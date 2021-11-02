AT&T Selects Amdocs to Support its Business Support Systems Evolution to Make Life Easier and Enjoyable for Customers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that AT&T (NYSE: T) has selected Amdocs’ CES cloud-native platform to support its business support systems evolution (BSSe) program. Amdocs will also provide next-generation cloud operations for BSSe under a long-term agreement.



AT&T’s BSSe is a technology modernization and simplification program focused on increasing speed-to-market, improved customer experiences, and long-term cost-effectiveness while delivering on the promise of 5G. The project will launch on Microsoft Azure and start with AT&T’s consumer business units, including mobility with 5G, fixed wireless, broadband, and IoT.

“As AT&T continues to evolve, we’re excited about creating new ways to make life easier for our customers,” said Eric Boyer, EVP, AT&T Consumer Technology Platforms. “We are working to advance our operations with a more flexible, cost-effective solution, and we selected Amdocs for its deep set of cloud-native business support systems to help us modernize efficiently.”

“We are delighted that AT&T will be leveraging the capabilities of the CES platform, our cloud-native suite, to accelerate their BSSe and bring new, exceptional experiences to their customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy. “We look forward to our continued journey together.”

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs’ digital solutions

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube



About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

Media Contact:

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: Michael.Zema@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com