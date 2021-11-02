NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $60.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, which compares to $57.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $38.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $61.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, which compares to $58.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $40.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.

Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI, said, “We delivered strong operating performance, significant growth in our high-quality insured portfolio and record financial results in the third quarter. Our credit performance continued to trend in a favorable direction, and we remain optimistic about the broad strength of the economy and resiliency of the housing market. We are an organization that is leading with impact, and believe we are well positioned to continue to support borrowers in need of down payment assistance, drive disciplined growth in our insurance in-force and deliver strong risk-adjusted returns going forward.”

Selected third quarter 2021 highlights include:

Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $143.6 billion, up 5% from $136.6 billion in the second quarter and 37% compared to $104.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020





Net premiums earned were $113.6 million, up 2% compared to $110.9 million in the second quarter and 15% compared to $98.8 million in the third quarter of 2020





Underwriting and operating expenses were $34.7 million, including $1.3 million of costs incurred in connection with our CEO transition and $0.5 million of capital market transaction costs, compared to $34.7 million in the second quarter and $34.0 million in the third quarter of 2020





Insurance claims and claim expenses were $3.2 million, compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter and $15.7 million in the third quarter of 2020





Shareholders' equity was $1.5 billion at quarter end, equal to $17.68 per share, up 4% compared to $17.03 per share in the second quarter and 15% compared to $15.42 per share in the third quarter of 2020





Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 16.2% and annualized adjusted return on equity was 16.6%





At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $2.0 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.4 billion





Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Change (1) Change (1) 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020 Q/Q Y/Y INSURANCE METRICS ($billions) Primary Insurance-in-Force 143.6 136.6 104.5 5 % 37 % New Insurance Written - NIW Monthly premium 16.9 19.4 16.5 (13 ) % 2 % Single premium 1.2 3.3 2.0 (63 ) % (38 ) % Total (2) 18.1 22.8 18.5 (21 ) % (2 ) % FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts) Net Premiums Earned 113.6 110.9 98.8 2 % 15 % Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 3.2 4.6 15.7 (31 ) % (80 ) % Underwriting and Operating Expenses 34.7 34.7 34.0 — % 2 % Net Income 60.2 57.5 38.2 5 % 58 % Adjusted Net Income 61.8 58.1 40.4 6 % 53 % Cash and Investments 2,152 2,062 1,884 4 % 14 % Shareholders' Equity 1,516 1,460 1,308 4 % 16 % Book Value per Share 17.68 17.03 15.42 4 % 15 % Loss Ratio 2.8 % 4.2 % 15.9 % Expense Ratio 30.5 % 31.3 % 34.4 %

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.

(2) Total may not foot due to rounding.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will hold a conference call, which will be webcast live today, November 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 internationally, and using Conference ID: 1091419 or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainty relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken by governmental authorities and other third parties to combat it, including their impact on the global economy, the U.S. housing, real estate, housing finance and mortgage insurance markets, and the Company’s business, operations and personnel; changes in the business practices of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the "GSEs"), including decisions that have the impact of decreasing or discontinuing the use of mortgage insurance as credit enhancement generally, or with first time homebuyers or on very high loan-to-value mortgages; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements ("PMIERs") and other requirements imposed by the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia ("D.C.") and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including other private mortgage insurers and government mortgage insurers, such as the Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Housing Service and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; developments in the world’s financial and capital markets and our access to such markets, including reinsurance; adoption of new or changes to existing laws, rules and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators, including the implementation of the final rules defining and/or concerning "Qualified Mortgage" and "Qualified Residential Mortgage"; U.S, federal tax reform and other potential changes in tax law and their impact on us and our operations; legislative or regulatory changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance industry in particular; potential future lawsuits, investigations or inquiries or resolution of current lawsuits or inquiries; changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies, interest rates, inflation and investment results or other conditions that affect the housing market or the markets for home mortgages or mortgage insurance; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the capital, credit and reinsurance markets and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low-down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; emergence of unexpected claim and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we had expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from natural disasters, including, with respect to affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; the inability of our counterparties, including third party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; and, our ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Change in fair value of warrant liability. Outstanding warrants at the end of each reporting period are revalued, and any change in fair value is reported in the statement of operations in the period in which the change occurred. The change in fair value of our warrant liability can vary significantly across periods and is influenced principally by equity market and general economic factors that do not impact or reflect our current period operating results. We believe trends in our operating performance can be more clearly identified by excluding fluctuations related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability.

(2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.

(3) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.

(4) Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, and are not expected to recur with frequency in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Infrequent, unusual or non-operating adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, include severance, restricted stock modification and other expenses incurred in connection with the CEO transition we announced on September 9, 2021. Past adjustments under this category include the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are infrequent or non-recurring in nature, and are not indicative of the performance of, or ongoing trends in, our primary operating activities or business.

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417





Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 113,594 $ 98,802 $ 330,361 $ 296,463 Net investment income 9,831 8,337 28,027 23,511 Net realized investment gains (losses) 3 (4 ) 15 635 Other revenues 613 648 1,597 2,771 Total revenues 124,041 107,783 360,000 323,380 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 3,204 15,667 12,806 55,698 Underwriting and operating expenses 34,669 33,969 103,460 96,616 Service expenses 787 557 1,859 2,381 Interest expense 7,930 7,796 23,767 16,481 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability — 437 (454 ) (4,286 ) Total expenses 46,590 58,426 141,438 166,890 Income before income taxes 77,451 49,357 218,562 156,490 Income tax expense 17,258 11,178 47,956 33,192 Net income $ 60,193 $ 38,179 $ 170,606 $ 123,298 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.45 $ 1.99 $ 1.63 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.45 $ 1.96 $ 1.55 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 85,721 84,805 85,563 75,695 Diluted 86,880 85,599 86,794 76,867 Loss ratio (1) 2.8 % 15.9 % 3.9 % 18.8 % Expense ratio (2) 30.5 % 34.4 % 31.3 % 32.6 % Combined ratio (3) 33.3 % 50.2 % 35.2 % 51.4 % Net income $ 60,193 $ 38,179 $ 170,606 $ 123,298 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized (losses) gains in accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax (benefit) expense of $(2,165) and $2,494 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and $(9,168) and $7,655 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively (8,144 ) 9,381 (34,487 ) 28,799 Reclassification adjustment for realized (gains) losses included in net income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $1 and ($1) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and $3 and ($258) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively (2 ) 3 (12 ) 972 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (8,146 ) 9,384 (34,499 ) 29,771 Comprehensive income $ 52,047 $ 47,563 $ 136,107 $ 153,069

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding





Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,024,639 and $1,730,835 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) $ 2,054,419 $ 1,804,286 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $3,572 and $5,555 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 97,260 126,937 Premiums receivable 58,499 49,779 Accrued investment income 12,114 9,862 Prepaid expenses 4,409 3,292 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 61,362 62,225 Software and equipment, net 32,066 29,665 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 2,969 6,190 Reinsurance recoverable 20,420 17,608 Other assets 51,162 53,188 Total assets $ 2,398,314 $ 2,166,666 Liabilities Debt $ 394,282 $ 393,301 Unearned premiums 139,624 118,817 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 78,657 61,716 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 104,604 90,567 Reinsurance funds withheld 6,280 8,653 Warrant liability, at fair value 3,010 4,409 Deferred tax liability, net 151,364 112,586 Other liabilities 4,267 7,026 Total liabilities 882,088 797,075 Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 85,743,638 and 85,163,039 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 857 852 Additional paid-in capital 948,395 937,872 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 19,357 53,856 Retained earnings 547,617 377,011 Total shareholders' equity 1,516,226 1,369,591 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,398,314 $ 2,166,666





Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 113,594 $ 110,888 $ 98,802 $ 330,361 $ 296,463 Net investment income 9,831 9,382 8,337 28,027 23,511 Net realized investment gains (losses) 3 12 (4 ) 15 635 Other revenues 613 483 648 1,597 2,771 Total revenues 124,041 120,765 107,783 360,000 323,380 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 3,204 4,640 15,667 12,806 55,698 Underwriting and operating expenses 34,669 34,725 33,969 103,460 96,616 Service expenses 787 481 557 1,859 2,381 Interest expense 7,930 7,922 7,796 23,767 16,481 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability — (658 ) 437 (454 ) (4,286 ) Total expenses 46,590 47,110 58,426 141,438 166,890 Income before income taxes 77,451 73,655 49,357 218,562 156,490 Income tax expense 17,258 16,133 11,178 47,956 33,192 Net income $ 60,193 $ 57,522 $ 38,179 $ 170,606 $ 123,298 Adjustments: Net realized investment (gains) losses (3 ) (12 ) 4 (15 ) (635 ) (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability — (658 ) 437 (454 ) (4,286 ) Capital markets transaction costs 481 1,615 2,254 2,474 5,518 Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items (6) 1,289 — — 1,289 — Adjusted income before taxes 79,218 74,600 52,052 221,856 157,087 Income tax expense on adjustments (7) 139 337 474 555 1,025 Adjusted net income $ 61,821 $ 58,130 $ 40,400 $ 173,345 $ 122,870 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 86,880 86,819 85,599 86,794 76,867 Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 0.45 $ 1.96 $ 1.55 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.71 $ 0.67 $ 0.47 $ 2.00 $ 1.60 Return-on-equity 16.2 % 16.2 % 11.9 % 15.8 % 14.7 % Adjusted return-on-equity 16.6 % 16.4 % 12.6 % 16.0 % 14.6 % Expense ratio (2) 30.5 % 31.3 % 34.4 % 31.3 % 32.6 % Adjusted expense ratio (3) 29.0 % 29.9 % 32.1 % 30.2 % 31.6 % Combined ratio (4) 33.3 % 35.5 % 50.2 % 35.2 % 51.4 % Adjusted combined ratio (5) 31.8 % 34.0 % 48.0 % 34.1 % 50.4 %

(1) Diluted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, excludes the impact of the warrant fair value change as it was anti-dilutive. For all other periods presented, diluted net income equals reported net income as the impact of the warrant fair value change was dilutive.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions and infrequent or unusual non-operating items) by net premiums earned.

(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.

(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction and infrequent or unusual non-operating items) and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.

(6) Represents severance, restricted stock modification and other expenses incurred in connection with the CEO transition announced on September 9, 2021.

(7) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction. Such non-deductible items include gains or losses from the change in the fair value of our warrant liability and certain costs incurred in connection with the CEO transition, which are limited under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code.





Historical Quarterly Data 2021 2020 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 113,594 $ 110,888 $ 105,879 $ 100,709 $ 98,802 $ 98,944 Net investment income 9,831 9,382 8,814 8,386 8,337 7,070 Net realized investment gains (losses) 3 12 — 295 (4 ) 711 Other revenues 613 483 501 513 648 1,223 Total revenues 124,041 120,765 115,194 109,903 107,783 107,948 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 3,204 4,640 4,962 3,549 15,667 34,334 Underwriting and operating expenses 34,669 34,725 34,065 34,994 33,969 30,370 Service expenses 787 481 591 459 557 1,090 Interest expense 7,930 7,922 7,915 7,906 7,796 5,941 (Gain ) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability — (658 ) 205 1,379 437 1,236 Total expenses 46,590 47,110 47,738 48,287 58,426 72,971 Income before income taxes 77,451 73,655 67,456 61,616 49,357 34,977 Income tax expense 17,258 16,133 14,565 13,348 11,178 8,129 Net income $ 60,193 $ 57,522 $ 52,891 $ 48,268 $ 38,179 $ 26,848 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 0.57 $ 0.45 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 0.36 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 85,721 85,647 85,317 84,956 84,805 73,617 Diluted 86,880 86,819 86,487 86,250 85,599 74,174 Other data Loss Ratio(1) 2.8 % 4.2 % 4.7 % 3.5 % 15.9 % 34.7 % Expense Ratio(2) 30.5 % 31.3 % 32.2 % 34.7 % 34.4 % 30.7 % Combined ratio (3) 33.3 % 35.5 % 36.9 % 38.3 % 50.2 % 65.4 %

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below) New insurance written $ 18,084 $ 22,751 $ 26,397 $ 19,782 $ 18,499 $ 13,124 New risk written $ 4,640 5,650 6,531 4,868 4,577 3,260 Insurance in force (IIF) (1) 143,618 136,598 123,777 111,252 104,494 98,905 Risk in force (1) $ 36,253 34,366 31,206 28,164 26,568 25,238 Policies in force (count) (1) 490,714 471,794 436,652 399,429 381,899 372,934 Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 293 $ 290 $ 283 $ 279 $ 274 $ 265 Coverage percentage (2) 25.2 % 25.2 % 25.2 % 25.3 % 25.4 % 25.5 % Loans in default (count) (1) 7,670 8,764 11,090 12,209 13,765 10,816 Default rate (1) 1.56 % 1.86 % 2.54 % 3.06 % 3.60 % 2.90 % Risk in force on defaulted loans (1) $ 546 $ 625 $ 785 $ 874 $ 1,008 $ 799 Net premium yield (3) 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.40 % Earnings from cancellations $ 7.7 $ 7.0 $ 9.9 $ 11.7 $ 12.6 $ 15.5 Annual persistency (4) 58.1 % 53.9 % 51.9 % 55.9 % 60.0 % 64.1 % Quarterly run-off (5) 8.1 % 8.0 % 12.5 % 12.5 % 13.1 % 12.9 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.

(2) Calculated as end of period risk-in-force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF.

(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.

(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.

(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three month period.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW Three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 (In Millions) Monthly $ 16,861 $ 19,422 $ 23,764 $ 17,789 $ 16,516 $ 11,885 Single 1,223 3,329 2,633 1,993 1,983 1,239 Primary $ 18,084 $ 22,751 $ 26,397 $ 19,782 $ 18,499 $ 13,124





Primary and pool IIF As of September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 (In Millions) Monthly $ 124,767 $ 117,629 $ 106,920 $ 95,336 $ 88,584 $ 82,848 Single 18,851 18,969 16,857 15,916 15,910 16,057 Primary 143,618 136,598 123,777 111,252 104,494 98,905 Pool 1,339 1,460 1,642 1,855 2,115 2,340 Total $ 144,957 $ 138,058 $ 125,419 $ 113,107 $ 106,609 $ 101,245





The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction and 2021 QSR Transaction, and collectively, the QSR Transactions), and Insurance-Linked Note transactions (the 2017 ILN Transaction, 2018 ILN Transaction, 2019 ILN Transaction, 2020-1 ILN Transaction, 2020-2 ILN Transaction and 2021 -1 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions) for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended September 30,

2021 June 30, 2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 (In Thousands) The QSR Transactions Ceded risk-in-force $ 7,610,870 $ 7,113,707 $ 6,330,409 $ 5,543,969 $ 5,159,061 $ 4,563,676 Ceded premiums earned (28,366 ) (27,537 ) (25,747 ) (24,161 ) (24,517 ) (23,210 ) Ceded claims and claim expenses 840 1,194 1,180 601 3,200 8,669 Ceding commission earned 6,142 5,961 5,162 4,787 4,798 4,428 Profit commission 15,191 14,391 13,380 13,184 11,034 5,271 The ILN Transactions Ceded premiums $ (10,390 ) $ (10,169 ) $ (9,397 ) $ (9,422 ) $ (6,268 ) $ (3,267 )





Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 June 30, 2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 ($ In Millions) >= 760 $ 8,073 $ 11,390 $ 11,600 $ 32,377 $ 25,942 740-759 3,254 4,246 2,575 12,812 6,056 720-739 2,563 3,152 2,187 9,678 5,373 700-719 2,099 1,798 1,217 6,255 3,214 680-699 1,487 1,292 793 4,139 1,872 <=679 608 873 127 1,971 463 Total $ 18,084 $ 22,751 $ 18,499 $ 67,232 $ 42,920 Weighted average FICO 749 754 764 753 761





Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 June 30, 2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 1,957 $ 2,177 $ 587 $ 6,585 $ 1,855 90.01% to 95.00% 8,344 9,941 7,767 29,336 18,161 85.01% to 90.00% 4,961 6,262 6,968 19,071 16,117 85.00% and below 2,822 4,371 3,177 12,240 6,787 Total $ 18,084 $ 22,751 $ 18,499 $ 67,232 $ 42,920 Weighted average LTV 91.8 % 91.3 % 90.7 % 91.3 % 90.8 %





Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 June 30, 2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 (In Millions) Purchase $ 16,400 $ 18,911 $ 12,764 $ 53,220 $ 28,531 Refinance 1,684 3,840 5,735 14,012 14,389 Total $ 18,084 $ 22,751 $ 18,499 $ 67,232 $ 42,920

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of September 30, 2021.

Primary IIF and RIF As of September 30, 2021 IIF RIF (In Millions) September 30, 2021 $ 64,885 $ 16,274 2020 47,196 11,848 2019 14,502 3,800 2018 5,675 1,446 2017 4,845 1,213 2016 and before 6,515 1,672 Total $ 143,618 $ 36,253

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 73,080 $ 70,583 $ 53,742 740-759 24,676 23,175 16,193 720-739 19,898 18,857 14,352 700-719 13,206 12,230 10,235 680-699 8,678 7,927 6,713 <=679 4,080 3,826 3,259 Total $ 143,618 $ 136,598 $ 104,494





Primary RIF by FICO As of September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 18,200 $ 17,531 $ 13,563 740-759 6,280 5,873 4,141 720-739 5,086 4,798 3,694 700-719 3,432 3,161 2,635 680-699 2,243 2,047 1,730 <=679 1,012 956 805 Total $ 36,253 $ 34,366 $ 26,568





Primary IIF by LTV As of September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 13,179 $ 12,026 $ 8,130 90.01% to 95.00% 63,828 60,358 47,828 85.01% to 90.00% 44,451 43,064 35,224 85.00% and below 22,160 21,150 13,312 Total $ 143,618 $ 136,598 $ 104,494





Primary RIF by LTV As of September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 3,932 $ 3,552 $ 2,310 90.01% to 95.00% 18,810 17,774 14,056 85.01% to 90.00% 10,902 10,555 8,642 85.00% and below 2,609 2,485 1,560 Total $ 36,253 $ 34,366 $ 26,568





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Fixed 99 % 99 % 99 % Adjustable rate mortgages Less than five years — — — Five years and longer 1 1 1 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 136,598 $ 123,777 $ 98,905 NIW 18,084 22,751 18,499 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (11,064 ) (9,930 ) (12,910 ) IIF, end of period $ 143,618 $ 136,598 $ 104,494

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 California 10.2 % 10.3 % 11.3 % Texas 9.9 9.8 8.3 Florida 8.6 8.3 6.7 Virginia 4.9 5.0 5.4 Colorado 4.0 4.1 4.0 Maryland 3.8 3.9 3.6 Illinois 3.7 3.8 4.0 Georgia 3.7 3.5 3.0 Washington 3.5 3.6 3.5 Pennsylvania 3.2 3.2 3.5 Total 55.5 % 55.5 % 53.3 %

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021 Book

year Original

Insurance

Written Remaining

Insurance in

Force %

Remaining

of Original

Insurance Policies

Ever in

Force Number of

Policies in

Force Number

of Loans

in

Default # of

Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio

(Inception to Date) (1) Cumulative

Default Rate (2) Current

default rate (3) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 7 4 % 655 52 3 1 0.5 % 0.6 % 5.8 % 2014 3,451 310 9 % 14,786 1,898 68 49 4.2 % 0.8 % 3.6 % 2015 12,422 1,923 15 % 52,548 10,427 366 115 3.3 % 0.9 % 3.5 % 2016 21,187 4,275 20 % 83,626 21,244 797 128 2.9 % 1.1 % 3.8 % 2017 21,582 4,845 22 % 85,897 24,478 1,286 93 4.5 % 1.6 % 5.3 % 2018 27,295 5,675 21 % 104,043 27,844 1,723 81 8.6 % 1.7 % 6.2 % 2019 45,141 14,502 32 % 148,423 57,685 2,038 16 12.7 % 1.4 % 3.5 % 2020 62,702 47,196 75 % 186,174 147,395 1,170 1 6.7 % 0.6 % 0.8 % 2021 67,232 64,885 97 % 205,291 199,691 219 — 1.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total $ 261,174 $ 143,618 881,443 490,714 7,670 484

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.

(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.

(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 101,235 $ 69,903 $ 90,567 $ 23,752 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (19,726 ) (14,307 ) (17,608 ) (4,939 ) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 81,509 55,596 72,959 18,813 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 3,649 18,682 19,275 61,198 Prior years (3) (445 ) (3,015 ) (6,469 ) (5,500 ) Total claims and claim expenses incurred 3,204 15,667 12,806 55,698 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) 3 113 15 152 Prior years (3) 526 1,100 1,566 4,309 Total claims and claim expenses paid 529 1,213 1,581 4,461 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 84,184 70,050 84,184 70,050 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 20,420 17,180 20,420 17,180 Ending balance $ 104,604 $ 87,230 $ 104,604 $ 87,230

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.

(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $14.0 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.8 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $55.4 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.8 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $1.8 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.0 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $4.0 million attributed to net case reserves and $1.3 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Beginning default inventory 8,764 10,816 12,209 1,448 Plus: new defaults 1,624 6,588 4,486 16,870 Less: cures (2,694 ) (3,598 ) (8,964 ) (4,426 ) Less: claims paid (24 ) (40 ) (59 ) (123 ) Less: claims denied — (1 ) (2 ) (4 ) Ending default inventory 7,670 13,765 7,670 13,765

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 (In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 24 40 59 123 Total amount paid for claims $ 674 $ 1,540 $ 1,982 $ 5,621 Average amount paid per claim $ 28 $ 39 $ 34 $ 46 Severity(2) 55 % 67 % 60 % 80 %

(1) Count includes six and ten claims settled without payment during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and six and eight claims settled without payment during the three and nine months ended 2020, respectively.

(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the periods indicated.

Average reserve per default: As of September 30, 2021 As of September 30, 2020 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 12.6 $ 5.8 IBNR (1)(2) 1.0 0.5 Total $ 13.6 $ 6.3

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.

(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.