Ekso Bionics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

RICHMOND, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.



Recent Highlights and Accomplishments

Reported revenue of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021

Achieved gross margin of approximately 59% in the third quarter of 2021

Booked a total of 16 EksoNR units in the third quarter of 2021

Strong cash position of $43.4 million as of September 30, 2021

“During the third quarter, we deepened relationships with top inpatient rehabilitation operators and increased market penetration across our industrial verticals to generate solid revenues,” said Jack Peurach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. “Strong order flow and greater customer demand resulted in an increase of capital purchases for our leading EksoNR exoskeleton devices. We are pleased that our commercial strategy is gaining traction with network operators, which comprised the majority of new U.S. bookings year to date. Concurrently, our industrial team has produced several initial orders with new customers as we focus on building greater awareness of our innovative EVO and EksoZeroG products.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $3.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2020. Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 included approximately $2.7 million in EksoHealth revenue and approximately $0.3 million in EksoWorks revenue. The increase in revenue was primarily due to an increase in EVO vest sales.

Gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $1.8 million, unchanged from the same period in 2020. Gross margin was approximately 59% in the third quarter of 2021, compared with gross margin of 63% for the same period in 2020. The overall decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the increase in EksoHealth service parts and labor costs and changes in product mix.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $1.7 million, a decrease of $0.1 million compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to reduced general marketing activities.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $0.6 million, an increase of 3% from the same period in 2020, primarily due to increased employee compensation costs.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $2.3 million, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $0.6 million. The increase was primarily due to increased employee headcount and compensation expense, which was partially offset by a reduction in outside legal expenses.

Gain on warrant liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $1.1 million associated with the revaluation of warrants issued in 2019, 2020 and 2021, compared with a gain of $4.5 million due to the revaluation of warrants issued in 2015, 2019 and 2020, for the same period in 2020.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $2.0 million, or $0.15 per basic share and $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.30 per basic share and a loss of $0.01 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $7.2 million, which includes approximately $6.3 million in EksoHealth revenue and $0.9 million in EksoWorks sales, compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily due to an increase in EksoHealth sales volume driven by improving business conditions following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was approximately $4.3 million, representing a gross margin of approximately 60%, compared to gross profit of $3.7 million for the same period in 2020, representing a gross margin of 56%. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to improved EksoWorks margins driven by lower production costs of the EVO compared to the previous-generation vest and the reduction of collaborative arrangements in overall revenue composition.

Sales and marketing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $5.3 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of approximately $0.7 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee expenses as a result of the Company’s previously implemented cost reduction initiatives.

Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of $0.1 million as a result of the increase in employee compensation costs.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $6.4 million, compared with $5.8 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in employee compensation.

Gain on warrant liabilities for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $2.0 million associated with the revaluation of warrants issued in 2019, 2020 and 2021, compared to a $1.6 million loss on warrant liabilities for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 associated with the revaluation of warrants issued in 2015, 2019 and 2020.

Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.9 million, or $0.57 per basic share and $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $11.8 million, or $1.75 per basic share and $1.78 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Cash on hand at September 30, 2021 was $43.4 million, compared to $12.9 million at December 31, 2020. In February 2021, the Company raised gross proceeds of $40 million in an underwritten public offering priced at $10.25 per share.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 43,439 $ 12,862 Accounts receivable, net 3,121 3,224 Inventories 1,751 1,978 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 788 356 Total current assets 49,099 18,420 Property and equipment, net 1,172 1,172 Right-of-use assets 337 685 Other assets 125 320 Total assets $ 50,733 $ 20,597 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,308 $ 1,501 Accrued liabilities 1,704 1,429 Deferred revenues, current 1,291 1,496 Lease liabilities, current 372 548 Total current liabilities 4,675 4,974 Deferred revenues 1,449 1,806 Notes payable, net 1,992 3,075 Warrant liabilities 3,501 6,037 Other non-current liabilities 54 271 Total liabilities 11,671 16,163 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 13 8 Additional paid-in capital 245,299 204,376 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (246 ) (847 ) Accumulated deficit (206,004 ) (199,103 ) Total stockholders' equity 39,062 4,434 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 50,733 $ 20,597





