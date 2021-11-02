XPO Logistics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Reports highest revenue of any quarter in company history



GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2021. Revenue increased to $3.27 billion for the third quarter, compared with $2.68 billion for the same period in 2020. Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $21 million for the third quarter, compared with $28 million for the same period in 2020. Operating income was $112 million for the third quarter, compared with $138 million for the same period in 2020. Income from continuing operations was $21 million, compared with $37 million in prior year quarter. Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share was $0.19 for the third quarter, compared with $0.27 for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $109 million for the third quarter, compared with $44 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.94 for the third quarter, compared with $0.42 for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $307 million for the third quarter, compared with $268 million for the same period in 2020.

For the third quarter 2021, the company generated $250 million of cash flow from operating activities of continuing operations and $185 million of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure.

2021 Updated Guidance

On November 2, 2021, the company updated its full year 2021 financial targets1, including a raise in fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA of $300 million to $305 million generated in the fourth quarter, implying $1.228 billion to $1.233 billion of adjusted EBITDA for the full year, which increases the midpoint of the updated full year guidance to $1.231 billion — $16 million higher than the prior midpoint;



Depreciation and amortization of $390 million to $395 million, excluding approximately $95 million of acquisition-related amortization expense, from a prior target of $385 million to $395 million;



Interest expense 2 of approximately $200 million, unchanged;



of approximately $200 million, unchanged; Effective tax rate of 24% to 26%, from a prior target of 23% to 25%;



Adjusted diluted EPS 3 of $4.15 to $4.25, from a prior target of $4.00 to $4.30;



of $4.15 to $4.25, from a prior target of $4.00 to $4.30; Net capital expenditures of $250 million to $275 million, unchanged; and



Free cash flow of $425 million to $475 million, from a prior target of $400 million to $450 million.



1 The company’s full year 2021 pro forma financial targets have been calculated as if the August 2021 spin-off of the logistics segment had been completed on January 1, 2021. Guidance assumes 116 million diluted shares outstanding at year-end, and assumes current macroeconomic trends continue and labor and equipment shortages don’t worsen.

2 Interest expense is presented on a pro forma basis; 2021 reported interest expense is expected to be approximately $230 million.

3 Adjusted diluted EPS, assuming reported interest expense of approximately $230 million, would be a range of $4.00 to $4.05.

CEO Comments

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Company-wide we had an excellent third quarter, with record revenue and a solid beat on the bottom line. Our truck brokerage business had another phenomenal quarter, while our less-than-truckload results were mixed.

“In North American truck brokerage, every major metric was up year-over-year by large double-digits. We grew third quarter gross and net revenue in truck brokerage by 62%, on a 37% increase in load count per day. Our top 20 customers increased their total volume with us by 45%, and our share of wallet is trending up with key customers. These gains are being driven by our massive brokered capacity, robust digital capabilities and customer trust in our experienced brokerage leaders. We’ve tripled the number of customers on our XPO Connect digital platform from a year ago, and carrier usage is up over 100%. More than 550,000 drivers have downloaded the app to date.

“In North American LTL, we had our strongest yield growth yet, up 6% excluding fuel year-over-year. However, our operating ratio was negatively impacted by our decision to continue insourcing purchased transportation in the midst of driver and equipment constraints. We took actions that are gaining rapid traction — our yield growth accelerated again in October, and our network is more balanced now than it was a few weeks ago. We’re still targeting at least $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA in LTL in 2022. And over the next 12 to 24 months, we plan to invest more capital to expand our North American LTL door count by approximately 6% in key metros, following the 264-door Chicago Heights terminal we just opened.”

Jacobs concluded, “We raised our 2021 guidance for full year adjusted EBITDA to $1.228 billion to $1.233 billion, including a fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA increase to $300 million to $305 million. This reflects our third quarter results and our confidence in delivering a strong finish to the year across our business.”

North American LTL Strategic Actions

XPO is executing a company-specific action plan to enhance network efficiencies and drive growth in its high-ROIC LTL business, including:

Improving network flow with selective freight embargoes, with the cost embedded in 2021 guidance;

Driving pricing by pulling the January 2022 General Rate Increase forward to November, and instituting accessorial charges for detained trailers, oversized freight and special handling;

Expanding the 2022 graduate count at XPO’s US driver training schools to more than double the nearly 800 graduates the company will have in 2021;

Significantly increasing production capacity at XPO’s trailer manufacturing facility in Arkansas, with the expectation of nearly doubling the year-over-year number of units produced in 2022; and

Importantly, allocating capital to expand North American LTL door count by 900 doors, or approximately 6%, over the next 12 to 24 months to improve network-wide operating efficiency and support future revenue growth.



Third Quarter 2021 Results by Segment

Starting with the third quarter of 2021, the company has two reporting segments, reflecting the spin-off of its logistics segment: North American Less-than-Truckload, and Brokerage and Other Services.

North American Less-Than-Truckload: The segment generated revenue of $1.07 billion for the third quarter 2021, compared with $933 million for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year increase in segment revenue reflects an increase in average weight per day and yield.



Operating income for the segment was $149 million for the third quarter 2021, compared with $170 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2021 was $222 million, compared with $238 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA reflects a $5 million gain on sale of real estate in the third quarter of 2021, which is significantly lower than the $26 million gain for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 also reflects higher revenue and lower COVID-19-related expenses, partially offset by increased compensation costs and purchased transportation expense incurred to meet growing demand.



The third quarter operating ratio for the segment was 86.1% and the adjusted operating ratio was 83.9%. Excluding gains from sales of real estate, the LTL adjusted operating ratio was 84.4%.

Brokerage and Other Services: The segment generated revenue of $2.26 billion for the third quarter 2021, compared with $1.78 billion for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year increase in segment revenue reflects an increase in truck brokerage loads per day in North America and improved pricing across segment services, enhanced by the company’s digital platform, as well as improving market conditions in the recovery. These gains were partially offset by the impact of the global semiconductor shortage, which constrained customer demand for freight transportation services in North America and Europe, and by a truck driver shortage in the UK and North America.



Operating income for the segment was $58 million for the third quarter, compared with $31 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $131 million for the third quarter 2021, compared with $90 million for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by higher revenue due to load growth and improved pricing, partially offset by higher compensation and facilities costs.



The company continued to significantly outperform the truck brokerage market in North America. Truck brokerage revenue in North America increased 62% year-over-year to $700 million for the third quarter, compared with $432 million for the same period in 2020. Net revenue increased 62% year-over-year to $99 million for the quarter, compared with $61 million for the same period in 2020.

Corporate: Corporate expense was $95 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $63 million for the same period in 2020. The year-over-year increase in corporate expense primarily reflects a legal settlement of $29 million and other discrete items in the third quarter of 2021. Corporate adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the discrete items, was an expense of $46 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with an expense of $60 million for the same period in 2020, primarily reflecting lower insurance expense and third-party professional fees in the 2021 period.



Liquidity Position

As of September 30, 2021, the company had over $1.2 billion of total liquidity, including $254 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $993 million of available borrowing capacity. The company’s net leverage was 2.8x, calculated as net debt of $3.3 billion, divided by adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion for the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this release.

XPO’s non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 used in this release include: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA margin on a consolidated basis and for our North American less-than-truckload and brokerage and other services segments as well as adjusted EBITDA for Corporate and Intersegment Eliminations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share (“adjusted EPS”); net revenue and net revenue margin by service offering; free cash flows; adjusted operating income (including and excluding gains on real estate transactions) for our North American less-than-truckload segment; and adjusted operating ratio (including and excluding gains on real estate transactions) for our North American less-than-truckload segment. Also, XPO’s non-GAAP financial measures for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include adjusted EBITDA and for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include net leverage and net debt.

We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, XPO and its business segments’ core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EPS include adjustments for transaction and integration costs, as well as restructuring costs, litigation settlements and other adjustments as set forth in the attached tables. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition, divestiture or spin-off and may include transaction costs, consulting fees, retention awards, and internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems. Restructuring costs primarily relate to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating XPO’s and each business segment’s ongoing performance.

We believe that free cash flow is an important measure of our ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that we believe will enhance stockholder value. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, less payment for purchases of property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), litigation settlements, tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables that management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe that adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EPS improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains that management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities, including amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, litigation settlements and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables. We believe that net revenue and net revenue margin improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the cost of transportation and services, in particular the cost of fuel, incurred in the reporting period as set out in the attached tables. We believe that adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by (i) removing the impact of certain transaction and integration costs and restructuring costs, as well as amortization expenses and (ii) including the impact of pension income incurred in the reporting period as set out in the attached tables. We believe that net leverage and net debt are important measures of our overall liquidity position and are calculated by removing cash and cash equivalents from our reported total debt and reporting net debt as a ratio of our last twelve-month reported adjusted EBITDA.

With respect to our financial targets for full year pro forma 2021 adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow, and fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and complexity of the reconciling items described above that we exclude from these non-GAAP target measures. The variability of these items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results and, as a result, we are unable to prepare the forward-looking statement of income and statement of cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP that would be required to produce such a reconciliation.

XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 3,270 $ 2,675 $ 9,445 $ 7,261 Cost of transportation and services 2,306 1,814 6,545 4,919 Direct operating expense 366 310 1,058 904 Sales, general and administrative expense (1) 339 294 1,001 915 Depreciation and amortization expense 118 119 357 351 Transaction and integration costs 15 - 26 66 Restructuring costs 14 - 16 31 Operating income (2) 112 138 442 75 Other income (15) (12) (43) (31) Foreign currency (gain) loss (4) 1 (2) (5) Debt extinguishment loss 46 - 54 - Interest expense 53 81 176 226 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax provision (benefit) 32 68 257 (115) Income tax provision (benefit) 11 31 60 (36) Income (loss) from continuing operations 21 37 197 (79) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (78) 61 22 68 Net income (loss) (57) 98 219 (11) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - 3 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - (5) (5) (7) Net income (loss) attributable to XPO $ (57) $ 93 $ 214 $ (15) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (3) (4) Continuing operations $ 21 $ 28 $ 197 $ (78) Discontinued operations (78) 56 17 61 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (57) $ 84 $ 214 $ (17) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders (4) Continuing operations $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 1.78 $ (0.86) Discontinued operations (0.69) 0.63 0.15 0.68 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.50) $ 0.93 $ 1.93 $ (0.18) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders (4) Continuing operations $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ 1.73 $ (0.86) Discontinued operations (0.68) 0.56 0.14 0.68 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.49) $ 0.83 $ 1.87 $ (0.18) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 115 91 111 91 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 116 102 114 91 (1) Sales, general and administrative expenses includes $29 million related to litigation settlements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2) Operating income reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $1 million and $4 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $6 million and $35 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. (3) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders reflects the following items: Non-cash allocation of undistributed earnings $ - $ 9 $ - $ - Preferred dividends - - - 2 (4) The sum of quarterly net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders may not equal year-to-date amounts due to differences in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods and because losses are not allocated to the Series A Preferred Stock in calculating earnings per share.





XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 254 $ 1,731 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $47 and $46, respectively 1,987 1,680 Other current assets 284 303 Current assets of discontinued operations 25 1,664 Total current assets 2,550 5,378 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net of $1,765 and $1,646 in accumulated depreciation, respectively 1,821 1,891 Operating lease assets 829 844 Goodwill 2,493 2,536 Identifiable intangible assets, net of $598 and $536 in accumulated amortization, respectively 603 675 Other long-term assets 237 187 Long-term assets of discontinued operations - 4,666 Total long-term assets 5,983 10,799 Total assets $ 8,533 $ 16,177 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 963 $ 854 Accrued expenses 1,199 1,044 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 56 1,281 Short-term operating lease liabilities 153 152 Other current liabilities 132 102 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 24 1,728 Total current liabilities 2,527 5,161 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 3,515 5,240 Deferred tax liability 306 286 Employee benefit obligations 126 131 Long-term operating lease liabilities 677 696 Other long-term liabilities 366 384 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations - 1,430 Total long-term liabilities 4,990 8,167 Stockholders’ equity Convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10 shares authorized; — and 0.001 of Series A shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300 shares authorized; 115 and 102 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 1,176 1,998 Retained earnings (79) 868 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81) (158) Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interests 1,016 2,709 Noncontrolling interests - 140 Total equity 1,016 2,849 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,533 $ 16,177





XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations Net income (loss) $ 219 $ (11) Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes 22 68 Income (loss) from continuing operations 197 (79) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash from operating activities Depreciation, amortization and net lease activity 357 351 Stock compensation expense 29 36 Accretion of debt 15 14 Deferred tax expense 5 12 Debt extinguishment loss 54 - Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts 1 (1) Gains on sales of property and equipment (36) (67) Other 4 45 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (371) (165) Other assets (1) (54) Accounts payable 133 (29) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 171 229 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 558 292 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations Payment for purchases of property and equipment (212) (220) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 72 137 Other (3) 5 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (143) (78) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations Proceeds from issuance of debt - 1,155 Proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings related to securitization program (24) 25 Repurchase of debt (2,769) - Proceeds from borrowings on ABL facility - 820 Repayment of borrowings on ABL facility (200) (620) Repayment of debt and finance leases (63) (50) Payment for debt issuance costs (5) (21) Issuance (repurchase) of common stock 384 (114) Change in bank overdrafts 33 19 Payment for tax withholdings for restricted shares (25) (21) Distribution from GXO 794 - Other (5) 2 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations (1,880) 1,195 Cash flows from discontinued operations Operating activities of discontinued operations 68 398 Investing activities of discontinued operations (95) (145) Financing activities of discontinued operations (302) (12) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (329) 241 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7) (2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,801) 1,648 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,065 387 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 264 2,035 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations, end of period - 404 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations, end of period $ 264 $ 1,631





North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Revenue (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) $ 904 $ 825 9.6% $ 2,648 $ 2,300 15.1% Fuel surcharge revenue 167 108 54.6% 466 323 44.3% Revenue 1,071 933 14.8% 3,114 2,623 18.7% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 495 443 11.7% 1,434 1,287 11.4% Purchased transportation 124 89 39.3% 334 246 35.8% Fuel and fuel-related taxes 73 46 58.7% 207 138 50.0% Other operating expenses 151 113 33.6% 430 377 14.1% Depreciation and amortization 57 55 3.6% 169 169 0.0% Rents and leases 21 17 23.5% 58 47 23.4% Transaction and integration costs 1 - 100.0% 1 5 -80.0% Restructuring costs - - 0.0% - 5 -100.0% Operating income (1) 149 170 -12.4% 481 349 37.8% Operating ratio (2) 86.1% 81.7% 84.6% 86.7% Other income (3) 15 12 43 33 Amortization expense 8 8 25 25 Transaction and integration costs 1 - 1 5 Restructuring costs - - - 5 Adjusted operating income (4) $ 173 $ 190 -8.9% $ 550 $ 417 31.9% Adjusted operating ratio (4) (5) 83.9% 79.7% 82.3% 84.1% Depreciation expense 49 47 4.3% 144 144 0.0% Other - 1 -100.0% - 1 -100.0% Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 222 $ 238 -6.7% $ 694 $ 562 23.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin (4) (6) 20.8% 25.3% 22.3% 21.4% Gains on real estate transactions (5) (26) (27) (63) Adjusted operating income, excluding gains on real estate transactions $ 168 $ 164 2.4% $ 523 $ 354 47.7% Adjusted operating ratio, excluding gains on real estate transactions 84.4% 82.5% 83.2% 86.5% (1) Operating income reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $1 million and $4 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $4 million and $25 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. (2) Operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Operating income divided by Revenue)). (3) Other income primarily consists of pension income. (4) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (5) Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Adjusted operating income divided by Revenue)). (6) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment Summary Data Table (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Pounds per day (thousands) 72,152 69,952 3.1% 73,138 66,730 9.6% Shipments per day 50,637 50,953 -0.6% 51,187 48,393 5.8% Average weight per shipment (in pounds) 1,425 1,373 3.8% 1,429 1,379 3.6% Gross revenue per shipment $ 336.95 $ 292.45 15.2% $ 326.08 $ 290.92 12.1% Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges) $ 23.65 $ 21.30 11.0% $ 22.82 $ 21.10 8.2% Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges) $ 20.02 $ 18.90 6.0% $ 19.47 $ 18.57 4.9% Average length of haul (in miles) 847.0 837.2 838.9 822.7 Total average load factor (1) 23,905 24,205 -1.2% 24,237 24,191 0.2% Average age of tractor fleet (years) 5.86 5.68 Number of working days 64.0 64.0 190.5 191.5 (1) Total average load factor equals freight pound miles divided by total linehaul miles.





Brokerage and Other Services Segment Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Revenue $ 2,261 $ 1,778 27.2% $ 6,493 $ 4,738 37.0% Cost of transportation and services 1,762 1,357 29.8% 4,983 3,588 38.9% Direct operating expense 175 164 6.7% 531 472 12.5% Sales, general and administrative expense 193 167 15.6% 593 518 14.5% Depreciation and amortization 60 59 1.7% 180 168 7.1% Transaction and integration costs 5 - 100.0% 8 15 -46.7% Restructuring costs 8 - 100.0% 9 19 -52.6% Operating income (loss) (1) $ 58 $ 31 87.1% $ 189 $ (42) NM Other income (expense) - - - (1) Depreciation and amortization 60 59 180 168 Transaction and integration costs 5 - 8 15 Restructuring costs 8 - 9 19 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 131 $ 90 45.6% $ 386 $ 159 142.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) (3) 5.8% 5.1% 5.9% 3.4% NM - Not meaningful. (1) Operating income reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $- million and $- million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $2 million and $9 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. (2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. (3) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





XPO Logistics, Inc. Key Data by Service Offering (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue North America Less-Than-Truckload $ 1,091 $ 941 $ 3,165 $ 2,652 Truck Brokerage 700 432 1,903 1,062 Last Mile 250 243 765 662 Other Brokerage (1) 547 413 1,486 1,108 Total North America 2,588 2,029 7,319 5,484 Europe 757 687 2,311 1,894 Eliminations (75) (41) (185) (117) Total Revenue $ 3,270 $ 2,675 $ 9,445 $ 7,261 Net Revenue North America Less-Than-Truckload $ 469 $ 442 $ 1,401 $ 1,200 Truck Brokerage 99 61 299 170 Last Mile 74 85 249 236 Other Brokerage 131 96 350 255 Total North America 773 684 2,299 1,861 Europe 191 177 601 481 Total Net Revenue (2) $ 964 $ 861 $ 2,900 $ 2,342 Net Revenue Margin North America Less-Than-Truckload 42.9% 47.0% 44.2% 45.2% Truck Brokerage 14.1% 14.2% 15.7% 16.0% Last Mile 29.7% 35.1% 32.6% 35.7% Other Brokerage 23.9% 23.1% 23.6% 23.0% Total North America 29.8% 33.7% 31.4% 33.9% Europe 25.2% 25.7% 26.0% 25.4% Overall Net Revenue Margin 29.5% 32.2% 30.7% 32.3% (1) Other brokerage includes intermodal and drayage, expedite, freight forwarding and managed transportation services. (2) Net revenue equals Revenue less Cost of transportation and services. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. Less-Than-Truckload revenue is before intercompany eliminations and includes revenue from the Company’s trailer manufacturing business.





Corporate and Intersegment Eliminations Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Sales, general and administrative expense (1) $ 79 $ 58 36.2% $ 196 $ 165 18.8% Depreciation and amortization 1 5 -80.0% 8 14 -42.9% Transaction and integration costs 9 - 100.0% 17 46 -63.0% Restructuring costs 6 - 100.0% 7 7 0.0% Operating loss (2) $ (95) $ (63) 50.8% $ (228) $ (232) -1.7% Other income (expense) (3) 4 (2) 3 2 Depreciation and amortization 1 5 8 14 Litigation settlements 29 - 29 - Transaction and integration costs 9 - 17 46 Restructuring costs 6 - 7 7 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ (46) $ (60) -23.3% $ (164) $ (163) 0.6% (1) Sales, general and administrative expenses includes $29 million related to litigation settlements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2) Operating loss reflects the net impact of direct and incremental COVID-19-related costs of $- million and $- million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $- million and $1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. (3) Other income (expense) consists of pension income, foreign currency gain (loss) and other income (expense). (4) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. Intersegment eliminations represent intercompany activity between the Company’s reportable segments that is eliminated upon consolidation. The following table summarizes the intersegment eliminations by line item. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ (62) $ (36) $ (162) $ (100) Cost of transportation and services (62) (36) (162) (100) Operating income $ - $ - $ - $ -





XPO Logistics, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change % 2021 2020 Change % Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 21 $ 37 -43.2% $ 197 $ (79) NM Debt extinguishment loss 46 - 54 - Interest expense 53 81 176 226 Income tax provision (benefit) 11 31 60 (36) Depreciation and amortization expense 118 119 357 351 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts - - 1 (1) Litigation settlements 29 - 29 - Transaction and integration costs 15 - 26 66 Restructuring costs 14 - 16 31 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 307 $ 268 14.6% $ 916 $ 558 64.2% Revenue $ 3,270 $ 2,675 22.2% $ 9,445 $ 7,261 30.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) (2) 9.4% 10.0% 9.7% 7.7% NM - Not meaningful. (1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release. Adjusted EBITDA was prepared assuming 100% ownership of XPO Logistics Europe. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





XPO Logistics, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (cont.) (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 21 $ 28 $ 197 $ (78) Debt extinguishment loss 46 - 54 - Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts - - 1 (1) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 22 22 65 65 ABL amendment cost 1 - 1 - Litigation settlements 29 - 29 - Transaction and integration costs 15 - 26 66 Restructuring costs 14 - 16 31 Income tax associated with the adjustments above (1) (35) (5) (49) (35) Discrete and other tax-related adjustments (2) (4) - (4) - Allocation of undistributed earnings - (1) - (9) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders (3) $ 109 $ 44 $ 336 $ 39 Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share (3) $ 0.94 $ 0.42 $ 2.95 $ 0.38 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 116 102 114 102 (1) This line item reflects the aggregate tax benefit of all non-tax related adjustments reflected in the table above. The detail by line item is as follows: Debt extinguishment loss $ 12 $ - $ 14 $ - Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts - - - - Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 6 5 16 15 Litigation settlements 8 - 8 - Transaction and integration costs 4 - 6 13 Restructuring costs 5 - 5 7 $ 35 $ 5 $ 49 $ 35 The income tax rate applied to reconciling items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items and contribution- and margin-based taxes. (2) Discrete tax items reflect a tax benefit related to a tax planning initiative that resulted in the recognition of a long-term capital loss offset by tax expense due to valuation allowances that were recognized as a result of the spin-off of our logistics business. (3) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities of Continuing Operations to Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 250 $ 138 $ 558 $ 292 Payment for purchases of property and equipment (77) (66) (212) (220) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 12 66 72 137 Free Cash Flow (1) $ 185 $ 138 $ 418 $ 209 (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release.





XPO Logistics, Inc. Other Reconciliations (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Reconciliation of Net Debt Total debt $ 3,571 Cash and cash equivalents 254 Net debt (1) $ 3,317 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Reconciliation of Net Leverage Net debt 3,317 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA 1,205 Net leverage (1) 2.8x Trailing Twelve Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 263 $ 197 $ (13) $ (79) Debt extinguishment loss 54 54 - - Interest expense 257 176 307 226 Income tax provision (benefit) 74 60 (22) (36) Depreciation and amortization expense 476 357 470 351 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency option and forward contracts 1 1 (1) (1) Litigation settlements 29 29 - - Transaction and integration costs 35 26 75 66 Restructuring costs 16 16 31 31 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,205 $ 916 $ 847 $ 558 (1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.



