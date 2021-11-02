Ultragenyx Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Third quarter 2021 total revenue of $81.6 million including Crysvita1 revenue to Ultragenyx of $50.3 million



2021 Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories1 now expected towards the upper end of the$180 million to $190 million range previously provided

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2021.

“In the third quarter we executed on key commercial and clinical milestones, including the resumption of the GTX-102 study for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and the initiation of our seamless Phase 1/2/3 study of UX701 for the treatment of Wilson disease. Looking ahead, we are preparing to initiate four additional studies across multiple modalities, including two Phase 3 gene therapies, a Phase 2/3 anti-sclerostin monoclonal antibody, and a Phase 1/2 leveraging our first mRNA program,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “The breadth of our clinical programs with the strength of our balance sheet put us in position to deliver disease-modifying therapies across a spectrum of rare diseases.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financials and Full Year Crysvita Guidance Update

In the third quarter 2021, Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories1 increased 35% versus the third quarter 2020. For the full year 2021, the company now expects the 2021 Crysvita revenue to be towards the upper end of the guidance range of $180 million to $190 million that was previously provided.

Dojolvi revenue in the third quarter 2021 grew 176% versus the third quarter of 2020, which was the first quarter following FDA approval. As of the end of the third quarter 2021, the company had received approximately 310 completed start forms from approximately 145 unique prescribers. This has led to approximately 250 patients on reimbursed therapy as of the end of September 2021.

Third quarter 2021 revenue included $12.1 million related to the technology transfer as part of the Daiichi Sankyo strategic manufacturing partnership around the company’s producer cell line and HEK293 technologies. The technology transfer activities and resulting revenue is expected to be substantially complete in the fourth quarter 2021.

Total operating expenses of $171.5 million in the third quarter 2021 increased 30% or $39.7 million versus the third quarter 2020, primarily driven by pipeline advancements. For the year, total operating expenses are expected to increase modestly as the company continues the commercial launch of Dojolvi and supports six clinical programs, including four pivotal studies.

Net cash used in operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $284.4 million, compared to net cash used of $69.8 million for the same period in 2020 which included approximately $154 million of operating cash received in 2020 from Daiichi Sankyo related to the collaboration and license agreement. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities were $941.4 million as of September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Revenue and Selected Financial Data Tables

Revenues (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Crysvita Collaboration and Product Revenues: North America Collaboration $ 42,971 $ 34,058 $ 120,987 $ 91,079 ROW Product Sales 7,378 3,277 16,150 7,436 Crysvita in Ultragenyx Territories 50,349 37,335 137,137 98,515 EU Royalty Revenue 4,665 3,331 13,454 10,926 Total Crysvita Revenue 55,014 40,666 150,591 109,441 Dojolvi 10,654 3,862 27,735 6,638 Mepsevii 3,918 4,076 12,924 11,686 Daiichi Sankyo 12,061 32,866 76,767 51,723 Total Revenue $ 81,647 $ 81,470 $ 268,017 $ 179,488





Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 81,647 $ 81,470 $ 268,017 $ 179,488 Operating expense: Cost of sales 4,175 2,348 12,499 648 Research and development 113,417 87,314 374,140 280,984 Selling, general and administrative 53,883 42,123 160,551 131,891 Total operating expense 171,475 131,785 547,190 413,523 Net loss $ (72,998 ) $ (68,845 ) $ (331,567 ) $ (162,555 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.08 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (4.91 ) $ (2.73 )

Program Updates and Upcoming Milestones

GTX-102 for the treatment of Angelman Syndrome, partnered with GeneTx

The U.S. FDA removed the clinical hold, allowing GeneTx to begin dosing naïve pediatric patients in the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 in patients with Angelman syndrome.

The first patients in Canada have been dosed, with dosing in the U.K. and U.S. currently expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.

A preliminary update on the first four patients in the study is expected to be available around the end of the year, with complete data from the full cohort of 12 patients anticipated in mid-2022.



Gene Therapy Clinical Program Updates

UX701 for the treatment of Wilson disease : Multiple patients with Wilson disease have been successfully screened and are enrolled in the baseline monitoring period prior to dosing in the seamless Phase 1/2/3 study. Following the initial screening that includes testing for pre-existing antibodies to the AAV9 capsid, patients will be evaluated to ensure stable measures of disease during a 6-to 12-week baseline monitoring period after which they will then be dosed with either UX701 or placebo.

: Multiple patients with Wilson disease have been successfully screened and are enrolled in the baseline monitoring period prior to dosing in the seamless Phase 1/2/3 study. Following the initial screening that includes testing for pre-existing antibodies to the AAV9 capsid, patients will be evaluated to ensure stable measures of disease during a 6-to 12-week baseline monitoring period after which they will then be dosed with either UX701 or placebo. DTX401 for the treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia: The first patients in the U.S. and Canada are expected to enter a 4- to 8-week baseline screening period around the end of 2021 after which they would receive a single dose of DTX401 or placebo.

The first patients in the U.S. and Canada are expected to enter a 4- to 8-week baseline screening period around the end of 2021 after which they would receive a single dose of DTX401 or placebo. DTX301 for the treatment of Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency: The first patients in the U.S. are expected to enter a 4- to 8- week baseline screening period around the end of 2021 after which they would receive a single dose of DTX301 or placebo.

The first patients in the U.S. are expected to enter a 4- to 8- week baseline screening period around the end of 2021 after which they would receive a single dose of DTX301 or placebo. 14 th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM): Ten abstracts have been accepted for this hybrid conference that will be held November 21-24, 2021. Of the five oral presentations accepted, two will include longer-term follow-up data from the Phase 1/2 clinical studies of DTX301 for OTC deficiency and DTX401 for GSDIa.

UX143 for the treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or OI

At the 2021 American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) annual meeting, additional secondary endpoint data from the Phase 2b ASTEROID study demonstrated that treatment with UX143 resulted in dose-dependent increase in P1NP serum levels, a marker of bone formation, and decrease in CTx serum levels, a marker of bone resorption confirming the mechanism of action of sclerostin inhibition over the 12-month treatment period. Observed improvements in bone mineral density were continuous over the 12 months of the study, with comparable gains achieved in the first and second 6 months of treatment in the high dose group despite temporal changes in biomarkers.

A Phase 2/3 study in children and young adults is expected to initiate around the end of 2021, with additional studies in other age groups to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements related to Ultragenyx's expectations and projections regarding its future operating results and financial performance, anticipated cost or expense reductions, the timing, progress and plans for its clinical programs and clinical studies, future regulatory interactions, and the components and timing of regulatory submissions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, collaboration with third parties, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s clinical activities, business and operating results, risks related to reliance on third party partners to conduct certain activities on the company’s behalf, uncertainty and potential delays related to clinical drug development, smaller than anticipated market opportunities for the company’s products and product candidates, manufacturing risks, competition from other therapies or products, and other matters that could affect sufficiency of existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operations, the company’s future operating results and financial performance, the timing of clinical trial activities and reporting results from same, and the availability or commercial potential of Ultragenyx’s products and drug candidates. Ultragenyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Ultragenyx in general, see Ultragenyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 3, 2021, and its subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Selected Statement of Operations Financial Data

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Statement of Operations Data: Revenues: Collaboration and license $ 55,048 $ 66,924 $ 197,998 $ 144,300 Product sales 21,950 11,215 56,809 25,760 Non-cash collaboration royalty revenue 4,649 3,331 13,210 9,428 Total revenues 81,647 81,470 268,017 179,488 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 4,175 2,348 12,499 648 Research and development 113,417 87,314 374,140 280,984 Selling, general and administrative 53,883 42,123 160,551 131,891 Total operating expenses 171,475 131,785 547,190 413,523 Loss from operations (89,828 ) (50,315 ) (279,173 ) (234,035 ) Change in fair value of equity investments 25,702 (11,520 ) (25,963 ) 91,348 Non-cash interest expense on liability related to the sale

of future royalties (8,683 ) (8,582 ) (25,618 ) (25,093 ) Other income (expense), net (7 ) 1,885 211 6,362 Loss before income taxes (72,816 ) (68,532 ) (330,543 ) (161,418 ) Provision for income taxes (182 ) (313 ) (1,024 ) (1,137 ) Net loss $ (72,998 ) $ (68,845 ) $ (331,567 ) $ (162,555 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.08 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (4.91 ) $ (2.73 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share,

basic and diluted 67,875,363 60,687,177 67,533,671 59,564,163

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Selected Noncash Activity and License Fees included in Operating Expenses

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-cash stock based compensation $ 26,990 $ 20,341 $ 78,430 $ 62,922 GeneTx purchase option and extension — — — 25,000 REGENXBIO license agreement — — — 7,000 Mereo license and collaboration agreement — — 50,000 —





Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Selected Balance Sheet Financial Data (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Balance Sheet Data: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities $ 941,360 $ 1,212,039 Working capital 710,951 1,105,695 Total assets 1,484,801 1,759,555 Total stockholders' equity 933,674 1,154,375

