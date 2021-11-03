English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 3 November 2021

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Anna

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20211103111121_14

Transaction date: 2021-11-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,903 Unit price: 14.10431 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,318 Unit price: 14.13552 EUR

(3): Volume: 2,101 Unit price: 14.35458 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 7,322 Volume weighted average price: 14.18174 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-02

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 96 Unit price: 14.17604 EUR

(2): Volume: 185 Unit price: 14.14141 EUR

(3): Volume: 334 Unit price: 14.31557 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 615 Volume weighted average price: 14.2414 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-02

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 43 Unit price: 14.02 EUR

(2): Volume: 84 Unit price: 14.12714 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 127 Volume weighted average price: 14.09086 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-02

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 871 Unit price: 14.12245 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,164 Unit price: 14.23201 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,035 Volume weighted average price: 14.18512 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-02

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 129 Unit price: 14.28992 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,032 Unit price: 14.18 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,161 Volume weighted average price: 14.18656 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-02

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 699 Unit price: 14.14833 EUR

(2): Volume: 510 Unit price: 14.14737 EUR

(3): Volume: 876 Unit price: 14.3295 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 2,085 Volume weighted average price: 14.22421 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-02

Venue: HREU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 130 Unit price: 14.20785 EUR

(2): Volume: 525 Unit price: 14.32709 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 655 Volume weighted average price: 14.30342 EUR

