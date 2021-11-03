The global IoT Security Market size to grow from USD 14.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 40.3 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1%

New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Security Market by Type, Component, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04975555/?utm_source=GNW

The regulations imposed by the security authorities across North America and Europe have enforced companies to seek better IoT security measures. IoT security comprises various smart solutions, such as device authentication and management, secure connections, and data loss prevention. These solutions, integrated with IoT devices, provide real-time protection from threats. Connected devices can give businesses a real boost, but anything that is connected to the internet can be vulnerable to cyber-attacks. These devices deal with a large amount of data transfer that is crucial from the user’s perspective. Hence, the need for advanced, robust, and scalable IoT security solutions is accelerating.



The solution segment to record a larger market share during the forecast period

In the IoT Security market by Component, the IoT security solutions is expected to record a larger market share during the forecast period.Security is an integral aspect of any IoT network to ensure data confidentiality and authorized control over connected devices.



With the increasing reach of IoT in multiple industries, IoT security needs to be ensured as per the industry it is deployed into.With the growing number of IoT deployments, the intensity of cyberattacks is also growing.



IoT security solutions ensure security using various solutions, including identity access management, data encryption and tokenization, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, device authentication and management, secure software and firmware update, secure communications, PKI lifecycle management, DDoS protection, security analytics, and other solutions (virtual firewall and incidence response system).



Large Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organisation size, large enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size.The large enterprises segment is projected to account for a larger share, in terms of revenue, in the global IoT security market.



Large enterprises are reshaping their security policies and architectures to incorporate big data for protecting critical assets from various cyber-attacks.They majorly adopt the IoT security ecosystem to safeguard networks, endpoints, data centers, devices, users, and applications against unauthorized usage and malicious ransomware attacks.



With the rapid adoption of the BYOD trend, large enterprises need to protect not only systems and endpoints connected to enterprise networks but also applications running on these endpoints. With the increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks, the demand for advanced IoT security solutions is growing in large enterprises to secure their networks.



Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate.Organizations can avoid costs related to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff by using cloud-based IoT security solutions.



Cloud-based platforms offer a unified way in the form of SaaS-based security services to secure business applications.These platforms are beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments.



SMEs deploy their solutions in the cloud as it enables them to focus on their core competencies rather than investing their capital in security infrastructures. The cloud deployment mode is growing as cloud IoT security solutions are easy to maintain and upgrade.



Smart Manufacturing is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

By Application Area, Smart Manufacturing is expected to hold a larger market size.Manufacturing companies have been integrally focusing on enhancing the efficiency of their business processes and production output with optimum resource utilization.



Smart manufacturing delivers four major advantages to enterprises: faster time to market, the lower total cost of ownership, improved asset utilization, and enterprise risk management.Security is one of the most important factors when it comes to the deployment of IoT into manufacturing processes.



In most manufacturing operations, IoT sensors measure variables, such as speed, pressure, consumption and temperature, and actuators.These variables control physical systems that include brakes, valves, lights, power circuits, and automated drug dispensers.



All these systems affect the physical world, control critical infrastructures, and gather sensitive information about different operations and smart equipment. Hence, there is a need for IoT security and privacy protection in enterprises.



Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

APAC comprises major economies, such as Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Australia, which offer significant growth opportunities for IoT security vendors.The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing government initiatives; growing requirements for quick computing, virtualized environments, analytics, security, digitalization, and high-volume networking; and rising overall internet speed and responsiveness are the major factors driving the IoT security market growth in this region.

The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles major market players, including Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Thales (France), Allot (Israel), Infineon (Germany), Atos (France), Magiccube (US), Dragos Security (US), Claroty(US), Karamba Security (Israel), Vdoo (JFrog) (US), Forgerock (US), Ordr (US), Newsky (US), Armis (US), Mobileum(US), Trend Micro (Japan), Sophos (UK), Checkpoint (US), Fortinet (US), Happiest Minds(India), Mocana (US), Palo Alto (US), Kaspersky (Russia) and Entrust (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global IoT Security market.



Research coverage

The market study covers the IoT Security market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, solution, service, type, deployment mode, organization size and application area with regions covered.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall IoT Security market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

