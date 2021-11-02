HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, November 10

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its transcriptome-wide technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 pm ET.



Conference Call & Webcast Details Date: Wednesday, November 10 Time: 4:30 pm ET Toll Free: 877-407-0789 International: 201-689-8562 Conference ID: 13723995 Webcast: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/46912/indexl.html

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com