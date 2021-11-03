iMedia Brands Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



CEO Tim Peterman and CFO Monty Wageman will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13724909

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 1, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13724909

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of interactive video, ecommerce and advertising. The company owns a growing portfolio of Entertainment, Consumer Brands and Media Commerce Services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize the engagement experiences it creates for advertisers and consumers.

Contacts:

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

Media:

press@imediabrands.com

(800) 938-9707