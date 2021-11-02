Casa Systems Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Wireless Growth of 51% year-over-year

$11 Million Impact from Supply Chain Constraints

Revising Full-Year 2021 Guidance

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native software and physical broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed networks, today announced its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial & Operational Highlights

Revenue of $99.2 million

Gross margin of 40.9%

GAAP net loss of $(0.9) million

Non-GAAP net loss of $(4.1) million

GAAP net loss per fully diluted share of $(0.01)

Non-GAAP net loss per fully diluted share of $(0.05)

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million



“In spite of a very solid start to our fiscal year, our third quarter results were impacted by the broader macro supply chain constraints that are affecting many companies in our industry. Against this macro environment, however, the demand for our products remained strong, particularly in wireless, where we saw 51% growth in the quarter year-over-year, and 75% growth year-over-year on a year-to-date basis,” said Jerry Guo, Casa Systems' President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we anticipate that supply chain issues will persist for the near-term, these in no way diminish our expected longer-term growth trajectory. We have a large order backlog, and we expect to benefit materially from RDOF, 5G rollout, and the deployment of mobile private networks over the coming quarters. In the meantime, we will continue to work closely with our suppliers to procure components for our products in as timely a manner as possible.”

Scott Bruckner, Casa Systems' Chief Financial Officer, said, "During the quarter, Casa had to navigate several significant headwinds related to supply chain constraints and certain short-term software order delays that impacted our top-line and profit. Despite this, on a year-to-date basis, we delivered year-over-year growth in revenue, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA. We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, including a healthy cash balance to help navigate the near-term supply chain challenges. Regarding our outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year 2021, while we are seeing growing demand for our products, we are revising our 2021 full year guidance to reflect continued uncertainty in our supply chain.”

To supplement its financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Casa Systems is presenting non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Financial Outlook

For the fiscal year 2021, Casa Systems expects:

Revenue between $394 million and $404 million

GAAP Operating Income between $15 million and $21 million

Non-GAAP Operating Income between $36 million and $42 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $45 million and $52 million

GAAP diluted net income per share between $(0.03) and $0.05 and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share between $0.06 and $0.14



Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which are non-cash charges; adjustments to the tax provision for the CARES Act; and the resulting tax effect of these excluded items. Casa Systems has not reconciled the non-GAAP metrics as to which it provides guidance to their most directly comparable GAAP metrics because certain items that impact these excluded measures are uncertain, out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial metrics included in its guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the projected results of operations and financial position of Casa Systems, Inc. (“Casa Systems” or the “Company” or “we”), including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “target”, “should”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our estimates and assumptions of our financial results and our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this press release. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) any failure by us to successfully anticipate technological shifts, market needs and opportunities, and develop new products and product enhancements that meet those technological shifts, needs and opportunities; (2) the concentration of a substantial portion of our revenue in certain customers; (3) fluctuations in our revenue due to timing of large orders and seasonality; (4) the length and lack of predictability of our sales cycle; (5) any difficulties we may face in expanding our platform into the wireless market; (6) any failure to fully realize anticipated synergies from our acquisition of NetComm; and (7) other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the SEC and available in the investor relations section of our website at http://investors.casa-systems.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release. Any reference to our website address in this press release is intended to be an inactive textual reference only and not an active hyperlink.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic presents various risks to us, not all of which we are able to fully evaluate or even to foresee at the current time, and which could have a material effect upon the estimates and judgments relied upon by management in preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements. While we remain fully operational, during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chain had a significant adverse effect on our financial results. In particular, certain of our products utilize components, for which there has been increased global demand. As a result, throughout 2021, and increasingly during the three months ended September 30, 2021, we began to see shortages of supply that resulted in our inability to fulfill certain customer orders within normal lead times. This adversely impacted our revenue and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. While we continue to work with our supply chain, contract manufacturers, and customers to minimize the extent of such impacts, we expect the effects of global supply chain issues to continue and cannot predict when such effects will subside. This may prevent us from being able to fulfill our customers’ orders, which could lead to one or more of our customers cancelling their orders. At this time, we are neither able to estimate the extent of these impacts nor predict whether our efforts to minimize or contain them will be successful. We intend to continue to monitor our business very closely for any effects of COVID-19 for as long as necessary.

Due to the above circumstances and as described generally in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2020, are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected in future periods. Management cannot predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our sales channels, supply chain, manufacturing and distribution, or on economic conditions generally, including the effects on our current and potential customers, who may curtail spending on investments in current and/or new technologies, delay new equipment evaluations and trials, cancel orders, and possibly delay payments based on liquidity concerns, all of which could have a material impact on our business in the future. Similarly, our supply chain and our contract manufacturers could be affected, which could cause disruptions to our ability to meet customer demand or delivery schedules. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, we did see certain delays in the supply chain that adversely impacted customer delivery schedules to our customers. If COVID-19 were to continue to have such effect in the future, there would likely be a continued material adverse impact on our financial results, liquidity and capital resource needs. This uncertainty makes it challenging for management to estimate the future performance of our businesses, particularly over the near to medium term and the impact of COVID-19 could continue to have a material adverse impact on our results of operations going forward.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we are presenting the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and the related earnings conference call: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. We define non-GAAP net income as net (loss) income as reported in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which are non-cash charges; adjustments to the tax provision for the CARES Act; and the tax effect on these excluded items. The tax effect of the excluded items were calculated based on specific calculations of each item’s effect on the tax provision. We define non-GAAP diluted net income per share as diluted net (loss) income per share reported in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of items that we exclude in calculating non-GAAP net income. We have presented non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. The presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share also allows our management and board of directors to make additional comparisons of our results of operations to other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted EBITDA as our net (loss) income, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense; other income (expense), net; depreciation and amortization expense; and our (benefit from) provision for income taxes. We have presented adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that, by excluding the impact of these expenses, adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance.

Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that, after purchases of property, equipment and software licenses, can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions and strengthening our balance sheet.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and trends and to make planning decisions. We believe that each of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of each non-GAAP financial measure. Accordingly, we believe that these financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures rather than the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

each of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share and adjusted EBITDA exclude stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets because they have recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring non-cash expense for our business;





adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization expense, and although this is a non-cash expense, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;





adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest on our debt or the cash received from our interest-bearing financial assets, both of which impact the cash available to us;





adjusted EBITDA does not reflect foreign currency transaction gains and losses, which are reflected in other income (expense), net;





adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax payments that reduce cash available to us;





free cash flow may not represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since we may have other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from this measure;





free cash flow may not represent the total increase or decrease in cash and cash equivalents for any given period because it excludes cash provided by or used for other investing and financing activities; and





other companies, including companies in our industry, may not use or report non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow, or may calculate such non-GAAP financial measures in a different manner than we do, or may use other non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as comparative measures.



For the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, “Reconciliation of Selected GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional communications service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

CASA SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 99,219 $ 105,747 $ 296,226 $ 272,720 Cost of revenue 58,595 53,153 154,047 134,343 Gross profit 40,624 52,594 142,179 138,377 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,578 21,823 63,479 63,722 Selling, general and administrative 21,029 21,630 64,492 67,731 Total operating expenses 42,607 43,453 127,971 131,453 (Loss) income from operations (1,983 ) 9,141 14,208 6,924 Other income (expense): Interest income 80 170 297 847 Interest expense (3,969 ) (3,771 ) (11,886 ) (12,706 ) (Loss) gain on foreign currency, net (375 ) (6 ) (1,353 ) 674 Other income, net 83 338 634 435 Total other income (expense), net (4,181 ) (3,269 ) (12,308 ) (10,750 ) (Loss) income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (6,164 ) 5,872 1,900 (3,826 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (5,288 ) 2,399 220 (5,433 ) Net (loss) income $ (876 ) $ 3,473 $ 1,680 $ 1,607 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per

share: Basic 85,660 83,302 84,985 83,437 Diluted 85,660 85,466 88,948 85,370





CASA SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income: Net (loss) income $ (876 ) $ 3,473 $ 1,680 $ 1,607 Stock-based compensation 3,698 3,482 11,245 9,498 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,426 1,426 4,278 4,278 Tax benefit from release of DTA reserve (7,097 ) (1,239 ) (7,097 ) (10,549 ) Tax effect of excluded items (1,278 ) (1,229 ) (3,870 ) (3,468 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (4,127 ) $ 5,913 $ 6,236 $ 1,366 Non-GAAP net (loss) income margin (4.2 )% 5.6 % 2.1 % 0.5 % Reconciliation of Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Share

to Non-GAAP Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Share: Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP adjustments to net (loss) income (0.04 ) 0.03 0.05 — Non-GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted

net (loss) income per share 85,660 85,466 88,948 85,370 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) income $ (876 ) $ 3,473 $ 1,680 $ 1,607 Stock-based compensation 3,698 3,482 11,245 9,498 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,426 1,426 4,278 4,278 Depreciation and amortization 2,363 2,968 7,708 9,370 Other income (expense) 4,181 3,269 12,308 10,750 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (5,288 ) 2,399 220 (5,433 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,504 $ 17,017 $ 37,439 $ 30,070 Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.5 % 16.1 % 12.6 % 11.0 %





CASA SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating

Activities to Free Cash Flow: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (11,518 ) $ 7,708 $ 15,197 $ 51,644 Purchases of property and equipment and software licenses (1,490 ) (1,385 ) (4,404 ) (4,102 ) Free cash flow $ (13,008 ) $ 6,323 $ 10,793 $ 47,542 Summary of Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 29 $ 45 $ 95 $ 115 Research and development 557 592 1,971 1,679 Selling, general and administrative 3,112 2,845 9,179 7,704 Total $ 3,698 $ 3,482 $ 11,245 $ 9,498 Summary of Revenue: Product revenue: Wireless 43,070 26,825 116,081 62,992 Fixed telco 20,187 34,005 51,209 75,756 Cable 24,495 32,911 94,729 100,879 Product revenue $ 87,752 $ 93,741 $ 262,019 $ 239,627 Service revenue: Wireless 1,141 2,396 3,416 5,244 Fixed telco 825 441 3,474 992 Cable 9,501 9,169 27,317 26,857 Service revenue $ 11,467 $ 12,006 $ 34,207 $ 33,093 Total revenue $ 99,219 $ 105,747 $ 296,226 $ 272,720





CASA SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,460 $ 157,455 Accounts receivable, net 80,863 94,124 Inventory 91,853 101,204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,485 3,864 Prepaid income taxes 19,956 14,087 Total current assets 353,617 370,734 Property and equipment, net 24,647 28,880 Accounts receivable, net of current portion — 143 Deferred tax assets 1,704 1,150 Goodwill 50,177 50,177 Intangible assets, net 32,661 35,844 Other assets 7,435 6,038 Total assets $ 470,241 $ 492,966 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,841 $ 41,203 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,368 39,793 Accrued income taxes 4,020 7,463 Deferred revenue 15,857 15,531 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 8,421 15,171 Total current liabilities 84,507 119,161 Accrued income taxes, net of current portion 11,359 9,520 Deferred tax liabilities 6,504 7,282 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,072 3,520 Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 274,672 276,085 Other liabilities, non-current 1,582 1,024 Total liabilities 383,696 416,592 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 88 85 Treasury Stock (4,826 ) (4,826 ) Additional paid-in capital 191,399 183,041 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 467 337 Accumulated deficit (100,583 ) (102,263 ) Total stockholders’ equity 86,545 76,374 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 470,241 $ 492,966





CASA SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 1,680 $ 1,607 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,986 13,660 Stock-based compensation 11,245 9,498 Deferred income taxes (1,322 ) (1,834 ) Change in provision for doubtful accounts 63 18 Change in provision for excess and obsolete inventory (98 ) 1,290 Gain on disposal of assets 29 11 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13,194 27,537 Inventory 9,302 (6,617 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,648 ) 3,004 Prepaid income taxes (5,873 ) (9,763 ) Accounts payable (17,553 ) 13,764 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (6,074 ) 973 Accrued income taxes (1,601 ) 2,467 Deferred revenue 1,867 (3,971 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 15,197 51,644 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,979 ) (4,102 ) Purchases of software licenses (1,425 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (4,404 ) (4,102 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Principal repayments of debt (9,025 ) (8,893 ) Drawdowns on revolving credit facility — 6,500 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,532 957 Payments of dividends and equitable adjustments (97 ) (661 ) Repurchases of common stock — (3,031 ) Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (6,315 ) (639 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,905 ) (5,767 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 111 763 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,001 ) 42,538 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 158,461 114,657 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 157,460 $ 157,195 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 12,167 $ 9,226 Cash paid for income taxes $ 8,288 $ 2,306 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash operating, investing

and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 179 $ 673 Unpaid equitable adjustments included in accrued expenses

and other current liabilities $ 1 $ 85



