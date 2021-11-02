Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended October 2, 2021.



For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, Keytronic reported revenue of approximately $132.8 million, up 8% from $123.2 million in the same period of fiscal year 2021. While demand has remained strong from both new and existing customers, revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 continued to be significantly constrained by challenges related to the global materials supply chain, transportation, logistics and the pandemic.

The global supply chain, pandemic and transportation issues continued to disrupt production during the quarter. Intermittent parts supply required both factory downtime and overtime expenses, which had an adverse impact on the Company’s margins and earnings. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, gross margin was 7.6% and operating margin was 1.6%, compared to a gross margin of 8.1% and an operating margin of 2.3%, for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, net income was $0.8 million or $0.07 per share, compared to $1.7 million or $0.16 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2021. Earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were also impacted by legal and other professional service expenses related to the previously disclosed internal investigation of approximately $0.4 million during the quarter.

The financial data presented for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their review.

“We’re pleased with the strong customer demand during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and our successful launch of major new programs in spite of continued headwinds from worldwide component shortages, transportation bottlenecks and the global pandemic,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we won new programs involving industrial testing equipment, medical diagnostic products, and pharmaceutical water treatment.”

“Moving further into fiscal 2022, component shortages, logistic delays and the COVID-19 crisis continue to present multiple business challenges, but we continue to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America. With our recent investments in new capacity in both North America and Vietnam, we’re well-prepared for long term growth when supply chains improve.”

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, Keytronic expects to report revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million, and earnings in the range of $0.03 to $0.08 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 25% in the coming quarter. Despite growing customer demand and backlog, we expect that delays in the supply of key components for the Company’s business will continue to significantly limit production and adversely impact operating efficiencies.

Conference Call

About Key Tronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, could, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue, earnings, legal and internal review expenses and further costs during fiscal 2022; expenses related to, and estimated recovery from, the COVID-19 health pandemic; demand from new and existing customers; and key components supply and other supply chain and transportation and logistics issues. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks relating to the internal investigation by the Audit Committee, including legal and internal review costs, the risk of legal proceedings or government investigations relating to the subject of the internal investigation and related or unrelated matters; the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks including those related to COVID-19 response; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.









KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 2, 2021 September 26, 2020 Net sales $ 132,762 $ 123,207 Cost of sales 122,624 113,192 Gross profit 10,138 10,015 Research, development and engineering expenses 2,449 2,245 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,595 4,974 Total operating expenses 8,044 7,219 Operating income 2,094 2,796 Interest expense, net 992 681 Income before income taxes 1,102 2,115 Income tax provision 287 396 Net income $ 815 $ 1,719 Net income per share — Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,762 10,760 Net income per share — Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 11,052 11,040





KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

October 2, 2021 July 3, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,544 $ 3,473 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $303 and $275 126,453 110,324 Contract assets 23,651 24,781 Inventories, net 143,131 137,329 Other 30,957 23,345 Total current assets 325,736 299,252 Property, plant and equipment, net 31,198 35,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 18,994 15,745 Other assets: Deferred income tax asset 10,252 9,656 Other 5,151 1,458 Total other assets 15,403 11,114 Total assets $ 391,331 $ 361,846 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 111,659 $ 92,823 Accrued compensation and vacation 8,476 11,471 Current portion of debt, net 3,951 2,143 Other 17,938 20,268 Total current liabilities 142,024 126,705 Long-term liabilities: Term loans 7,463 7,906 Revolving loan 100,760 90,362 Operating lease liabilities 13,727 11,428 Other long-term obligations 4,300 1,740 Total long-term liabilities 126,250 111,436 Total liabilities 268,274 238,141 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,762 shares, respectively 47,249 47,181 Retained earnings 75,267 74,452 Accumulated other comprehensive income 541 2,072 Total shareholders’ equity 123,057 123,705 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 391,331 $ 361,846



