544 ) $ 40,185 Add back: Interest expense 2,991 11,378 29,122 17,023 30,980 91,494 Income tax expense (benefit) - 1 - (68 ) (15,533 ) (15,600 ) Depreciation and amortization charges 2,645 13,773 6,913 23,075 1 46,407 Total Adjustments 5,637 25,153 36,034 40,029 15,448 122,301 EBITDA 16,276 38,830 63,572 113,904 (70,096 ) 162,486 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs - 19 - - - 19 Stock based compensation 209 - - - 9,135 9,344 Non-cash executive compensation expense - - 1,319 - - 1,319 Gain on Sale of Company-Owned Stores (2,481 ) - - - - (2,481 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - 36,726 36,726 Store closures / Related Costs / Impairment - - 3,213 - - 3,213 Integration / Related Costs - 520 7,450 - 572 8,542 Acquisition costs - 13,286 333 - 2,226 15,845 Loss on Investment in Equity Securities - - - - 13,175 13,175 Divestiture costs - - - - 2,794 2,794 Compliance costs - - - - 785 785 Total Adjustments to EBITDA (2,272 ) 13,825 12,315 - 65,413 89,281 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,004 $ 52,655 $ 75,887 $ 113,904 $ (4,683 ) $ 251,767



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations per diluted share to Non-GAAP EPS for the three and nine months ended September 25, 2021.





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended ($ In thousands except share count and per share data) September 25, 2021 September 25, 2021 Net income (loss) from continuing operations / Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $ 35,998 $ 0.88 $ 40,185 $ 0.98 Less: Preferred dividend declared (2,128 ) (0.05 ) (6,385 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted Net Income available to Common Stockholder 33,870 0.83 33,800 0.83 Add back: Executive severance and related costs 10 - 19 - Stock based compensation 4,084 0.10 9,344 0.23 Long-term executive compensation expense 494 0.01 1,319 0.03 Gain on Sale of Company-Owned Stores (2,481 ) (0.06 ) (2,481 ) (0.06 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - 36,726 0.90 Store closures / Related Costs 2,991 0.07 3,213 0.08 Integration / Related Costs 726 0.02 8,542 0.21 Acquisition costs 2,196 0.05 15,845 0.39 Loss on Investment in Equity Securities 13,175 0.32 13,175 0.32 Divestiture costs 135 - 2,794 0.07 Compliance costs 6 - 785 0.02 Adjustments to EBITDA 21,335 0.51 89,281 2.19 Non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs 2,394 0.06 35,590 0.87 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,390 0.06 5,901 0.14 Tax impact (4,832 ) (0.11 ) (24,193 ) (0.59 ) Valuation Allowance Tax Benefit (15,519 ) (0.38 ) (15,519 ) (0.38 ) Impact of diluted share count assuming non-GAAP net income - - - - Total Adjustments to Net income (loss) from continuing operations 5,768 0.14 91,060 2.23 Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations / Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 39,638 $ 0.97 $ 124,860 $ 3.05 Basic weighted average shares 40,229,232 40,171,458 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 40,973,736 40,931,423

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include statements regarding the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, its performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, its outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and its growth expectations for fiscal 2022 and acquisition strategy. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company refers you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew F. Kaminsky

EVP & Chief Administrative Officer

Franchise Group, Inc.

akaminsky@franchisegrp.com

(914) 939-5161