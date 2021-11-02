Zoe Financial Announces Record Quarter Milestones

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe Financial , a financial advice platform that connects consumers with vetted financial advisors, announced today noteworthy milestones reached during their third quarter of 2021. Andres Garcia-Amaya, Founder and CEO of the platform, said, "From elite new leadership joining the team to innovative product features, Zoe continues to find strategic ways to improve the financial advisor search experience for clients."

With two new additions to their leadership team, the company reaffirms its commitment to a best-in-class solution for consumers. Zoe's new Director of Financial Planning, Christy Matzen, CFP®, has experience creating financial planning strategies for executives of Fortune 500 companies, as well as training financial advisors. Formerly Vice President at Goldman Sachs Ayco Financial Management, Matzen now leads Zoe's vetting and certification process for all fiduciary advisors admitted into the network, ensuring that only the top 5% of advisors in the country pass the due diligence process.

Rajesh Gaur, CFA, has also joined Zoe Financial's leadership team as Head of Investment Solutions. Prior to Zoe, he was VP of Investments and Head of Trading at RobustWealth, where he gained extensive startup experience building a Fintech Platform. Previously, as Vice President at Merrill Lynch, Gaur was a key member of the team that built out Merrill Edge. At Zoe, Gaur will spearhead the due diligence of investment solutions and create financial tools for both advisors and consumers to use through their Zoe experience.

Zoe's game-changing strategy keeps the consumer at the core of every tool and service it develops. During their third quarter of the year, the VP of Product Dillon Ferguson, CFP®, announced the launch of an e-Sign product that will significantly reduce friction for the consumer when hiring an advisor. In addition, their Financial Snapshot Tool now enables consumers to easily access a visual representation of their entire financial picture, as well as receive personalized insights when interviewing Zoe Network financial advisors.

Zoe Financial's exclusive Advisor Network continues to grow with new additions such as Alchemist Wealth , a black-owned Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm specializing in equalizing access to financial planning, and Perigon Wealth Management , a values-focused RIA specializing in Sustainable/ESG investing. These new advisors, among the over 2,000 currently in the network, are yet another step forward in ensuring consumers always match with the right advisor for them.

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

