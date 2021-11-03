Near Record Home Sales, Low Inventory Sustain Strong Price Growth

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) reached the second-highest level on record for the month of October. However, the inventory of homes for sale did not keep up with demand. The number of new listings was down by approximately one-third compared to October 2020. Market conditions tightened across all major home types compared to last year, and the annual rate of average price growth remained in the double digits, including for the resurgent condominium apartment segment.



“The only sustainable way to address housing affordability in the GTA is to deal with the persistent mismatch between demand and supply. Demand isn’t going away. And that’s why all three levels of government need to focus on supply. The federal government has stated that collaboration with provinces and municipalities is required. This collaboration could be spearheaded, at least in part, with housing-related incentives tied to federal infrastructure investment,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

GTA REALTORS® reported 9,783 sales through TRREB’s MLS® System in October 2021 – down by 6.9 per cent compared to the October 2020 record of 10,503. A strong double-digit increase in condominium apartment sales mitigated annual declines in low-rise home sales. The number of new listings entered into the system was down by almost a third over the same period, with consistent declines across all major home types.

The MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark was up by 24.2 per cent year-over-year. The average selling price for all homes combined rose by 19.3 per cent year-over-year to $1,155,345. The low-rise market continued to drive price growth in October, but the annual price growth for condominium apartments was in the double digits as well.

“The tight market conditions across all market segments and areas of the GTA is testament to the broadening scope of economic recovery in the region and household confidence that this recovery will continue. A key part of future economic development in the GTA will be the ability to provide adequate ownership and rental housing supply so that people can continue to move to the region to live, work and spend money in the local economy,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

“Provincial and municipal candidates in the 2022 Ontario elections need to put housing at the forefront of their campaign platforms. Both the ownership and rental markets have recovered from the relatively short-term effects of the pandemic, but competition for ownership and rental properties is once again tight. Ontarians need to be clear on what would-be policymakers will do to alleviate supply shortages and related affordability challenges,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price October 1–31, 2021 2021 2020 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 3,794 1,122,463 5,140 3,494 1,027,280 7,824 Rest of GTA ("905") 5,989 1,176,175 6,600 7,009 939,251 9,982 GTA 9,783 1,155,345 11,740 10,503 968,535 17,806





TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type October 1–31, 2021 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 1,061 3,218 4,279 1,784,979 1,459,803 1,540,432 Yr./Yr. % Change -13.1% -19.9% -18.3% 21.2% 29.7% 27.7% Semi-Detached 367 511 878 1,322,229 1,029,347 1,151,770 Yr./Yr. % Change -11.1% -20.9% -17.1% 14.4% 31.5% 24.1% Townhouse 428 1,201 1,629 1,025,257 932,815 957,103 Yr./Yr. % Change 5.4% -15.8% -11.1% 23.5% 28.6% 27.9% Condo Apartment 1,913 986 2,899 739,647 633,951 703,698 Yr./Yr. % Change 33.7% 20.5% 28.9% 10.6% 17.0% 13.0%





October 2021 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite (All Types) Single-Family Detached Single-Family Attached Townhouse Apartment TRREB Total 24.21% 28.50% 27.90% 21.00% 14.78% Halton Region 31.76% 33.70% 36.19% 25.12% 19.87% Peel Region 24.58% 28.21% 28.56% 20.15% 13.33% City of Toronto 15.63% 18.74% 16.99% 13.95% 13.71% York Region 27.46% 29.00% 29.80% 25.72% 17.90% Durham Region 35.98% 36.21% 38.08% 33.24% 26.88% Orangeville 26.06% 26.07% 27.08% 30.98% 11.39% South Simcoe County1 34.63% 37.36% 33.91% 27.01% 22.19% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board 1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth





Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price October 2021 2021 2020 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto ("416") 37,559 1,054,992 56,840 26,093 996,399 53,648 Rest of GTA ("905") 69,186 1,103,303 94,522 53,091 892,148 85,731 GTA 106,745 1,086,304 151,362 79,184 926,501 139,379





YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type October 2021

Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 10,006 38,499 48,505 1,710,763 1,345,371 1,420,747 Yr./Yr. % Change 23.1% 24.4% 24.1% 15.7% 28.4% 24.9% Semi-Detached 3,475 6,367 9,842 1,286,832 940,987 1,063,098 Yr./Yr. % Change 34.3% 26.6% 29.2% 10.3% 22.9% 17.9% Townhouse 4,146 14,370 18,516 936,055 852,667 871,339 Yr./Yr. % Change 43.0% 33.9% 35.9% 11.8% 21.7% 19.4% Condo Apartment 19,703 9,175 28,878 709,372 603,218 675,645 Yr./Yr. % Change 60.0% 62.0% 60.6% 3.8% 13.6% 6.3% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board





Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1 Sales Month-over-Month % Chg. Average Price Month-over-Month % Chg. October '20 9,716 -5.5% $955,253 0.5% November '20 9,195 -5.4% $964,498 1.0% December '20 11,019 19.8% $976,932 1.3% January '21 11,473 4.1% $1,007,870 3.2% February '21 12,700 10.7% $1,032,720 2.5% March '21 12,913 1.7% $1,088,945 5.4% April '21 10,774 -16.6% $1,051,439 -3.4% May '21 9,896 -8.1% $1,063,909 1.2% June '21 9,092 -8.1% $1,064,689 0.1% July '21 8,916 -1.9% $1,077,082 1.2% August '21 8,744 -1.9% $1,104,172 2.5% September '21 8,840 1.1% $1,124,716 1.9% October '21 9,716 9.9% $1,141,524 1.5% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment 1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 62,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

