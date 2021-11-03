AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2021

In October 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 412 046 passengers, which is an 153.9% increase compared to October 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 22.8% to 34 138 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 37.4% to 63 923 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2021 were the following:

 October 2021October 2020Change
Passengers412 046162 311153.9%
Finland – Sweden162 75847 979239.2%
Estonia – Finland210 260110 06391.0%
Estonia – Sweden39 0283 5481 000.0%
Latvia – Sweden0721-100.0%
    
Cargo Units34 13827 79422.8%
Finland – Sweden6 6854 83838.2%
Estonia – Finland22 07319 00816.1%
Estonia – Sweden5 3803 66246.9%
Latvia – Sweden0286-100.0%
    
Passenger Vehicles63 92346 52437.4%
Finland – Sweden6 7426 5952.2%
Estonia – Finland54 24239 41937.6%
Estonia – Sweden2 939308854.2%
Latvia – Sweden0202-100.0%

        

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
October results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa that was chartered out from mid-October. Cargo vessel Sea Wind operated in limited capacity due to maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
October results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
October results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 8 days.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


