Side Channel Pumps Market in APAC to hit $255 MN by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

The Asia Pacific side channel pumps market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 255 million by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . Increasing usage of side channel pump in processing plants, especially in the food & beverage industry, it is used for various process such as food mixing, food processing, packaging, and pumping fluids. The rising demand for processed food products around the world will boost the product demand in this sector over the coming years.

The shipbuilding sector accounts for a nominal share in the Asia Pacific side channel pumps market and is estimated to experience steady growth during the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the increasing manufacturing of chemical tankers and freighters, cruise liners, yachts, and other small boats and ships in the Asia Pacific is supporting the progress of the side channel pump market in the region.

The oil & gas segment is projected to witness 8% CAGR in APAC side channel pumps market through 2027 since these are extensively used in oil & gas industry due to its high ability to handle gas entailed fluid the demand. The Asia Pacific region is the world’s largest energy consumer and is heavily dependent on the fossil fuel industry for a major portion of the energy requirements. Additionally, countries in the region are heavily investing in power generation, which is expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2030, which will augment the consumption of product demand in the foreseeable future.

Japan market surpassed over USD 20 million in 2020. This can be largely credited to large chemical, oil & gas, and water treatment industries. Along with the growth in chemical and petrochemical industries, Japan is among the major investors in water technologies and holds a significant share in the number of water-related technology patents in the global market. This also renders the nation a key player in wastewater treatment capabilities, thus, contributing significantly to industry growth.

The prominent market participants in Asia Pacific side channel pumps market are investment in new services regarding the side channel pump, to enhance the company’s product offerings. For instance, in April 2021, Burckhardt Compression took over all the service activities of SERO’s SHP pumps in marine applications. The SHP pumps are used in LPG tankers with dual-fuel engines.

Some major findings of the Asia Pacific side channel pumps market report include:

The water treatment segment consists of pumps employed in municipal water supply and wastewater treatment. The rising application of these pumps in water supply and wastewater treatment is likely to boost the overall market growth. Side channel pump is widely used to transfer liquid or gas and is applicable for industrial use.





The flourishing food & beverage industry in Asia Pacific side channel pumps market will aid to the market expansion. For instance, according to the Asia Food Challenge Report, spending on food in the Asian region is anticipated to double in this decade and is likely to reach USD 8 trillion.





The low risk of cavitation and their ability to self-prime are major factors fueling the usage of these pumps in the petrochemical industries. The expansion of petrochemical plants in the Asia Pacific region will further support the market development.





Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Side Channel Pumps Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2017 – 2027

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on side channel pumps industry

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Profit margin trends

3.3.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.5 Vendor matrix

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.5.1 Capacity & pressure

3.5.2 Handling fluid

3.5.3 End-user

3.6 Pricing analysis (Effect of COVID-19)

3.6.1 COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.7 Cost structure analysis

3.7.1 R&D Cost

3.7.2 Manufacturing and equipment cost

3.7.3 Raw material cost

3.7.4 Distribution cost

3.7.5 Operating cost

3.7.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Growth in water treatment industries

3.8.1.2 Pharmaceutical industry growth due to COVID-19

3.8.1.3 Growth in oil & gas industry in Asia Pacific

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Maintenance and operational costs involved with pump application

3.9 Innovation & sustainability

3.9.1 Patent analysis

3.9.2 Future trends

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 Competitive landscape

3.12.1 Top player’s analysis, 2020

3.12.2 Key stakeholders

3.12.3 Strategy dashboard

3.12.4 Brand analysis

3.13 PESTLE analysis

3.14 Impact of COVID-19 on side channel pumps industry by end-user

3.14.1 Chemical

3.14.2 Food & beverage

3.14.3 Pharmaceutical

3.14.4 Oil & Gas

3.14.5 Water treatment

