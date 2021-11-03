Radware Reports 17% Revenue Growth for the Third Quarter 2021

Third Quarter 2021 Results and Financial Highlights

Record revenue of $73 million, up 17% year-over-year, exceeding high end of guidance

ARR of $185 million, up 9% year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating income of $11.6 million, an increase of 69% year-over-year

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23, exceeding high end of guidance; GAAP EPS of $0.10

Cash flow from operations of $18 million



TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

“We are pleased to report another strong quarter. Driven by our cloud and subscription business, we achieved record quarterly revenue of $73 million. In addition, we saw double digit growth across key financial metrics. Compared to the same period last year, total revenue grew 17%, cloud and subscription ARR increased by 26%, and EPS rose 32%,” said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO, Radware. “The growing number of increasingly complex cyber-attacks is creating more urgency and driving more organizations to strengthen the defenses around their critical assets. We are confident that this demand, coupled with our best of breed security offering — which includes DDoS protection; Web application, API and Bot security; and cloud posture security — will fuel our growth in the coming quarters.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2021

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $73.4 million:

Revenue in the Americas region was $35.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, up 18% from $30.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $23.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, up 29% from $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, up 1% from $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.



GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $11.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, other loss adjustment and tax related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $455.9 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $17.9 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, other loss adjustment and tax related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 63,205 54,771 Marketable securities 51,234 64,684 Short-term bank deposits 159,208 191,038 Trade receivables, net 11,476 16,848 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 11,798 6,526 Inventories 12,403 13,935 309,324 347,802 Long-term investments Marketable securities 84,741 66,836 Long-term bank deposits 97,550 71,421 Severance pay funds 2,391 2,453 184,682 140,710 Property and equipment, net 20,606 22,976 Intangible assets, net 11,196 12,588 Other long-term assets 35,879 30,222 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,131 27,823 Goodwill 41,144 41,144 Total assets 627,962 623,265 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current Liabilities Trade payables 2,994 3,882 Deferred revenues 93,542 92,127 Operating lease liabilities 4,503 5,224 Other payables and accrued expenses 44,424 42,514 145,463 143,747 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 62,455 54,797 Operating lease liabilities 22,617 24,851 Other long-term liabilities 11,841 11,409 96,913 91,057 Shareholders' equity Share capital 728 721 Additional paid-in capital 462,976 443,018 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 298 1,517 Treasury stock, at cost (225,575 ) (190,552 ) Retained earnings 147,159 133,757 Total shareholders' equity 385,586 388,461 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 627,962 623,265





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 73,418 62,524 209,854 180,981 Cost of revenues 13,294 11,646 38,398 32,893 Gross profit 60,124 50,878 171,456 148,088 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 18,639 16,747 54,501 49,088 Selling and marketing 29,588 27,659 87,827 82,616 General and administrative 6,024 4,513 15,771 14,114 Total operating expenses, net 54,251 48,919 158,099 145,818 Operating income 5,873 1,959 13,357 2,270 Financial income, net 1,013 2,897 4,870 7,404 Income before taxes on income 6,886 4,856 18,227 9,674 Taxes on income 1,921 1,269 4,825 2,840 Net income 4,965 3,587 13,402 6,834 Basic net earnings per share 0.11 0.08 0.29 0.15 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 45,838,968 46,341,046 45,891,234 46,547,504 Diluted net earnings per share 0.10 0.08 0.28 0.14 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 47,620,254 47,673,698 47,451,932 47,841,411





Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 60,124 50,878 171,456 148,088 Stock-based compensation 51 48 149 135 Amortization of intangible assets 464 465 1,393 1,427 Non-GAAP gross profit 60,639 51,391 172,998 149,650 GAAP research and development, net 18,639 16,747 54,501 49,088 Stock-based compensation 1,434 1,301 3,786 3,199 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 17,205 15,446 50,715 45,889 GAAP selling and marketing 29,588 27,659 87,827 82,616 Stock-based compensation 2,212 2,083 6,294 5,814 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 27,376 25,576 81,533 76,802 GAAP general and administrative 6,024 4,513 15,771 14,114 Stock-based compensation 894 975 1,973 2,809 Litigation costs 67 44 288 303 Acquisition costs 629 - 629 - Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,434 3,494 12,881 11,002 GAAP total operating expenses, net 54,251 48,919 158,099 145,818 Stock-based compensation 4,540 4,359 12,053 11,822 Litigation costs 67 44 288 303 Acquisition costs 629 - 629 - Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 49,015 44,516 145,129 133,693 GAAP operating income 5,873 1,959 13,357 2,270 Stock-based compensation 4,591 4,407 12,202 11,957 Amortization of intangible assets 464 465 1,393 1,427 Litigation costs 67 44 288 303 Acquisition costs 629 - 629 - Non-GAAP operating income 11,624 6,875 27,869 15,957 GAAP financial income, net 1,013 2,897 4,870 7,404 Other loss adjustment - - - 247 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 388 (72 ) 219 480 Non-GAAP financial income, net 1,401 2,825 5,089 8,131 GAAP income before taxes on income 6,886 4,856 18,227 9,674 Stock-based compensation 4,591 4,407 12,202 11,957 Amortization of intangible assets 464 465 1,393 1,427 Litigation costs 67 44 288 303 Acquisition costs 629 - 629 - Other loss adjustment - - - 247 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 388 (72 ) 219 480 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 13,025 9,700 32,958 24,088 GAAP taxes on income 1,921 1,269 4,825 2,840 Tax related adjustments 62 62 185 245 Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,983 1,331 5,010 3,085 GAAP net income 4,965 3,587 13,402 6,834 Stock-based compensation 4,591 4,407 12,202 11,957 Amortization of intangible assets 464 465 1,393 1,427 Litigation costs 67 44 288 303 Acquisition costs 629 - 629 - Other loss adjustment - - - 247 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 388 (72 ) 219 480 Tax related adjustments (62 ) (62 ) (185 ) (245 ) Non-GAAP net income 11,042 8,369 27,948 21,003 GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.10 0.08 0.28 0.14 Stock-based compensation 0.10 0.09 0.26 0.25 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Litigation costs 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Acquisition costs 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 Other loss adjustment 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.01 (0.00 ) 0.00 0.01 Tax related adjustments (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.23 0.18 0.59 0.44 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 47,620,254 47,673,698 47,451,932 47,841,411



