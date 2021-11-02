Enact Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

GAAP Net Income of $137 million, or $0.84 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Operating Income of $137 million, or $0.84 per diluted share

13.2% return on equity and 13.2% adjusted return on equity

$25.80 book value per share

PMIERs Sufficiency of 181% or $2,287 million, highest level ever

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021, ending September 30, 2021.

“We are very proud to begin our journey as a public company with one of our strongest quarters of financial and operational performance since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. “Our results reflect the high credit quality of our insurance portfolio and continued execution of our growth strategy against the backdrop of a resilient housing market. Our recently completed IPO and ratings upgrades significantly enhance our ability to realize the full potential of the opportunities ahead of us. We are well positioned for the future, and our deep customer relationships, differentiated solutions, and strong risk and capital management discipline position Enact to drive long-term success and value creation.”

Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted) 3Q21

2Q21 3Q20

Net Income (loss) $137 $131 $138 Diluted Net Income (loss) per share $0.84 $0.80 $0.85 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $137 $134 $139 Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share $0.84 $0.82 $0.86 NIW ($B) $24.0 $26.7 $26.6 Primary IIF ($B) $222 $217 $203 Net Premiums Earned $243 $242 $251 Losses Incurred $34 $30 $44 Loss Ratio 14% 12% 18% Operating Expenses $59 $67 $59 Expense Ratio 24% 27% 23% Net Investment Income $36 $35 $33 Return on Equity 13.2% 13.0% 14.2% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 13.2% 13.4% 14.3% PMIERs Sufficiency ($) $2,287 $1,941 $1,074 PMIERs Sufficiency (%) 181% 165% 132%

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $137 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared with $131 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $138 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in net income from the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by lower earned premiums and a full quarter of interest expense from our 2020 debt offering. These factors were partially offset by lower incurred losses. The increase in net income sequentially was driven by lower expenses and higher investment income as well as investment gains partially offset by higher losses in the current quarter.

Adjusted net operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was $137 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared with $134 million, or $0.82 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021 and $139 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

New insurance written was $24.0 billion, down 10% compared to $26.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Our new insurance written for the third quarter was comprised of 90% monthly premium policies and 88% purchase originations.

Primary Insurance-in-force was $222 billion, up 2% compared to $217 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and up 10% compared to $203 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

Persistency for the third quarter was 65%, up from 63% in the second quarter of 2021 and 59% in the third quarter of 2020. Persistency remains below the historical norm of approximately 80%.

Net premiums earned were $243 million, flat versus the second quarter of 2021 and down 3% compared to $251 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net earned premium yield was down from the third quarter of 2020 driven by a combination of lower single premium cancellations, higher ceded premiums and the lapse of older, higher-priced policies as compared to our new insurance written.

Losses incurred were $34 million and the loss ratio was 14%, compared to $30 million and 12%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021, driven by seasonally higher new delinquencies, and $44 million and 18%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020, driven by lower new delinquencies partially offset by favorable incurred but not reported reserve development in the third quarter of 2020.

Percentage of loans in default at quarter end was 3.1%, compared to 3.6% as of June 30, 2021, and 5.4% as of September 30, 2020, as cures continued to outpace new delinquencies for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Operating expenses were $59 million, and the expense ratio was 24%, compared to $67 million and 27%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021, driven by lower corporate overhead associated with the execution of the shared services agreement with Genworth Financial, Inc., and $59 million and 23%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. The current quarter operating expenses include $3 million of strategic transaction preparation costs and restructuring costs, which increased the expense ratio by 1 point. The second quarter 2021 operating expenses include $6 million of strategic transaction preparation costs and restructuring costs, which increased the expense ratio by 2 points.

Net investment income for the quarter was $36 million, up 4% compared to $35 million in the second quarter of 2021 and up 8% compared to $33 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Annualized return on equity for the third quarter of 2021 was 13.2%, and annualized adjusted operating return on equity was 13.2%.



Capital and Liquidity

PMIERs sufficiency increased to 181% and $2,287 million above the published PMIERs requirements compared to 165% and $1,941 million above the published PMIERs requirements in the second quarter of 2021. PMIERs sufficiency improved sequentially driven, in part, by the completion of an insurance linked notes transaction, which added $372 million of PMIERs capital credit as of September 30, 2021, as well as elevated lapse from prevailing low interest rates, business cash flows, and lower delinquencies, partially offset by NIW and amortization of existing reinsurance transactions.

PMIERs sufficiency benefited from a 0.30 multiplier applied to the risk-based required asset factor for certain non-performing loans, which resulted in a reduction of the published PMIERs required assets by an estimated $570 million at the end of the current quarter, compared to $760 million at the end of the second quarter 2021 and $1,217 million at the end of the third quarter 2020. These amounts are gross of incremental reinsurance benefits from the elimination of the 0.30 multiplier.

Enact Holdings, Inc. held $293 million of cash as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $9 million from the prior quarter.

We continue to assess economic and business conditions, including the resolution of forbearance related delinquencies, in support of a fourth quarter dividend to shareholders. To date, aggregate performance indications have been supportive. If these indications remain supportive, we intend to recommend the issuance of a $200 million dividend in 2021 to the Independent Capital Committee and our Board of Directors for their approval.

Recent Events

On September 2, 2021, Enact’s flagship mortgage insurance company, Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corporation (GMICO), secured $372 million of fully collateralized excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage on a portfolio of existing seasoned mortgage insurance policies written from January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021, through the issuance of an insurance linked notes transaction.

On September 16, 2021, Enact successfully completed its initial public offering. Subsequently, S&P, Moody’s and Fitch each upgraded GMICO’s insurance financial strength ratings by one or two notches. GMICO’s upgraded ratings follow: S&P: BBB with Positive outlook Moody’s: Baa2 with Stable outlook Fitch: BBB+ with Stable outlook





Conference Call and Financial Supplement Information

About Enact

Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly owned subsidiary Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 3Q 2Q 1Q 4Q 3Q REVENUES: Premiums $ 243,063 $ 242,480 $ 252,542 $ 250,891 $ 251,423 Net investment income 35,995 34,689 35,259 34,953 33,197 Net investment gains (losses) 580 (1,753 ) (956 ) (1,371 ) (1,609 ) Other Income 671 705 1,738 1,041 1,325 Total revenues 280,309 276,121 288,583 285,514 284,336 LOSSES AND EXPENSES: Losses incurred 34,124 30,003 55,374 89,049 44,475 Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 55,151 63,050 57,622 59,551 54,994 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 3,669 3,597 3,838 9,486 3,873 Interest expense 12,756 12,745 12,737 12,732 5,512 Total losses and expenses 105,700 109,395 129,571 170,818 108,854 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 174,609 166,726 159,012 114,696 175,482 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 37,401 35,914 33,881 23,515 37,467 NET INCOME (LOSS) 137,208 130,812 125,131 91,181 138,015 Net investment (gains) losses (580 ) 1,753 956 1,371 1,609 Costs associated with reorganization 339 2,316 - - - Taxes on adjustments 50 (854 ) (201 ) (288 ) (338 ) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 137,017 $ 134,027 $ 125,886 $ 92,264 $ 139,286 Loss Ratio (1) 14 % 12 % 22 % 35 % 18 % Expense Ratio (2) 24 % 27 % 24 % 28 % 23 % Earnings (Loss) Per Share Data: Net Income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.80 $ 0.77 $ 0.56 $ 0.85 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.80 $ 0.77 $ 0.56 $ 0.85 Adj operating income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.82 $ 0.77 $ 0.57 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.82 $ 0.77 $ 0.57 $ 0.86 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 162,840 162,840 162,840 162,840 162,840 Diluted 162,852 162,840 162,840 162,840 162,840 (1) The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums. (2) The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of DAC and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs increased the expense ratio by one percentage point for the three months ending September 30, 2021, three percentage points for three months ended June 30, 2021, and one percentage point for three months ended March 31, 2021.





Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Assets September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value $ 5,376,067 $ 5,256,467 $ 5,106,128 $ 5,046,596 $ 4,808,379 Short term investments 12,500 12,499 12,500 - - Total investments 5,388,567 5,268,966 5,118,628 5,046,596 4,808,379 Cash and cash equivalents 451,582 435,323 431,335 452,794 556,734 Accrued investment income 31,372 30,843 28,821 29,210 28,965 Deferred acquisition costs 27,788 28,322 28,544 28,872 33,228 Premiums receivable 43,425 43,287 42,454 46,464 37,917 Deferred tax asset - - - - - Other assets 48,572 55,348 49,921 48,774 44,993 Total assets $ 5,991,306 $ 5,862,089 $ 5,699,703 $ 5,652,710 $ 5,510,216 Liabilities and Shareholder's Interest September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Liabilities: Loss Reserves $ 648,365 $ 624,256 $ 603,528 $ 555,679 $ 474,744 Unearned premiums 254,806 263,573 280,742 306,945 328,369 Other liabilities 129,464 119,289 121,609 133,302 171,751 Long-term borrowings 739,838 739,269 738,711 738,162 737,622 Deferred tax liability 17,452 25,851 19,787 36,811 31,100 Total liabilities 1,789,925 1,772,238 1,764,377 1,770,899 1,743,586 Equity: Common stock 1,628 1,628 1,628 1,628 1,628 Additional paid-in capital 2,369,822 2,369,601 2,368,782 2,368,699 2,367,631 Accumulated other comprehensive income 133,955 159,854 136,960 208,378 183,747 Retained earnings 1,695,976 1,558,768 1,427,956 1,303,106 1,213,624 Total equity 4,201,381 4,089,851 3,935,326 3,881,811 3,766,630 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,991,306 $ 5,862,089 $ 5,699,703 $ 5,652,710 $ 5,510,216 Book value per share $ 25.80 $ 25.12 $ 24.17 $ 23.84 $ 23.13 U.S. GAAP ROE (1) 13.2 % 13.0 % 12.8 % 9.5 % 14.2 % Net investment (gains) losses (0.1 )% 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Costs associated with reorganization 0.0 % 0.2 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Taxes on adjustments 0.0 % (0.1 )% (0.0 )% (0.0 )% (0.0 )% Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 13.2 % 13.4 % 12.9 % 9.7 % 14.3 % Debt to Capital Ratio 15 % 15 % 16 % 16 % 16 % (1) Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity (2) Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity





