Viewers Nationwide Watch as TeamHealth Nevada Trial Commences: Opening Statement Outlines United’s Anti-Patient, Anti-Provider Conduct

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After five days of jury selection, six women and two men have now been sworn in as jurors in the long-anticipated trial between insurance behemoth UnitedHealthcare and three TeamHealth provider groups of Nevada emergency department clinicians. The clinicians, who filed their case in Clark County, Nevada district court in April 2019, seek $10.5 million in compensatory damages, plus punitive damages. Judge Nancy Allf is presiding over the case.

The clinicians’ opening statements were presented today by Pat Lundvall of the Las Vegas firm McDonald Carano and Kevin Leyendecker and Joseph Ahmad of Houston’s AZA Law firm. Lee Blalack II of O’Melveny & Myers is presenting United’s opening.

The providers allege United has implemented an intentional scheme via its so-called “Shared Savings” program, using it to generate over $1 billion in revenues annually. The nature of the scheme is as yet unknown to United’s stakeholders – or to the employer clients at whose expense United has reaped massive profits – but is expected to be revealed in the course of the trial, which is likely to continue into late November.

Testifying first is former United executive John Haben, believed to be a key player in developing and launching the “Shared Savings” program and other initiatives intended to boost United’s profits at the expense of employers, patients and healthcare providers.

“United is so embarrassed about its conduct and the facts that are expected to come out at trial that the insurance behemoth has repeatedly tried to seal the courtroom and keep the evidence out of the public eye,” said Carol Owen, Chief Counsel for Revenue Payment Integrity, TeamHealth. “Nonetheless, the clinicians’ legal team has successfully fought to shine the light on United’s nefarious conduct, and those facts will finally enter the public arena.”

The Nevada trial should be the most significant view behind the managed care curtain in recent history – all of which have mainly been attorneys’ eyes only going into the trial. For more details, see ProtectingOurHealthcareHeroes.com. To watch the proceedings in real-time, tune in to the livestream (Meeting ID: 541 907 772) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

