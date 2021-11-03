AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2021

In October 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 412 046 passengers, which is an 153.9% increase compared to October 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 22.8% to 34 138 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 37.4% to 63 923 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2021 were the following:
|October 2021
|October 2020
|Change
|Passengers
|412 046
|162 311
|153.9%
|Finland – Sweden
|162 758
|47 979
|239.2%
|Estonia – Finland
|210 260
|110 063
|91.0%
|Estonia – Sweden
|39 028
|3 548
|1 000.0%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|721
|-100.0%
|Cargo Units
|34 138
|27 794
|22.8%
|Finland – Sweden
|6 685
|4 838
|38.2%
|Estonia – Finland
|22 073
|19 008
|16.1%
|Estonia – Sweden
|5 380
|3 662
|46.9%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|286
|-100.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|63 923
|46 524
|37.4%
|Finland – Sweden
|6 742
|6 595
|2.2%
|Estonia – Finland
|54 242
|39 419
|37.6%
|Estonia – Sweden
|2 939
|308
|854.2%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|202
|-100.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
October results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa that was chartered out from mid-October. Cargo vessel Sea Wind operated in limited capacity due to maintenance works.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
October results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
October results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 8 days.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
Liisa Gross
Controller
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee
Attachment