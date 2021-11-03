Strong momentum continued in Q3 - Financial guidance for 2021 upgraded on 1 November

Highlights

The strong momentum continued in Q3 2021 with 9% organic growth vs Q3 2019 (14% vs Q3 2020), even though 5% of the physical store network was temporarily closed due to COVID-19

High quality growth driven by Moments while further decreasing the level of promotions

US remained strong with sell-out growth vs 2019 of 59%

Strong rebound in key European markets as stores reopened, delivering 11% sell-out growth vs 2019

Performance in Asia, including China, remains weak and heavily impacted by COVID-19

Online continued the strong performance with 94% organic growth vs Q3 2019 (2% vs Q3 2020)

Moments performed well, supported by the launch of wearing occasions, such as bag holders and key rings

Pandora Brilliance – democratizing diamonds. Test launch in UK confirms the potential. Sequential global roll-out to start in 2022

Pandora ME was relaunched on 30 September with the aim to become a new platform

Strong EBIT margin at 20.2% driven by operating leverage

On 1 November, the guidance was upgraded to “organic growth of 18-20%” (previously 16-18%) and EBIT margin of “24.0-24.5%” (previously 23-24%)

Pandora continues distributions to shareholders in Q4. The planned distributions, from both dividends and share buybacks, total DKK 5.5 billion from May 2021 to February 2022

Sell-out growth in Q3 2021 vs Q3 2019 was 9%, and in line with organic growth. While the underlying gross margin remains strong, it is impacted in the quarter by one-off costs related to COVID-19 in Thailand as well as the higher silver prices.

Alexander Lacik, President and CEO of Pandora, says:

“We are very pleased with the strong sell-out growth in the third quarter. US, our largest market continued the outstanding performance, yet again ahead of market growth. Europe delivered solid growth numbers as the impact from COVID-19 declined. The Asia Pacific region on the other hand was plagued by COVID-19 related impacts. Online had another stellar quarter. We drove strong growth from our core Moments platform, partly fuelled by the latest wearables initiative. Today, we are also excited to announce that Pandora Brilliance, our first collection of lab-created diamond jewellery, will be sequentially rolled out globally from 2022. Finally, we can confirm that despite COVID-19 our production in Thailand and our ability to meet demand have not been significantly impacted.“

Financial overview (excl. Programme NOW restructuring costs in 2020)

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 9M 2021 9M 2020 FY 2020 Organic growth, % 14% -5% 32% -19% -11% Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores, % 5% -2% 27% -20% -12% Sell-out growth incl. temporarily closed stores, % vs 2019 9% n/a 4% n/a n/a Revenue, DKK million 4,728 4,070 14,383 11,118 19,009 Gross margin, % 75.5% 78.1% 76.3% 77.0% 76.5% EBIT margin, % 20.2% 17.2% 22.0% 12.3% 20.4%

