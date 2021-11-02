Amdocs extends agreement with Globe Telecom to orchestrate cloud and digital network services

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced they are extending their strategic partnership with Globe Telecom, a leading service provider in the Philippines to accelerate cloud and digital orchestration. Under this project, Amdocs Service and Network Automation Suite, an innovative and advanced service, and network automation platform will quickly and easily power cloud and digital-to-network automation journeys of Globe with scalability to handle continually changing service and network demands.



Eric Concepcion, Head of Infrastructure Technology Systems at Globe Telecom said, “Our business relies on innovations with our partners so that we can provide reliable services and faster time to market. The Amdocs Service and Network Automation Suite will allow end-to-end service orchestration spanning NFV, hybrid networks, separate domains, distributed infrastructure, and heterogeneous environments enabling expansion of our cloud services offerings and ensuring greater business agility, faster time to market and optimized OPEX.”

“The communications industry is changing faster than ever, driven by connectivity becoming the heart of modern, connected society. It is imperative to keep up with the evolving needs of consumers and provide leading and agile offerings that will give the end user a truly next-generation customer experience. Amdocs’ product suite will help Globe address their hybrid cloud services management and operation needs and enable their customers to benefit from executing on their cloud strategy at scale,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy.

