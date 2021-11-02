Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Updates 2021 Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Recent Business Highlights

Generated revenue of $61.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, a 72% increase over the same quarter last year

Achieved gross margin of 86.0% in the third quarter of 2021, an increase over the 85.5% reported in the same quarter last year

Activated 68 new centers in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2021, bringing the total to 603 U.S. medical centers providing Inspire therapy

Created 11 new U.S. sales territories in the third quarter of 2021, bringing the total to 141 U.S. sales territories

"Our team continued to perform extremely well during the third quarter, particularly during the recent resurgence of COVID-19 driven by the Delta variant,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. "The significant growth in our business is being driven by increased capacity at new and existing centers, enhanced patient demand for Inspire therapy, our ability to improve patients’ access to care with our Advisor Care Program, and the positive reimbursement environment for Inspire therapy. Based on our strong performance in the third quarter and the anticipated continuation of positive implant growth trends for the remainder of the year, we are raising our full year 2021 revenue guidance to between $219 million to $221 million, an increase from our prior guidance of $210 million to $213 million. While we continue to closely track the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we anticipate that any impact to our business will be minimal given that our centers are geographically distributed across the country and not heavily concentrated in any one particular region. Moreover, we intend to continue our robust investment in the further growth in adoption of Inspire therapy."

"The 68 new U.S. implanting centers that were added in the third quarter was well above our previous guidance of 48 to 52 new centers per quarter, and is indicative of the continued substantial demand by physicians and centers for access to Inspire therapy. To further support this demand, we created 11 new sales territories in the third quarter in the U.S.,” continued Mr. Herbert. “Importantly, our robust pace in the opening of new centers includes a growing number of ASCs, which continue to increase at a slightly higher rate than the addition of hospitals. Finally, we were pleased that a CMS panel unanimously approved a recommendation to recalculate the proposed reimbursement for Inspire procedures performed in ASCs, and we should learn of the ASC reimbursement in the next few weeks.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $61.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a 72% increase from $35.8 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. U.S. revenue for the quarter was $58.3 million, an increase of 76% as compared to the prior year quarter. Third quarter European revenue was $3.4 million, an increase of 24% as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin increased to 86.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 85.5% for the corresponding prior year period, with the improvement primarily due to higher sales volumes and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating expense increased to $62.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $40.5 million in the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 55%. This planned increase primarily reflected ongoing investments in the expansion of the U.S. and European sales organizations, direct-to-patient marketing programs, and continued product development efforts, as well as increased general corporate costs.

Net loss was $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $10.4 million in the corresponding prior year period. The diluted net loss per share for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.38 per share, as compared to $0.39 in the prior year period.

As of September 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $220.2 million, compared to $234.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

Given the positive trends during the third quarter, Inspire is increasing its full year 2021 revenue guidance to between $219 million to $221 million, which would represent growth of 90% to 92% over full year 2020 revenue of $115.4 million. This compares to the prior revenue guidance of $210 million to $213 million. The Company is maintaining its full year 2021 gross margin guidance of 85% to 86%.

In addition, Inspire is increasing its guidance relating to the opening of new U.S. medical centers to a range of 52 to 56 per quarter for the remaining quarter of the year, as compared to the prior guidance of 48 to 52 centers. The Company is also increasing its guidance on the addition of new territories to adding 11 to 12 new territories for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to the prior guidance of ten to 11 territories.

Webcast and Conference Call

Inspire’s management will host a conference call after market close today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.

Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time:

Domestic: 800-344-0786 International: 209-905-5969 Conference ID: 8449129 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/utdpmguo

To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Inspire website at www.inspiresleep.com . The webcast replay will be available on the Inspire website for two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com .

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 61,685 $ 35,842 $ 154,996 $ 69,372 Cost of goods sold 8,624 5,211 22,123 10,462 Gross profit 53,061 30,631 132,873 58,910 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,614 7,307 27,056 18,807 Selling, general and administrative 53,243 33,216 143,846 89,249 Total operating expenses 62,857 40,523 170,902 108,056 Operating loss (9,796 ) (9,892 ) (38,029 ) (49,146 ) Other expense (income): Interest income (22 ) (125 ) (110 ) (1,015 ) Interest expense 537 533 1,590 1,584 Other expense (income), net 33 (2 ) 90 (83 ) Total other expense 548 406 1,570 486 Loss before income taxes (10,344 ) (10,298 ) (39,599 ) (49,632 ) Income taxes 3 87 52 87 Net loss (10,347 ) (10,385 ) (39,651 ) (49,719 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized (loss) gain on investments 3 (81 ) (38 ) (29 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (10,344 ) $ (10,466 ) $ (39,689 ) $ (49,748 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.46 ) $ (1.93 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 27,300,377 26,835,603 27,225,499 25,767,497



