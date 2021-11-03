National Sandwich Day: Willie's Grill & Icehouse to Debut New Warm Texas Toast Sandwiches Today

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, Willie's Grill & Icehouse has a mission: Get Texas toasted. On Nov. 3, 2021, Willie's is taking National Sandwich Day to heart by introducing two warm, definitively Texan sandwiches: the Texas Patty Melt and the Cajun Fire Chicken Sandwich, both served on thick Texas toast and featuring the same commitment to house-made ingredients that has endeared Willie's to Texans for almost 30 years.

The Texas Patty Melt is a juicy half-pound patty with two slices of melted Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and house-made Melt Sauce, nestled in between two thick slices of Texas toast and served with a mountain of fries. An inspired update of a comfort-food classic, the Texas Patty Melt could only come from Willie's, masters of burgers stacked with Texas-gourmet toppings.

The Cajun Fire Chicken Sandwich is two crispy fried chicken tenders topped with Cajun slaw and sweet pickles, all drizzled with Willie's signature Cajun Fire Sauce then tucked between two thick pieces of Texas toast and served with a mountain of fries. A fresh Texas take on the hot chicken craze sweeping the country, the Cajun Fire Chicken Sandwich balances kick and cool for a standout taste that's entirely its own. The spice is serious: This sandwich bites back.

The Texas Patty Melt and the Cajun Fire Chicken Sandwich join favorite Willie's sandwiches including the Texas Fried Chicken Club, the Shrimp Po-Boy, the Chicken Willie, and more, as well as the legendary burgers, crave-worthy tacos, tender ribs, giant chicken fried steaks, and other Texas staples that fill Willie's menus alongside Willie's signature Frozen Jack & Coke and Willie's Ritas.

"Adding two brand-new, warm Texas toast sandwiches to our menu as the temperatures finally begin to fall down here throughout the state was an exciting prospect for all of us," said Justin Schultz of Willie's Grill & Icehouse. "Both the Texas Patty Melt and the Cajun Fire Chicken Sandwich are delicious comfort food, Willie's-style, and we can't wait for our guests to finally taste them."

The two sandwiches arrive during a busy time for Willie's, after the recent announcement of the beloved brand's first location in Pearland, set to open in January 2022. Fall weather is also bringing even more Texans to Willie's, where retractable garage walls open to reveal spacious open-air patios full of games and plenty of room for relaxing, playing, and enjoying one another. Since its launch in 1993, Willie's has become an institution, trusted and loved by millions as a family-friendly haven offering fun and flavors for all ages.

Willie's Grill & Icehouse is hiring across the state. Pay is competitive: Most servers earn between $20 and $26 per hour. Willie's also actively promotes and hires from within, believing every position has the potential for long-term career growth.

ABOUT WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE

At Willie's Grill & Icehouse, everyone belongs. Started in 1993 as a humble burger joint in Houston, Texas, Willie's has grown into a Texas institution with 18 locations statewide, beloved by millions as the family's favorite place to unwind. At Willie's, arcade games await the kids and young at heart, while wide-open giant garage doors reveal ample patio spaces with sandboxes and plenty of room to play and relax. Juicy burgers piled high with fixings anchor the gargantuan menu of delicious Texas comfort food, promising something for everybody. For more information, please visit www.williesgrillandicehouse.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Austin, 713-305-0419

rachel@hometownsocial.net

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment