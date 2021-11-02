HCSS Has Been Named One of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces the company has been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas for the 14th consecutive year. HCSS ranked 23rd in the medium employer category. HCSS makes it a priority to create a better workplace for employees that encourages bold ideas, ownership thinking, and long-term perspectives.

"In my short time as an HCSS employee, I have yet to meet an individual who did not uphold every principle I was told the company stands for during my interview process," said James Williamson, Talent Acquisition Supervisor at HCSS. "The passion and the desire to consistently improve makes coming to work every day one of the best experiences I have had in my professional career, and this award proves these ideas flow throughout the company. HCSS would be unable to achieve this distinction without all the hard work our employees do each day."

"It is a great honor to be recognized once again as a Best Company to Work for in Texas," said Mike Rydin, CEO, HCSS. "I set out to build a company that did things differently, from how we hire people to how we handle annual raises down to even what we stock in our kitchens. A core part of our mission is to provide a great life for our employees. Not just work-life balance - a great life. And we're constantly changing and improving to make sure we're taking care of the people who take care of our business."

As proof of the company's commitment to making the company a great place to work, HCSS offers perks such as company parties; movie nights; free lunch on Fridays; fresh fruit, snacks, and drinks every day; flexible work hours; health and wellness activities; and the space to bring dogs to work. HCSS boasts excellent benefits, stock ownership, profit sharing, and continuous learning funds, which means employees are motivated to make customers successful. Huge emphasis has been placed on making sure employees see opportunities to learn, grow, and advance in the company, even in non-traditional ways. And the company is a place of unashamed nerdiness: every employee is encouraged to engage in the things they're passionate about--whether it's sports or video games, knitting or running 5Ks--and find their tribe of others who share that passion.

HCSS is also a place that favors the bold: employees are encouraged to try big ideas and succeed or fail fast, constantly learning from what went right and wrong. For example, to spark innovation, HCSS hosts an Ideas Cup each year where employee teams work to solve real issues that improve a customer's business or the HCSS company itself. Employees present innovative product and service ideas to company leadership. These ideas may turn into actual HCSS products or solutions to improve customers' businesses or the HCSS company. Ideas this year ranged from GPS fulfillment improvements to a Forms Community Library.

Another example of why HCSS is a Best Place to Work revolves around a robust intern program that fills interns' schedules with real work and structured learning designed to equip them for success in the job market. The company invests in the interns by paying them well and offering employee benefits. The HCSS intern program is a win-win for both parties, and frequently results in an opportunity for interns to stay at HCSS once they graduate.

The Best Companies to Work for in Texas is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area's best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Texas to benefit the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas list consists of 100 companies. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, visit https://www.bestcompaniestx.com/.

About HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

