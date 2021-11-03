Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Worldwide Outlook to 2030: Upcoming Strategies Include Gene Therapy and Cell Therapy

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Findings



This section provides glimpse of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) epidemiology in the 7MM.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the seven major markets was found to be 27,685 in 2017. In case of DMD patients in the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases were 16,840 in 2017.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patients were found to be maximum in the age-group 8-13 year and 14-19 year in the United States, which was 4,757 and 4,714 respectively in 2017.

In EU5 countries the diagnosed prevalence was found to be 27,685 in 2017, which is expected to rise in the forecast period 2020-2030.

Country Wise- Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) report encloses the detailed analysis of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) marketed drugs and mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Market Outlook



Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a progressive form of muscular dystrophy that occurs primarily in males, though in rare cases may affect females. DMD causes progressive weakness and loss (atrophy) of skeletal and heart muscles according to National Institute of Health, US. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare muscle disorder but it is one of the most frequent genetic conditions affecting approximately 1 in 3,500 male births worldwide. It is usually recognized between three and six years of age.



Treatments include the standard care for DMD along with the new upcoming therapeutic strategies including Genetic Therapies, Cell therapy using muscle precursor cells or stem cells, Membrane stabilization and upregulation of cytoskeletal proteins and treatment of secondary cascades. The medical management for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) comprises several aspects such as Cardiac care, Diet, Exercise, Respiratory Care, Braces, Spinal curvatures. The treatment strategy also encompasses supportive treatment and psychosocial management. DMD is a multilevel/multisystem disease. The medical care of a patient who has DMD and his family is not complete without support for their psychosocial wellbeing.



Glucocorticoids, more precisely prednisone and deflazacort, form main drug treatment for DMD. Although Deflazacort is now approved as Emflaza in the United States. Corticosteroids stabilizes muscle strength and function prolonging independent ambulation and delaying the progression of scoliosis and cardiomyopathy. It has been observed that the patients who receive corticosteroids ambulate 2-5 years longer than the ones not receiving the corticosteroids. Deflazacort is an oxazoline derivate of prednisone. Deflazacort shows more bone-sparing and carbohydrate-sparing properties with less weight-gain effects and improves strength and function. Therefore, Deflazacort becomes the preferred choice over prednisone due to limited side effects and the beneficial properties of muscle sparing and delayed scoliosis progression. Corticosteroids not only do the good to the patients but also imparts certain adverse effects.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) 7MM market.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

The market size of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the seven major markets was USD 266.06 Million in 2017.

Companies Mentioned





Sarepta Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

Nippon Shinyaku

Pfizer

Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen BioPharma

Taiho Pharmaceutical

FibroGen

Capricor

Daiichi Sankyo

Italfarmaco

Antisense Therapeutics

Solid Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsr0cj