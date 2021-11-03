AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2021

English Estonian

In October 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 412 046 passengers, which is an 153.9% increase compared to October 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 22.8% to 34 138 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 37.4% to 63 923 units in the same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2021 were the following:

October 2021 October 2020 Change Passengers 412 046 162 311 153.9% Finland – Sweden 162 758 47 979 239.2% Estonia – Finland 210 260 110 063 91.0% Estonia – Sweden 39 028 3 548 1 000.0% Latvia – Sweden 0 721 -100.0% Cargo Units 34 138 27 794 22.8% Finland – Sweden 6 685 4 838 38.2% Estonia – Finland 22 073 19 008 16.1% Estonia – Sweden 5 380 3 662 46.9% Latvia – Sweden 0 286 -100.0% Passenger Vehicles 63 923 46 524 37.4% Finland – Sweden 6 742 6 595 2.2% Estonia – Finland 54 242 39 419 37.6% Estonia – Sweden 2 939 308 854.2% Latvia – Sweden 0 202 -100.0%

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

October results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa that was chartered out from mid-October. Cargo vessel Sea Wind operated in limited capacity due to maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

October results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

October results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 8 days.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.







