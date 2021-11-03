Global Wealth Management Market 2021-2030: Key Players Include BNP Paribas, Charles Schwab, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wealth Management Market By Business Model, Provider, and End-user Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Wealth management is involved in providing specialized advisory services catering to the investment management needs of affluent clients.

It maintains the confidentiality of information of the customers obtained during the course of financial planning and advisory services. Wealth management advisor utilizes diverse financial disciplines such as financial & accounting, legal or estate planning, retirement planning, tax services, investment advice, and others.



With providing several benefits such as reduction in portfolio risk, diversification, low correlation with other assets, and less regulation, demand for alternative investment continue to rise in the market.

In addition, wealth managers are investing in new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, robo-advisor, and digital identification (ID) for improving customer experience, enhance financial performances, and improve operational efficiency.

Thus, multiple benefits associated with advance technologies significantly contribute toward the growth of the global wealth management market. However, strict rules & regulations of the government for wealth management firms and lack of pricing transparency & higher fees are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) population demanding highly customized wealth management solutions and growing technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for wealth managers to remain competitive, and achieve deep insights into the products & services offered in the market.



The wealth management market is segmented into business model, provider, end-user type, and region. By business model, the market is segregated into human advisory, robo advisory, and hybrid advisory. The robo advisory segment is further bifurcated into direct plan-based/goal-based and comprehensive wealth advisory. Depending on provider, it is segmented into FinTech advisors, banks, traditional wealth managers, and others. Based on end-user type, the market is divided into retail and high net worth individuals (HNIs). Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the wealth management market such as Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Citigroup Inc., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Julius Baer Group, Morgan Stanley, and UBS. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the wealth management industry.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global wealth management market along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global wealth management market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global wealth management market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Business Model

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based

Comprehensive Wealth Advisory

Hybrid Advisory

By Provider

FinTech Advisors

Banks

Traditional Wealth Managers

Others

By End-user Type

Retail

High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Companies Mentioned

Bank of America Corporation

BNP Paribas

Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.

Citigroup Inc.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Baer Group

Morgan Stanley

UBS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8auow