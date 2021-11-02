Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present Updated Mupadolimab (Anti-CD73) Data at 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present data from its Phase 1/1b trial of mupadolimab at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, taking place on November 10-14, 2021.



The updated data from the mupadolimab study will be presented in a poster at SITC. Details of the poster presentation are as follows:



Title: Activating CD73 on B cells as a target for immunotherapy of COVID-19 and viral associated cancers: Clinical activity in human papilloma virus positive (HPV) head and neck squamous cell cancers (HNSCC) Presenter: Jason J. Luke, M.D, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Category: Immune-stimulants and immune modulators Poster #: 701 Date & Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall E, or https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/home

Conference Call, Webcast and Presentation Slides

Corvus will host a conference call and webcast on November 12, 2021 at 9:00 am ET (6:00 am PT) to discuss the update on mupadolimab and other topics. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-689-8560 (international) and using the conference ID 13724618. The live webcast, which will include presentation slides, may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus' website for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. The Company’s second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

About Mupadolimab

Mupadolimab (CPI-006) is an investigational, potent humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to react with a specific site on CD73. In preclinical studies, it has demonstrated immunomodulatory activity resulting in activation of lymphocytes, induction of antibody production from B cells and effects on lymphocyte trafficking. While there are other anti-CD73 antibodies and small molecules in development for treatment of cancer, such agents react with a different region of CD73. Mupadolimab is designed to react with a region of the molecule that acts to stimulate B cells and block production of immunosuppressive adenosine. Mupadolimab is being studied in combination with pembrolizumab in a Phase 1b/2 study in patients with advanced head and neck cancers and in patients with NSCLC that have failed chemotherapy and anti-PD(L)1 therapy. It is postulated that the activation of B cells will enhance immunity within the tumors of these patients, leading to improved clinical outcomes.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-650-900-4522

llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

+1-949-903-4750

sseapy@realchemistry.com