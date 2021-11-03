Helicopter Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global helicopter market size is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast timeframe as geopolitical tensions among the nations have prompted the authorities to purchase new fleets. The existing helicopters are undergoing technological advancements to effectively counter any security threats. The U.S. and Canada defense sectors are collaborating with helicopter manufacturing companies to develop cutting-edge equipment that will be installed in the aircraft. Here is a region-wise look at the chief trends set to strengthen the industry outlook:

Europe:

COVID-19 impact on helicopter demand:

Germany, France, Italy, and the UK were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governments established strict lockdown rules and other restrictions to curb the virus spread. This move had a serious impact on the production and supply chain activities of helicopter manufacturers.

As the borders were sealed off, it became impossible to import or export components and machines needed for helicopters. However, as the situation is gradually improving with fewer COVID-19 positive cases, the production of these vehicles is expected to grow considerably across commercial and civil aviation sectors.

Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) will gain traction:

Europe helicopter market size will be valued at $18 billion by 2027. Helicopters and medical services are witnessing notable technological innovations that will improve their efficiency and timeliness of operations. This factor will be vital in fueling the need for Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS). Hospitals in the region are increasingly investing in these solutions and companies are focusing on offering unique designs and operational training to the end-user clients.

Environmental Control System (ECS) for hostile conditions:

The European market share from ECS components will register a notable CAGR through 2027. This system in helicopters has many components, indicators, and controllers that maintain proper air ventilation, cabin temperature, and help remove excess moisture. ECS components are undergoing technological developments which will help the helicopters operate in hostile environmental conditions.

ECS providers are collaborating with helicopter producers to supply innovative ECS parts. In September 2020, Liebherr-Aerospace signed a partnership deal with VR Technologies, a Russian Helicopters subsidiary, to supply ECS to the company’s newly launched civil helicopter VRT 500.

North America:

Military spending grows exponentially:

The North America helicopter market forecast will surpass $10 billion by 2027. Helicopters will find high adoption as the countries are increasing their spending every year to strengthen the defense sector activities and initiatives. The U.S. and Canada governments are supporting helicopter manufacturers by providing adequate financial support to develop advanced technologies and enhance operational efficiency. In 2019, for instance, the region was the largest defense sector investor in the world with investments worth $732 billion, which is nearly 35% of the global military expenditure.

MRO services for enhancing helicopter operations:

MRO services will gain traction as they are required to modify and enhance the scope of operations of helicopters. Government-backed organizations are collaborating with helicopter makers to produce and install high-end accessories into the vehicles that will help them perform special tasks in critical situations.

Aerostructures/airframe components used for several applications:

Aerostructure/airframe components are anticipated to capture a major share of the regional market by 2027 with growing prominence across a wide range of applications. Besides, rising demand for commercial and military rotary wing aircraft has driven the industry growth. For example, the Leonardo AW109 helicopter can be used for rescue & medical, transport, utility, and security services.

Asia Pacific:

Rising demand for domestic manufacturing:

The Asia Pacific helicopter market value will cross $12 billion by 2027. India, Japan, and China are increasing their focus on developing in-house capabilities to boost the production of helicopters. Government initiatives, such as Make in India and Made in China are providing support in the form of relaxed rules and 100% FDIs. This aspect will encourage companies to invest their resources in the domestic manufacturing of helicopters.

Rotor system production picks up pace:

Rotor systems will witness a rise in demand among end users and will hold a significant share of the APAC market by 2027. These systems endure the most wear and tear as they must operate under extreme climatic conditions.

As a result, they require timely replacement and maintenance. Since the production and sale of helicopters for defense and other applications are growing every year, the installation of rotor systems will increase.

