Next Games Corporation Shares Subcribed for With Stock Options 2019 and 2020

A total number of 3,550 Next Games Corporation new shares have been subscribed for with stock options. A total number of 3,400 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2019 and a total of 150 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2020. These shares have been entered into the trade register on 3 November of 2021, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 4 of November 2021 together with the existing shares.



The entire subscription price of EUR 3,034.00 will be recorded in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.



After the subscriptions, the number of Next Games Corporation’s shares will rise to 30,053,295 shares.



The shares subscribed with the stock options are based on the 2019 and 2020 Equity Plan. The terms and conditions of the Equity Plans with additional information are available on Next Games website at www.nextgames.com.



