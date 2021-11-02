Sprout Social Announces New Integration with WhatsApp Business

CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, announced it will be bringing WhatsApp messaging into its product suite. Fast, simple and convenient messaging options have never been more important to consumers and WhatsApp is the messaging platform of choice for more than 2 billion people in over 180 countries . More than a way to simply stay in touch with friends and family, messaging has opened up the opportunity for businesses to more effectively connect with their customers. In fact, 76% of consumers follow brands on social media for the sake of customer support, and like their connections with family and friends, people expect business interactions to be personalized and in real time.



“The integration of WhatsApp messaging into the Sprout platform will enable our customers around the world to deliver seamless, high-quality experiences to their customers and communities at scale,” said Andrew Caravella, VP of Global Partnerships at Sprout Social. “Investing in digital channels has never been more mission-critical for businesses and messaging plays a significant part in this evolution. We look forward to further supporting our customers in leveraging this growing, global opportunity.”

Earlier this year, Sprout released Messenger API support for Instagram, adding to its existing and robust integrations with the Facebook family of apps. Sprout will now be one of only a select number of providers able to offer Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp messaging collectively. Together, these integrations will give Sprout users a holistic view of customer conversations, enabling them to centralize key support workflows—something that has become even more critical as commerce increasingly moves to messaging.

Sprout plans to begin launching WhatsApp messaging to customers by the end of the year. Find more information around the growing role of business messaging here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 30,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

