LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on November 10, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:30PM U.S. Eastern time on November 10, 2021 (9:30AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 11, 2021).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4596091

Please note the Conference ID number of 4596091.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until November 17, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: 1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697 International: 61 2 8199 0299 Replay Access Code: 4596091

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Lexin is a leading online consumption and finance platform in China. Established in 2013, the Company leverages a deep understanding of Chinese consumers and advanced technology capabilities to connect fast-growing consumers with financial institutions.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:

Patricia Cheng

Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258

E-mail: patriciacheng@lexin.com

Media inquiries:

Limin Chen

Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993

E-mail: liminchen@lexin.com

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.