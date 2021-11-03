English French

Press release

Paris, 03/11/2021

Bouygues has submitted a binding offer to acquire Equans

On 2 November 2021, Bouygues submitted a binding offer to Engie to acquire Equans.

The proposed acquisition of Equans forms part of Bouygues’ strategy to create a major player in multi-technical services within the Group.

As stated on 7 September 2021, Bouygues would not require a capital increase to finance this transaction.

The divestment process initiated by the seller is competitive and confidential. Bouygues will disclose more information to the market in due course if necessary.

About Bouygues

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 129,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction,

Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

