Sanoma Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 3 November 2021
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Anna
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20211103111121_14
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,903 Unit price: 14.10431 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,318 Unit price: 14.13552 EUR
(3): Volume: 2,101 Unit price: 14.35458 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 7,322 Volume weighted average price: 14.18174 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-02
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 96 Unit price: 14.17604 EUR
(2): Volume: 185 Unit price: 14.14141 EUR
(3): Volume: 334 Unit price: 14.31557 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 615 Volume weighted average price: 14.2414 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-02
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 43 Unit price: 14.02 EUR
(2): Volume: 84 Unit price: 14.12714 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 127 Volume weighted average price: 14.09086 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-02
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 871 Unit price: 14.12245 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,164 Unit price: 14.23201 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 2,035 Volume weighted average price: 14.18512 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-02
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 129 Unit price: 14.28992 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,032 Unit price: 14.18 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 2,161 Volume weighted average price: 14.18656 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-02
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 699 Unit price: 14.14833 EUR
(2): Volume: 510 Unit price: 14.14737 EUR
(3): Volume: 876 Unit price: 14.3295 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 2,085 Volume weighted average price: 14.22421 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-02
Venue: HREU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 130 Unit price: 14.20785 EUR
(2): Volume: 525 Unit price: 14.32709 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 655 Volume weighted average price: 14.30342 EUR
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.