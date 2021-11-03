Asia Pacific data center server market size to cross USD 30 billion valuation by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, Asia Pacific data center server market valuation is estimated to multiply considerably and account for more than USD 30 billion over the forecast duration.

The study also emphasizes on various market segments including the type, data center size and application ambit, as well as regional divisions, to highlight the key areas for investment in the upcoming years. Lastly, it compiles detailed profiles of the major industry players for formulating effective growth plans.

Increasing consumption of digital technologies, rising adoption of compute-intensive applications and surging data volume owing to growing number of data center infrastructure projects are the major factors driving Asia Pacific data center server market growth.

Moreover, rising demand for online video streaming, digital banking, and Work from Home (WFH) solutions are likely to augment the market development. Manufacturing industries across the region are also keeping up with the recent developments in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), leveraging the potential of connected devices, further fostering the regional market development over the forecast duration.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4129596/

Requirement for high chip performance is constantly increasing across Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, especially in healthcare, IT & telecom, BFSI, and government applications, which in turn is positively swaying the overall industry dynamics.

On the downside, delay in procurement of raw materials and supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic are likely to hinder the market progression over the estimated timeline.

Market segmentation overview

Based on size, Asia Pacific data center server industry is segmented into small, medium, and large. Among these, large data centers segment is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth trends over the assessment period. Rising demand for data centers with robust storage and processing capabilities coupled with rising development of cloud data centers for facilitating efficient management of large volumes of data are fueling the segmental share.

Considering server type, the marketplace is divided into micro, rack, blade, and tower. Experts cite that blade server segment is poised to garner significant returns over the projected timeline, on account of its improved capabilities that ensure considerable reduction in power consumption. Such server type can also help in cutting down energy costs and offer at least 80% reduction in cabling infrastructure as compared to traditional rack servers.

Summarizing the competitive scope

Prominent players influencing Asia Pacific data center server industry trends are Super Micro Computer Inc., Oracle Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Fujitsu Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Atos SE, and ASUSTek Computer Inc.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/asia-pacific-data-center-server-market-statistics

Asia Pacific Data Center Server Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Rack

Tower

Blade

Micro

Asia Pacific Data Center Server Market by Data Center Size (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Small

Medium

Large

Asia Pacific Data Center Server Market by Application Range (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

BFSI

IT & telecom

Government

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Asia Pacific Data Center Server Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Asia Pacific Data Center Server Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

NEC Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Fujitsu Limited

Dell Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Atos SE

ASUSTek Computer Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 List of data sources

1.2.1 Secondary

1.2.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Market Snapshot

2.1 Asia Pacific data center server market snapshot

Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Data Center Server Market Trends

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size, 2017 - 2027

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

3.4 Value chain analysis

3.4.1 Company product snapshot

3.5 Innovation landscape

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Market drivers

Chapter 4 Asia Pacific Data Center Server Market, By Type (USD)

4.1 Asia Pacific data center server market share, by type, 2020 & 2027

4.2 Rack

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

4.3 Tower

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

4.4 Blade

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

4.5 Micro

4.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Data Center Server Market, By Data Center Size (USD)

5.1 Asia Pacific data center server market share, by data center size, 2020 & 2027

5.2 Small

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.3 Medium

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.4 Large

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Data Center Server Market, By Application (USD)

6.1 Asia Pacific data center server market share, by data center size, 2020 & 2027

6.2 BFSI

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

6.3 IT & telecom

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

6.4 Government

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

6.5 Healthcare

6.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

6.6 Energy

6.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

6.7 Manufacturing

6.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2027

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Data Center Server Market, By Region (USD)





Related Report:

Data Center Server Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027



The data center server market is poised to grow at a strong rate over the coming time period due to the expanding cloud computing industry and manufacturing sector, rising adoption of rack servers, and increasing number of SMEs. A data center server is essentially a computer without peripherals such as keyboards and monitors, it is basically used for tis computing power. A server runs entirely as a saving location and is linked to a network to make the data reachable to other computers. In case of an internet server, the device is generally connected to the web, so that the computer having a web connection can access the information in the files that are stored in the server. Servers store as well as process data the same way a computer does and are connected to the internet through a wireless or wired connection. From a regional frame of reference, with the expanding data center industry in the region and with numerous technology providers establishing data centers in the region, the North America data center server market is expected to witness remunerative business growth.

Data Center UPS Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The data center UPS market is expected to grow considerably by 2027. owing to widespread adoption of cloud computing and IoT technology across the globe. Additionally, growing dependency on internet worldwide is projected to further fuel market growth through the forecast period. The data center UPS market from the standby UPS segment is estimated to witness robust growth, expanding at a sizable CAGR over the forecast period, Increased demand for standby UPS that offers high efficiency at low cost is set to facilitate product uptake through 2027. The filter and surge circuitry of standby UPS provide sufficient noise filtration and surge suppression, which is likely to foster segmental adoption in the coming years.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.