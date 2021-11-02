Altus Midstream Declares Cash Dividend on Class A Common Shares

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend on the company’s Class A common shares.



The dividend on Class A common shares is payable Dec. 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on Nov. 30, 2021, at a rate of $1.50 per share. This constitutes the full-year $6 per share dividend for 2021.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

