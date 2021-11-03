The Fluoropolymer Masterbatch Market to record USD 550 million by 2027, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Fluoropolymer Masterbatch Market was estimated at USD 426.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to exceed a valuation of USD 550 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers a detailed evaluation of wavering market trends, market size & estimations, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and major investment pockets.

Fluoropolymer-based processing aids have been known to reduce die build-up and melt fracture in film and extrusion processing. The material works by coating the die surface, eliminating stick-slip, and reducing the coefficient of friction, and can also boost output. Fluoropolymer masterbatch is used in high-performance applications in varied industry verticals, such as wire insulation, which is speculated to support market growth through the forecast period.

FEP resins possess similar characteristics as PTFE resins, although, unlike PTFE, they can be melted through injection molding or extrusion process. These resins have excellent weather resistance & electrical stability and very low flammability. They are also utilized in jacketing wires & cables and technical gears, and in the space sector, among other applications. Driven by the increasing use of FEP insulated wire in electrical applications, the fluoropolymer masterbatch market from the FEP resin segment is estimated to progress at more than 3.4% CAGR through the review period.

Key reasons for fluoropolymer masterbatch market growth:

Increasing product adoption in wire & cable manufacturing. Soaring product utilization in electrical applications. High product prominence in automotive sector. Growing uptake in construction industry.

2027 forecasts show ‘black’ segment retaining its dominance:

Based on type, the fluoropolymer masterbatch market from the black segment is expected to be valued at over USD 100 million by the end of 2027. A black fluoropolymer masterbatch has gained massive popularity for its ultraviolet light stability, electrical conductivity, resistance to high temperatures, uniform distribution, and heat dissipation. It finds extensive applications in the wire & cable and construction industries as well as in the production of various automotive components. Development in the construction and automotive sectors is set to bolster product uptake over the assessment timeframe.

North America to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

On the regional spectrum, the North America fluoropolymer masterbatch market is slated to expand at a CAGR of about 2.8% through the study timeframe. Soaring product demand in wire & cable manufacturing in the U.S. is expected to propel industry growth by 2027. Moreover, rising construction expenditure and the proliferating automotive sector in the U.S. are foreseen to further bolster regional market expansion through the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on fluoropolymer masterbatch market:

Following the onset of COVID-19, people were forced to stay indoors in light of government-imposed lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, carrying out remote work, education, and communication from their homes. To enable networks to operate efficiently, there was a burgeoning need for seamless internet connectivity. Subsequently, the booming need for robust broadband networks across the globe propelled the need for strong wires and cables, which has positively influenced product outlook during the pandemic.

Leading market players:

Some prominent companies in the global fluoropolymer masterbatch industry are LEHVOSS, Americhem, Matsuo Sangyo, Avient, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg., Everflon, Ampacet Corporation, RTP Company, and others.

