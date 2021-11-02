ECN Capital Schedules 2022 Investor Day

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) will hold its annual Investor Day on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Ben West Palm in West Palm Beach, Florida. Presentations will be given by management of ECN Capital as well as each of its operating subsidiaries. Presentations will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. EST.



Hotel information and other details to follow.

Attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to investorday@ecncapitalcorp.com.

With managed and advised assets of US$33 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically unsecured loan portfolios, secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

