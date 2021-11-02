Cardlytics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of Cardlytics' website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.



“We had a solid quarter and delivered results above our guidance,” said Lynne Laube, CEO & Co-Founder of Cardlytics. “Execution remains our primary focus, and we have the team and resources to achieve our financial goals, be a strategic partner for our banks and continue our progress on our product and technology initiatives.”

“We saw the core business strengthen through the quarter as we achieved sequential billings growth each month,” said Andy Christiansen, CFO of Cardlytics. “We remain focused on the things we can control — developing and maintaining strong relationships with all of our partners and developing a technology platform that will unlock the massive potential of our channel.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $65.0 million, an increase of 41% year-over-year, compared to $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Billings, a non-GAAP metric, was $98.4 million, an increase of 59% year-over-year, compared to $62.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $24.5 million, an increase of 68% year-over-year, compared to $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted contribution, a non-GAAP metric, was $31.6 million, an increase of 60% year-over-year, compared to $19.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(44.5) million, or $(1.35) per diluted share, based on 33.1 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(15.4) million, or $(0.56) per diluted share, based on 27.3 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(11.0) million, or $(0.33) per diluted share, based on 33.1 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $(4.5) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, based on 27.3 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, was a loss of $(5.2) million compared to a loss of $(0.6) million in the third quarter of 2020.



Key Metrics

Cardlytics MAUs were 170.6 million, an increase of 6%, compared to 161.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Cardlytics ARPU was $0.36, an increase of 24%, compared to $0.29 in the third quarter of 2020.

Bridg ARR was $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.



Definitions of MAUs, ARPU and ARR are included below under the caption “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Expectations

Cardlytics anticipates billings, revenue, and adjusted contribution to be in the following ranges (in millions):

Q4 2021 Guidance FY 2021 Guidance Billings(1) $105.0 - $120.0 $365.1 - $380.1 Revenue $70.0 - $80.0 $247.1 - $257.1 Adjusted contribution(2) $33.0 - $38.0 $118.6 - $123.6

(1) A reconciliation of billings to GAAP revenue on a forward-looking basis is presented below under the heading "Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP Revenue to Billings."

(2) A reconciliation of adjusted contribution to GAAP gross profit on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

Earnings Teleconference Information

Cardlytics will discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results during a teleconference today, November 2, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. The conference call can be accessed at (866) 385-4179 (domestic) or (210) 874-7775 (international), conference ID# 2781489. A replay of the conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on November 9, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 2781489. The call will also be broadcast simultaneously at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on Cardlytics’ website.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, we have offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Austin and Visakhapatnam. In March 2021, we acquired Dosh, a transaction-based advertising platform, and in May 2021 we acquired Bridg, a customer data platform. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call or webcast in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third party costs, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as well as certain other performance metrics, such as monthly active users (“MAUs”), average revenue per user (“ARPU”) and annualized recurring revenue ("ARR").

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented billings, adjusted contribution, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Billings represents the gross amount billed to customers and marketers for advertising campaigns in order to generate revenue. Cardlytics platform billings is recognized gross of both Consumer Incentives and Partner Share. Cardlytics platform GAAP revenue is recognized net of Consumer Incentives and gross of Partner Share. Bridg platform billings is the same as Bridg platform GAAP revenue. We define adjusted contribution as a measure by which revenue generated from our marketers exceeds the cost to obtain the purchase data and the digital advertising space from our partners. Adjusted contribution demonstrates how incremental marketing spend on our platform generates incremental amounts to support our sales and marketing, research and development, general and administration and other investments. Adjusted contribution is calculated by taking our total revenue less our Partner Share and other third-party costs exclusive of deferred implementation costs, which is a non-cash cost. Adjusted contribution does not take into account all costs associated with generating revenue from advertising campaigns, including sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses and other expenses, which we do not take into consideration when making decisions on how to manage our advertising campaigns. We define adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before income tax benefit; interest expense, net; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency loss (gain); deferred implementation costs; restructuring costs, acquisition and integration costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration. We define adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as our Partner Share and other third-party costs excluding non-cash equity expense and amortization of deferred implementation costs. We define non-GAAP net loss income as our net loss before stock-based compensation expense; foreign currency loss (gain); acquisition and integration costs; amortization of acquired intangibles; change in fair value of contingent consideration; and restructuring costs. Notably, any impacts related to minimum Partner Share commitments in connection with agreements with certain partners are not added back to net loss in order to calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted contribution and non-GAAP net loss. We define non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

We define MAUs as targetable customers or accounts that have logged in and visited online or mobile applications containing offers from, opened an email containing offers from, or redeemed an offer from the Cardlytics platform during a monthly period. We then calculate a monthly average of these MAUs for the periods presented. We define ARPU as the total revenue generated in the applicable period calculated in accordance with GAAP, divided by the average number of MAUs in the applicable period. We define ARR as the annualized GAAP revenue of the final month in the period presented for the Bridg platform. ARR should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that ARR is an indicator of the Bridg platform’s ability to generate future revenue from existing clients.

CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except par value amounts) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 237,372 $ 293,239 Restricted cash 108 110 Accounts receivable, net 83,841 81,249 Other receivables 6,450 5,306 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,761 5,687 Total current assets 335,532 385,591 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 12,367 13,865 Right-of-use assets under operating leases, net 11,299 10,764 Intangible assets, net 130,692 447 Goodwill 718,952 — Capitalized software development costs, net 11,734 6,299 Deferred implementation costs, net 1,442 3,785 Other long-term assets, net 2,563 1,786 Total assets $ 1,224,581 $ 422,537 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,806 $ 1,363 Accrued liabilities: Accrued compensation 10,705 7,582 Accrued expenses 6,054 5,502 Partner Share liability 35,285 37,457 Consumer Incentive liability 42,925 24,290 Deferred revenue 2,627 349 Current operating lease liabilities 5,589 4,718 Current finance lease liabilities 35 13 Current contingent consideration 167,430 — Total current liabilities 274,456 81,274 Long-term liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 181,733 174,011 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,800 9,381 Long-term finance lease liabilities 61 — Long-term contingent consideration 71,232 — Other long-term liabilities 679 679 Total liabilities 535,961 265,345 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value—100,000 shares authorized and 33,154 and 27,861 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,198,780 551,429 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 615 (192 ) Accumulated deficit (510,783 ) (394,053 ) Total stockholders’ equity 688,620 157,192 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,224,581 $ 422,537





CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 64,984 $ 46,079 $ 177,067 $ 119,810 Costs and expenses: Partner Share and other third-party costs 34,090 27,971 93,814 70,920 Delivery costs 6,390 3,498 16,076 10,403 Sales and marketing expense 16,733 11,432 46,998 32,805 Research and development expense 11,141 4,627 26,293 12,444 General and administration expense 20,073 12,757 49,136 35,235 Acquisition and integration costs 1,714 — 22,926 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 6,261 — 7,741 — Depreciation and amortization expense 8,375 1,933 20,273 5,809 Total costs and expenses 104,777 62,218 283,257 167,616 Operating loss (39,793 ) (16,139 ) (106,190 ) (47,806 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (3,193 ) (283 ) (9,316 ) (9 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (1,543 ) 1,066 (1,224 ) (830 ) Total other (expense) income (4,736 ) 783 (10,540 ) (839 ) Loss before income taxes (44,529 ) (15,356 ) (116,730 ) (48,645 ) Income tax benefit — — — — Net loss (44,529 ) (15,356 ) (116,730 ) (48,645 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (44,529 ) $ (15,356 ) $ (116,730 ) $ (48,645 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (1.35 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (3.67 ) $ (1.80 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 33,101 27,343 31,802 27,048





CARDLYTICS, INC.

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Delivery costs $ 552 $ 365 $ 1,382 $ 897 Sales and marketing 3,841 3,791 9,928 7,627 Research and development 3,170 1,510 7,132 3,514 General and administration 9,267 5,912 18,973 12,773 Total stock-based compensation $ 16,830 $ 11,578 $ 37,415 $ 24,811





CARDLYTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (116,730 ) $ (48,645 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Credit loss expense 1,440 1,281 Depreciation and amortization 20,273 5,809 Amortization of financing costs charged to interest expense 701 290 Accretion of debt discount and non-cash interest expense 7,078 — Amortization of right-of-use assets 3,770 2,639 Stock-based compensation expense 37,415 24,811 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 7,741 — Other non-cash expense, net 1,275 1,166 Deferred implementation costs 2,343 3,640 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (757 ) 25,010 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,296 ) (1,412 ) Accounts payable 42 115 Other accrued expenses (2,626 ) (6,871 ) Partner Share liability (2,171 ) (15,479 ) Consumer Incentive liability 3,534 (5,568 ) Net cash used in operating activities (37,968 ) (13,214 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (2,145 ) (2,691 ) Acquisition of patents (68 ) (50 ) Capitalized software development costs (6,937 ) (3,519 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (494,131 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (503,281 ) (6,260 ) Financing activities Principal payments of debt — (17 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $6,900 — 223,100 Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes — (26,450 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 486,163 6,380 Deferred equity issuance costs (190 ) — Debt issuance costs (200 ) — Net cash received from financing activities 485,773 203,013 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (393 ) (378 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (55,869 ) 183,161 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — Beginning of period 293,349 104,587 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — End of period $ 237,480 $ 287,748





CARDLYTICS, INC.

SUMMARY OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Change Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Billings(1) $ 98,448 $ 62,093 $ 36,355 59 % $ 260,102 $ 169,390 $ 90,712 54 % Consumer Incentives 33,464 16,014 17,450 109 83,035 49,580 33,455 67 Revenue 64,984 46,079 18,905 41 177,067 119,810 57,257 48 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs(1) 33,359 26,330 7,029 27 91,471 67,280 24,191 36 Adjusted contribution(1) 31,625 19,749 11,876 60 85,596 52,530 33,066 63 Delivery costs 6,390 3,498 2,892 83 16,076 10,403 5,673 55 Deferred implementation costs 731 1,641 (910 ) (55 ) 2,343 3,640 (1,297 ) (36 ) Gross profit $ 24,504 $ 14,610 $ 9,894 68 % $ 67,177 $ 38,487 $ 28,690 75 % Net loss $ (44,529 ) $ (15,356 ) $ (29,173 ) 190 % $ (116,730 ) $ (48,645 ) $ (68,085 ) 140 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (5,169 ) $ (596 ) $ (4,573 ) 767 % $ (14,779 ) $ (12,273 ) $ (2,506 ) 20 %

(1) Billings, adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs, adjusted contribution and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are presented below under the headings "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Billings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Contribution" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA."





CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 62,075 $ 2,909 $ 64,984 $ 46,079 $ — $ 46,079 Plus: Consumer Incentives 33,464 — 33,464 16,014 — 16,014 Billings $ 95,539 $ 2,909 $ 98,448 $ 62,093 $ — $ 62,093





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 172,068 $ 4,999 $ 177,067 $ 119,810 $ — $ 119,810 Plus: Consumer Incentives 83,035 — 83,035 49,580 — 49,580 Billings $ 255,103 $ 4,999 $ 260,102 $ 169,390 $ — $ 169,390

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 62,075 $ 2,909 $ 64,984 $ 46,079 $ — $ 46,079 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 33,929 161 34,090 27,971 — 27,971 Delivery costs(1) 4,777 1,613 6,390 3,498 — 3,498 Gross profit 23,369 1,135 24,504 14,610 — 14,610 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 4,777 1,613 6,390 3,498 — 3,498 Deferred implementation costs(2) 731 — 731 1,641 — 1,641 Adjusted contribution $ 28,877 $ 2,748 $ 31,625 $ 19,749 $ — $ 19,749

(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $0.6 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 33,929 $ 161 $ 34,090 $ 27,971 $ — $ 27,971 Minus: Deferred implementation costs 731 — 731 1,641 — 1,641 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 33,198 $ 161 $ 33,359 $ 26,330 $ — $ 26,330

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED CONTRIBUTION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Revenue $ 172,068 $ 4,999 $ 177,067 $ 119,810 $ — $ 119,810 Minus: Partner Share and other third-party costs 93,590 224 93,814 70,920 — 70,920 Delivery costs(1) 13,552 2,524 16,076 10,403 — 10,403 Gross profit 64,926 2,251 67,177 38,487 — 38,487 Plus: Delivery costs(1) 13,552 2,524 16,076 10,403 — 10,403 Deferred implementation costs(2) 2,343 — 2,343 3,640 — 3,640 Adjusted contribution $ 80,821 $ 4,775 $ 85,596 $ 52,530 $ — $ 52,530

(1) Stock-based compensation expense recognized in consolidated delivery costs totaled $1.4 million and $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Deferred implementation costs is excluded from adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs as follows (in thousands):

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 93,590 $ 224 $ 93,814 $ 70,920 $ — $ 70,920 Minus: Deferred implementation costs 2,343 — 2,343 3,640 — 3,640 Adjusted Partner Share and other third-party costs $ 91,247 $ 224 $ 91,471 $ 67,280 $ — $ 67,280

CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Net loss $ (39,473 ) $ (5,056 ) $ (44,529 ) $ (15,356 ) $ — $ (15,356 ) Plus: Interest expense, net 3,193 — 3,193 283 — 283 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,554 2,821 8,375 1,933 — 1,933 Stock-based compensation expense 15,627 1,203 16,830 11,578 — 11,578 Foreign currency loss (gain) 1,543 — 1,543 (1,066 ) — (1,066 ) Deferred implementation costs 731 — 731 1,641 — 1,641 Restructuring costs 713 — 713 391 — 391 Acquisition and integration costs 1,620 94 1,714 — — — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 6,261 — 6,261 — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,231 ) $ (938 ) $ (5,169 ) $ (596 ) $ — $ (596 )





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Cardlytics

Platform Bridg

Platform Consolidated Net loss $ (109,696 ) $ (7,034 ) $ (116,730 ) $ (48,645 ) $ — $ (48,645 ) Plus: Interest expense, net 9,316 — 9,316 8 — 8 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,712 4,561 20,273 5,809 — 5,809 Stock-based compensation expense 36,054 1,361 37,415 24,811 — 24,811 Foreign currency loss 1,224 — 1,224 828 — 828 Deferred implementation costs 2,343 — 2,343 3,640 — 3,640 Restructuring costs 713 — 713 1,276 — 1,276 Acquisition and integration costs 22,765 161 22,926 — — — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 7,741 — 7,741 — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (13,828 ) $ (951 ) $ (14,779 ) $ (12,273 ) $ — $ (12,273 )





CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS

AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (44,529 ) $ (15,356 ) $ (116,730 ) $ (48,645 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 16,830 11,578 37,415 24,811 Foreign currency loss (gain) 1,543 (1,066 ) 1,224 828 Acquisition and integration costs 1,714 — 22,926 — Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,497 — 13,009 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 6,261 — 7,741 — Restructuring costs 713 391 713 1,276 Non-GAAP net loss $ (10,971 ) $ (4,453 ) $ (33,702 ) $ (21,730 ) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share: GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 33,101 27,343 31,802 27,048 Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (0.80 )





CARDLYTICS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Q4 2021 Guidance FY 2021 Guidance Revenue $70.0 - $80.0 $247.1 - $257.1 Plus: Consumer Incentives $35.0 - $40.0 $118.0 - $123.0 Billings $105.0 - $120.0 $365.1 - $380.1

