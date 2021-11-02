Information Analysis Releases Third Quarter 2021 Results Highlighted by Continued Growth in Higher Margin Professional Fee Business

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC) (“IAI”) today reported its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, which were highlighted by continued expansion in professional fee revenues, significant gross profit growth, a private placement of IAI Common Stock and the appointment of Jamie Benoit as Chief Executive Officer and Tim Hannon as Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Total revenues increased 9.6% to $4.3 million, compared with $3.9 million.

Professional fees increased 77.0% to $2.8 million up from $1.6 million.

Gross profit improved 59.3%, with gross margin expanding to 22.8%, compared with 15.7%; higher-margin professional fees accounted for 65.1% of revenues.

Net loss of $(95,527), compared with net income of $214,703.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $126 thousand, compared with $225 thousand.



Nine Months 2021 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Total revenues increased 15.2% to $12.5 million, compared with $10.8 million.

Professional fees increased 155% to $8.6 million up from $3.4 million

Gross profit expanded significantly, increasing to $3.0 million, or 23.7%, compared with $1.3 million, or 11.9%; higher-margin professional fees accounted for 68.8% of revenues.

Net income of $218,445, compared with net income of $53,744.

Adjusted EBITDA of $876 thousand, compared with $67 thousand.



IAI CEO Jamie Benoit commented, “I want to first thank everyone at IAI for the warm welcome when I joined the team just over two months ago. Since then, we have been hard at work building the foundation to support my growth vision for our company. We have a tremendous group and we are ready to seize the opportunity ahead of us.”

Mr. Benoit continued, “Our third quarter was highlighted by continued strong growth in professional fees. Driving our business mix to favor professional services is having a significant, positive effect on gross margins, with third quarter gross profit improving 59.3%, compared with last year’s third quarter. Our focus will continue to be on driving professional fee business, as the impact on margins is clear. Our bottom line was impacted by an increase in SG&A expense, some of which is non-recurring, resulting from investments to position the company for growth and the transformation we will outline in coming months.”

Mr. Benoit concluded, “When I joined the company in August, we noted our mission was to ‘aggressively strive to reposition the company as a disruptive technology and commercial enablement leader in government and global private sector verticals’. The first stage of this evolution has been establishing a proper foundation, from senior management down to the various systems and vendors on which our business relies. We raised just under $3 million at the end of August as a down-payment on our plan, with that capital going directly into the SG&A investments made during the third quarter. Although that expense impacted our bottom line, I am very pleased with our top-line growth and significant gross margin expansion.”

Total Revenues

Three and nine-month revenues continued to benefit from IAI’s SBA 7a modernization contract, which began in June 2020. The contract is expected to run through May 2027, providing a relatively stable level of professional fees revenues throughout its duration.

Total revenue was $4.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $3.9 million in the prior year quarter. Professional fees increased $1.2 million, or 77.0%, while software sales revenue decreased by $0.8 million, or 35.9%. The decrease in software revenue in 2021 versus the same period in 2020 is due to the non-recurring nature of software sales transactions, as well as the timing of recurring orders.

Gross Profit / Margin

Gross profit increased $364,548, or 59.3%, to $978,875, in the third quarter of 2021 over the third quarter of 2020, due to the increase in the revenue generated from professional fees. Overall gross profit margin was 22.8% in 2021, up from 15.7% in 2020, due to the increase in professional fees revenue relative to software sales revenue. Gross profit percentage for professional fees in the third quarter of 2021 was 34.5%, while software sales contributed a gross profit percentage of 0.9%.

Income (Loss) from Operations

(Loss) from operations was $(84,267) in the third quarter of 2021 compared to income from operations of $214,906 in 2020.

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and securely extending their reach to the cloud and more modern platforms.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:

Jeremy Hellman, CFA

Vice President

The Equity Group

(212) 836-9626

Matt Sands, SVP & Corporate Controller

msands@infoa.com

(703) 293-7925





Information Analysis Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Revenues Professional fees $ 2,798,105 $ 1,580,684 Software sales 1,501,820 2,342,062 Total revenues 4,299,925 3,922,746 Cost of revenues Cost of professional fees 1,832,812 1,051,102 Cost of software sales 1,488,238 2,257,317 Total cost of revenues 3,321,050 3,308,419 Gross profit 978,875 614,327 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,000,880 342,778 Commissions expense 23,017 56,643 Acquisition costs 39,245 - (Loss) income from operations (84,267 ) 214,906 Other expense, net (11,260 ) (203 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (95,527 ) 214,703 Provision for income taxes - - Net (loss) income $ (95,527 ) $ 214,703 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (95,527 ) $ 214,703 Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 12,596,126 11,211,760 Diluted 12,596,126 11,837,427





Information Analysis Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Revenues Professional fees $ 8,565,639 $ 3,353,508 Software sales 3,885,828 7,450,389 Total revenues 12,451,467 10,803,897 Cost of revenues Cost of professional fees 5,698,407 2,232,405 Cost of software sales 3,798,607 7,289,321 Total cost of revenues 9,497,014 9,521,726 Gross profit 2,954,453 1,282,171 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,346,680 1,049,761 Commissions expense 176,660 179,560 Acquisition costs 192,530 - Income from operations 238,583 52,850 Other (expense) income, net (20,138 ) 894 Income before provision for income taxes 218,445 53,744 Provision for income taxes - - Net income $ 218,445 $ 53,744 Comprehensive income $ 218,445 $ 53,744 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.02 $ - Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.02 $ - Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 11,957,878 11,211,760 Diluted 12,584,914 11,810,392





Information Analysis Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,682,613 $ 1,858,160 Accounts receivable 2,874,656 1,442,231 Contract assets - - Prepaid expenses 283,567 142,770 Other current assets 5,556 - Total current assets 6,846,392 3,443,161 Intangible assets, net of amortization of $87,912 and $0 1,402,088 - Goodwill 785,000 - Contract assets - non-current - 210,688 Right-of-use operating lease asset 285,667 51,405 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $324,442 and $312,320 94,965 62,166 Other assets 5,707 6,281 Total assets $ 9,419,819 $ 3,773,701 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 926,643 $ 103,646 Revolving line of credit 402,306 - Notes payable - current 797,295 93,009 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 555,483 375,168 Commissions payable 236,438 181,626 Other accrued liabilities 82,158 54,274 Contract liabilities 78,045 946,884 Operating lease liability - current 35,805 45,595 Interest payable 2,666 3,125 Total current liabilities 3,116,840 1,803,327 Note payable - non-current 400,856 356,991 Operating lease liability - non-current 260,141 - Total liabilities 3,777,836 2,160,318 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 15,153,306 and 12,904,376 shares issued, 13,510,690 and 11,261,760 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively 151,532 129,043 Additional paid-in capital 18,507,731 14,720,065 Accumulated deficit (12,087,069 ) (12,305,514 ) Treasury stock, 1,642,616 shares at cost (930,211 ) (930,211 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,641,983 1,613,383 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,419,819 $ 3,773,701

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In assessing the performance of our business, management utilizes a variety of financial and performance measures. The key measure is Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, net interest expense (income), and taxes, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of, when applicable, expenses that are unusual or non-recurring that we believe do not reflect our core operating results. and non-cash stock-based compensation. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance for the current period and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. We understand that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance and to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. When assessing our operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

We refer to our estimated revenue on uncompleted contracts, including the amount of revenue on contracts for which work has not begun, less the revenue we have recognized under such contracts, as “backlog.” Backlog includes unexercised contract options.

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

(in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (96 ) $ 215 $ 218 $ 54 Adjustments: Depreciation 11 4 23 7 Amortization 44 - 88 - Interest expense (income), net 10 0 19 (1 ) Acquisition Costs 39 - 193 - Non-cash stock-based compensation 81 6 220 7 Post-employment agreement 36 - 107 - Moving expense 1 - 8 - Taxes - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 126 $ 225 $ 876 $ 67





1 Please see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 7