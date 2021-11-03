Worldwide Intelligent Network Industry to 2026 - Large-scale Adoption of Solutions Among Highly Regulated Verticals Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Network Market (2021-2026) by Applcation, End-user, Organization Size, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Intelligent Network Market is estimated to be USD 5.95 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.56 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.2%.



Key factors such as changing network traffic patterns and adaption of intelligent technology worldwide has been a prominent driver for the intelligent network market growth. Also, digital transformation across several industry verticals has led to a demand for the intelligent networks. The increasing penetration of internet enables communication, connectivity, and sharing of data which is one of the factors fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Conversely, the lack of skilled force required to handle the technical issues and AI-based networking is likely to hinder the market growth. The lack of required budget among SMEs and the low rate of awareness among the end users and network administrators is posing a challenge for the market growth.



The Global Intelligent Network Market is segmented based on Application, End-user, Organization Size, and Geography.



Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco Systems, Nokia, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Aruba, Loom Systems, Aria Networks, Altran Technologies, Balbix, Netrolix, Darktrace, etc.



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Intelligent Network Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

