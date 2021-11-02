PacBio’s Sequel IIe Selected by Prenetics to Build Personalized Genomics for Healthcare

MENLO PARK, Calif. and HONG KONG, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio will be providing its high-quality, highly accurate sequencing platforms to Prenetics Group Limited, a leading global genomics and diagnostic testing company, as the firm adds more comprehensive genetic screening services including carrier screening and cancer-risk screening in Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and in the United Kingdom.



“With the global success of CircleDNA for consumers, Circle Medical will be a physician-only product to specifically cater to a physician’s specialty. The partnership with PacBio enables us to expand the utility and opportunity of next generation sequencing technologies in both consumer and clinical settings.” said Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics.

“PacBio’s SMRT HiFi sequencing technology is capable of providing additional genetic information in carrier screening and cancer risk screening, and we’re delighted to be bringing its advantages to our customers and patients,” said Dr. Senthil Sundaram MD, Chief Clinical Officer at Prenetics.

PacBio’s technology will be a key component of Prenetics’ Circle Medical offering, a genetic test geared towards addressing the diagnostic needs of physicians and improving the accuracy of detecting mutations. Prenetics is also utilizing PacBio technology to apply epigenomics to both end-consumer oriented products, such as aging, skincare, and population health, as well as medically-oriented products such as colorectal cancer and liver cancer.

“This partnership reflects the adaptability of PacBio SMRT sequencing technology when combined with the creativity of the world’s top researchers,” said Christian Henry, PacBio CEO. “Prenetics has shown strong business growth globally and we are excited to work with them closely on their next phase of growth with clinical genomics.”

“The pairing of PacBio and Prenetics doesn’t just offer opportunities in consumer genetic testing, but shows how Sequel IIe can be used to make advances in biomedical research, clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical solutions,” said Jonas Korlach, Chief Scientific Officer at PacBio. “We’re very excited to see how our HiFi technology is being used by scientists all around the world to advance science.”

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based onSingle Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information, please visit pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Prenetics

Founded in 2014, Prenetics is a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing that is disrupting and decentralising healthcare with a focus on prevention, diagnostics and personalized care. Prenetics is led by visionary entrepreneur, Danny Yeung, and operational in 10 countries with a team of over 700. Prenetics develops consumer genetic testing and early colorectal cancer screening; provides COVID-19 testing, rapid point of care and at-home diagnostic testing and medical genetic testing. To learn more about Prenetics, visit www.prenetics.com.

Most recently, Prenetics announced on September 16, 2021 that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ARTAU, "Artisan"), a special purpose acquisition company privately founded by renowned cultural entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. The announcement marks Prenetics as the first unicorn from Hong Kong to be publicly listed in any market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to PacBio’s products and capabilities in connection with, and utilization by Prenetics in, genetic and epigenetic screening and analysis products and services in consumer- and clinically-oriented markets and customers; SMRT HiFi sequencing technology’s adaptability, and capability of providing additional genetic information in carrier screening and cancer risk screening; commercial and market opportunities; PacBio’s opportunity to work with Prenetics on its potential next phase of growth; and potential to make advances in biomedical research, clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical solutions. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio’s most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” PacBio undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

