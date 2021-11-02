Globe Telecom expands strategic collaboration with Amdocs to provide enhanced digital experience for mobile and fixed-line customers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Globe Telecom, a leading service provider in the Philippines, has selected the cloud-native, microservices-based Amdocs Catalog and Commerce Suite to provide an enhanced digital experience for its mobile and fixed-line customers. Amdocs has already successfully completed the implementation of these solutions for Globe’s enterprise business, ensuring automated order management, superior customer experience, greater operational efficiencies and faster time to market.

Under the project, Amdocs will empower Globe to provide Digital Commerce and Order Management solutions for its mobile and fixed-line customers, as well as automate its operations in order to enhance the customer experience. Deployed on a leading public cloud, Amdocs cloud-native solutions for Catalog, Commerce and Ordering, will allow Globe to offer new services to the customers at a much faster pace.

“In Globe, we are committed to uplift the lives of our customers and meet their evolving needs,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe Chief Commercial Officer. “With Amdocs Commerce Suite, we look forward to delivering improved digital experiences and launching innovative services in a much faster pace and more efficiently.”

“We’re honored to be a trusted, long-standing partner of Globe in its digital transformation and cloud journey. After working with Globe to address the needs of their enterprise customers, we look forward to partnering with them to support their mobile and fixed-line consumers, and provide enhanced digital experiences,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy. “Amdocs will enable Globe to simplify, automate and digitize its service ordering, provisioning and activation across mobile and fixed-line offerings, thereby improving customer experience, operations and reducing operational costs.”

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’

migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20- F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

Media Contacts: