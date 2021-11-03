Sustainable Clothing Brand Canada Launches Best Waterproof Women’s Parka Jackets

Montréal, Canada, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With the launch of their women’s performance Capital coat, Frank And Oak exemplify their dedication to mindfully made products suitable for modern living. The most technical of their line of parkas, the performance Capital coat marries fashion with function to produce an upscale, meticulously tailored, warm, and waterproof coat made from 100% recycled polyester.

More information is available at https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The needs of the Canadian consumer are what shape Frank And Oak’s relationship with fashion while the needs of the planet mould their philosophy. The company designs products that are made to last while minimizing their impact on climate change. The newly released performance Capital coat, part of the 2021 women’s outerwear collection, is an innovative blend of sustainability that reflects stand-out personal style.

The Capital winter coat is warm, waterproof, and seam-sealed with an estimated warmth rating of -30° C and below. Made from recycled polyester with two-way stretch, the coat features two breathable layers, a recycled poly lining, and featherless insulation that acts like down when dry but is warmer than down when wet. A neoprene collar and jersey extensions with thumb holes ensure full protection from rain, wind, and snow.

To keep tech devices protected yet easy to retrieve, the coat includes an inside media pocket and an opening to accommodate earphones. A smart pocket under the placket makes for easy storage without having to unzip the coat.

The front zipper closure is enhanced with magnets while NATULON® zipper tapes made from recycled materials — including PBT (polybutylene terephthalate), PET (polyethylene terephthalate), and POM (acetal) — keep all pockets and closures secure.

Available for online purchase from the United States and Canada, the women’s high performance Capital coat comes in black, rosin, and white pepper, in sizes that range from XS to XL.

Based in Montreal, Quebec, Frank And Oak is an online and a bricks-and-mortar retailer. Known for their well-tailored, sustainable apparel, the company focuses on making products that express individual style while ensuring processes have a minimal impact on the environment.

A stellar example of Frank And Oak’s sophisticated, fully functional style and sustainable fabrics, the newly launched women’s Performance Capital Coat will see the buyer through every variation of northern climates, at temperatures as low as -30°, wherever their outdoor activities take them.

Visit https://www.frankandoak.com/collections/women-coats? to find out more.

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com