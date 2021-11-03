Worldwide Intelligent Network Industry to 2026 - Large-scale Adoption of Solutions Among Highly Regulated Verticals Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Network Market (2021-2026) by Applcation, End-user, Organization Size, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Intelligent Network Market is estimated to be USD 5.95 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.56 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.2%.
Key factors such as changing network traffic patterns and adaption of intelligent technology worldwide has been a prominent driver for the intelligent network market growth. Also, digital transformation across several industry verticals has led to a demand for the intelligent networks. The increasing penetration of internet enables communication, connectivity, and sharing of data which is one of the factors fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Conversely, the lack of skilled force required to handle the technical issues and AI-based networking is likely to hinder the market growth. The lack of required budget among SMEs and the low rate of awareness among the end users and network administrators is posing a challenge for the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Advent of New Technologies, such as 5G, IoT, and Cloud Increases the Complexity of Networks
- Growth in Data Volume and Changes in Traffic Patterns
Restraints
- Lack of Skills and Expertise in AI-Based Networking
- The Difficult Configuration of The Intelligent Network
Opportunities
- The High Adoption of The IoT and Big Data
- Large-Scale Adoption of Solutions Among Highly Regulated Verticals
- Growth Potential Across Developing Nations
Challenges
- Lack of Budget Among SMEs
- Lack of Awareness Among Network Administrators and End-User Enterprises
The Global Intelligent Network Market is segmented based on Application, End-user, Organization Size, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco Systems, Nokia, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Aruba, Loom Systems, Aria Networks, Altran Technologies, Balbix, Netrolix, Darktrace, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Intelligent Network Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Intelligent Network Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Information Cognition
6.3 Traffic Prediction and Classification
6.4 Resource Management and Network Adoption
6.5 Performance Prediction and Configuration Extrapolation
7 Global Intelligent Network Market, By End-user
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Telecom Service Providers
7.3 Cloud Service Providers
7.4 Managed Network Service Providers
7.5 Other Enterprises
8 Global Intelligent Network Market, By Enterprise Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.3 Large enterprises
9 Global Intelligent Network Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 South America
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.2 Argentina
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 UK
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 Germany
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.5 Spain
9.4.6 Rest of Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 China
9.5.2 Japan
9.5.3 India
9.5.4 Indonesia
9.5.5 Malaysia
9.5.6 South Korea
9.5.7 Australia
9.5.8 Russia
9.5.9 Rest of APAC
9.6 Rest of the World
9.6.1 Qatar
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 United Arab Emirates
9.6.5 Latin America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
10.3.4 Investments & funding
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Cisco Systems
11.2 Huawei Technologies
11.3 Nokia
11.4 Juniper Networks
11.5 Ericsson
11.6 Tech Mahindra
11.7 Aruba
11.8 Colt Technology Services
11.9 Sandvine
11.10 Loom Systems
11.11 Altran Technologies
11.12 Ennetix Corporation
11.13 Aria Networks
11.14 Extrahop Networks
11.15 Entuity
11.16 Mist Systems
11.17 Bluvector
11.18 Nitro Mobile Solutions
11.19 Darktrace
11.20 Netrolix
11.21 Flowmon Networks
11.22 Balbix
11.23 Boco Systems
11.24 Netcracker Technology
12 Appendix
