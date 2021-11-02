NL Moving, Movers in OKC Offering Free Quotes on Moving Services

Oklahoma City, OK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Moving, the most trusted and affordable movers in OKC are pleased to share that they are now offering free quotes on their services. This family-owned and operated Oklahoma City moving company comes with years of industry experience offering prompt and trustworthy services. They operate 24/7 365 days a year and are also available for emergency moving requests. They are fully licensed and insured, provide honest and affordable pricing with no hidden charges, and most importantly strive to give their customers an ultimate moving experience. When a customer requests an estimate, a professional estimate from NL Moving visits the home or office to assess the personal moving requirements. They pay attention to detail so as to offer the most accurate quote.



The moving quote will consist of details such as the move’s mileage, weight, date, and services requested. Customers can be assured that they will pay whatever is there on the quote, nothing more and nothing less. There are no hidden charges whatsoever. Each and every move will be overseen by a dedicated manager. The same person is assigned as a single point of contact at the beginning of the move. From coordinating the tasks to submitting the paperwork, this manager will be available to answer customer queries as well as guide them through the process with utmost patience, courteousness, and professionalism.

When a customer chooses to do business with NL Moving for apartment moving, he or she can be guaranteed to experience a red carpet treatment. It doesn’t matter whether it is the first floor or the tenth floor, the movers here are trained to handle all kinds of moves. These movers in Oklahoma City can handle the tightest corners with the heaviest furniture. Whether it is a small studio apartment or the topmost flat in a high-rise building, an expansive loft, or a multi-bedroom flat, these movers in OKC give it the best shot with all their experience and years of expertise.

“Had a special circumstance and they were very accommodating. Great value and everyone else was so kind and helpful especially Nick. We Will be using these guys in the future when we move into our permanent home”, says Sarah Norton. Coming to office moving services, this trusted Oklahoma City Moving Company is the best choice for any kind of office or commercial move. The team comes with specialized skills, great knowledge, and experience to help businesses relocate their operations. These movers in OKC aim at making every move a successful one by completing the move on time, within the agreed budget, and without causing interruption to the regular business. A commercial move manager is assigned once the client approves the estimate. The manager is responsible for planning, coordinating and executing the entire move.

About NL Moving

NL Moving is one of the most trusted and affordable Oklahoma City Moving Company offering local home moving in OKC, apartment moving, and office moving services. The areas that they currently serve are OKC, Edmond, Mustang, Norman, and Yukon.

