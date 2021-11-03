Correction: Next Games Corporation Shares Subscribed for With Stock Options 2019 and 2020

English Finnish

Next Games Corporation Shares Subscribed for With Stock Options 2019 and 2020 3 November 2021 at 12:00 EET

The release published by Next Games Oyj on 3 November 2021 at 11 am EET concerning Next Games Corporation Shares Subscribed for With Stock Options 2019 and 2020 contained incorrect information (Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch, tel. +358 10 546 7938). Certified Adviser for Next Games is:

Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Certified Adviser

+358 (0) 50 520 4098





