True Corporation Expands Strategic Collaboration with Amdocs to Accelerate Introduction of New 5G Offerings

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a multi-year modernization and support agreement with True Corporation, Thailand’s fully-integrated telecommunications and digital services provider. As part of the project, True will upgrade its current billing and charging platform to software from the new cloud-native and 5G-ready Amdocs CES21 suite, enabling the communications conglomerate to launch, manage and monetize innovative new 5G services.



The implementation of the platform, offering maximum flexibility through product and offering lifecycle management, real-time billing and charging, carrier or subscription billing and 5G convergent policy and charging control (PCC), will empower True to launch and support new business models while reducing time to market.

“Providing a compelling digital customer experience is our organization’s fundamental driving force. As part of our continued efforts to serve our customers with unique and innovative services to maintain our position as Thailand’s leading convergence lifestyle service provider, we’re delighted to extend our strategic partnership with Amdocs which will allow us, among other things, to increase efficiency in order to accommodate the significant growth of 5G service .” said Dr. Viriya Upatising, Chief Technology Officer at True Corporation.

“We’re pleased to extend our long-standing collaboration with True enabling their digital transformation journey,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy. “Amdocs CES21’s advanced 5G and IoT service design, delivery and monetization capabilities will enable True to introduce new lines of business and deliver innovative digital experiences to their customers, meeting the needs of Thailand’s highly competitive market.”

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs CES21

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube



About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

Media Contact:

Deepshikha

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel : +91-9718024780

E-mail : deepshik@amdocs.com