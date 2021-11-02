Corum Client AVATA Acquired by Rockwell Automation

SEATTLE, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, Texas-based AVATA, a leading services provider for supply chain management, enterprise resource planning and enterprise performance management solutions, has been acquired by Rockwell Automation, Inc., based in Wisconsin. AVATA will be integrated into Rockwell’s Lifecycle Services business, Kalypso, expanding their supply chain consulting services to support end-to-end digital transformation solutions across the enterprise and onto the plant floor and beyond to the extended supply chain.



“Rockwell Automation is the recognized leader in industrial digital transformation. Their LifecycleIQ Services help manufacturing facilities work faster, smarter and with greater agility at every lifecycle stage,” said Allan Wilson, Corum Senior Vice President who led the deal. “The acquisition of AVATA will deepen their expertise in supply chain innovation. It was an honor to facilitate this transaction.”

“Corum’s facilitation of the acquisition created the optimal outcome for the shareholders and employees of AVATA,” stated Anil Thomas, CEO of AVATA, adding, “Being part of the Rockwell Automation team will allow us to help even more companies use digital transformation initiatives to drive value and competitive advantage throughout the extended supply chain.”

