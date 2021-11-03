The financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2022 financial year for Pandora A/S.

Financial calendar 2022

09 February 2022 Annual Report 2021

10 March 2022 Annual General Meeting

04 May 2022 Interim Financial Report for the first quarter 2022/first three months 2022

16 August 2022 Interim Financial Report for the second quarter/first six months 2022

08 November 2022 Interim Financial Report for the third quarter/first nine months 2022

Any shareholder who proposes business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 10 March 2022 must submit the proposal(s) to the Board of Directors’ Secretariat no later than Wednesday 26 January 2022. Proposal(s) must be sent by letter to Pandora A/S, Board of Directors’ Secretariat att.: Peter Ring, Havneholmen 17-19, DK-1561 Copenhagen V, Denmark or by email to legal@pandora.net



About Pandora

Pandora is the world’s largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,700 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% across its own operations and value chain by 2030. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

