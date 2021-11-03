Seebeckcell Technologies Joins Chevron Technology Ventures Catalyst Program

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeebeckCell Technologies, a startup in the first class of the Rice Alliance Clean Energy Accelerator, today announced they are invited to participate in the Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) Catalyst Program to develop further their technology platform designed to recover industrial waste heat energy, increasing energy consumption efficiency, and eliminating battery replacement in IoT applications.

The CTV Catalyst Program was launched in 2017 to accelerate the maturation of early-stage companies that demonstrate technology beneficial to the energy industry.

By meeting Catalyst Program milestones, Seebeckcell Technologies will progress toward an initial pilot product deployment for its technology platform to deliver power to methane sensors utilizing onsite waste heat.

Today, sensors used for equipment monitoring in remote locations often rely on batteries for power. Batteries are an expensive solution to the needs for remote, onsite power due to two predominant factors - high unit costs and person-hours covering travel into the field and replacement. The high associated costs limits the deployment of sensors in all remote environments, including subsea applications. SeebeckCell Technologies is providing an adaptive solution for onsite electrical power needs, potentially enabling a more robust and resilient monitoring network.

Current process with batteries is inefficient, which may cause environmental impacts because remote systems aren't deploying sensors. SeebeckCell's innovation may curb this impact by providing energy on-site.

"SeebeckCell is excited to be supported by Chevron, a technology leader in the energy market," said Ali Farzbod, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Seebeckcell Technologies. "This is inspiring hope in the scientific community as we see Chevron continue to back commercializing academically developed technologies that provide potential solutions for addressing climate change. Through collaboration and partnership, we're able to grow our startup and we're grateful for participating in the Rice Alliance Clean Energy Accelerator that helped connect us with Chevron."

About SeebeckCell Technologies (SCT)

Founded in 2020 at the University of Texas at Arlington by Ali Farzbod and his team, SeebeckCell is developing technologies to harness waste heat in various industrial facilities to provide onsite electrical power for IoT sensors and other instruments. SCT's first product is a passive power generator utilizing ample waste heat in oil & gas operation facilities.

SCT's innovation enables a higher (Unit Power per Weight) ratio, greener production, and is cost-effective and scalable due to its reliance on easy-to-source synthetic materials that do not require mining. SCT technology utilizes a liquid material compared to solids found in current tech, resulting in reduced product weight, opening new market applications such as Transportation and Space Energy Generation.

For more information, visit https://www.seebeckcell.com/.

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) pursues externally developed technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy.

For more information, visit www.chevron.com/technology/technology-ventures.

About the Rice Alliance Clean Energy Accelerator

The Rice Alliance Clean Energy Accelerator was launched in the summer of 2021 to increase the likelihood of success for early-stage startups advancing solutions for a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable future. Through a robust curriculum, custom mentor relationships and targeted corporate and investor introductions, the program prepares startups to quickly accelerate their business, launch pilots and fundraise. The Rice Alliance at the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University has a 20-year history of supporting startups, tech, and the innovation ecosystem. With a vibrant community of more than 52,000 members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem participating in programs hosted by the Rice Alliance, the accelerator is an expansion of the Rice Alliance to align efforts with Houston's energy transition initiatives.

For more information, visit www.alliance.rice.edu.

Contact:

Ali Farzbod, CEO

Farzbod@seebeckcell.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.