Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of ViacomCBS Inc. (“ViacomCBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIAC) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased ViacomCBS common stock between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges that GoldmanSachs Group Inc. (“Goldman Sachs”) and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of ViacomCBS shares during the Class Period while in possession of material non-public information about Archegos Capital Management (at the time a family office with $10 billion undermanagement) and its need to fully liquidate its position in ViacomCBS because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Defendants in the case, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, avoided billions in losses combined.

