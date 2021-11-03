Worldwide 3PL Industry to 2026 - Technology Advancement to Provide Service Enhancement Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3PL Market Research Report by Transport, Service, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3PL Market size was estimated at USD 966.27 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,035.58 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% reaching USD 1,492.25 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the 3PL to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Transport, the market was studied across Airways, Railways, Roadways, and Waterways.

Based on Service, the market was studied across Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, and Warehousing and Distribution.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3PL Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 3PL Market, including Agility Public Warehousing Company, AmeriCold Logistics LLC, BDP International, Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Inc., CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, Echo Global Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., FedEx Corporation, Flexport Inc., GEODIS Group, J. B. Hunt, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Landstar System, Inc., Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Penske Logistics, Inc., Ryder System, Inc., Schneider National, Inc., Total Quality Logistics, Inc., Unyson Logistics, Inc., UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., and Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3PL Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3PL Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3PL Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3PL Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3PL Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3PL Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global 3PL Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rapid development of logistics infrastructure in developing countries

5.2.2. Boosting e-commerce sector growth

5.2.3. Increasing company's focus to enhance operation and reduce operational cost

5.2.4. Globalization leads to logistic management services

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Lack of logistics control

5.3.2. Economic downturn can affect the market

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Government initiatives encouraging Asia Pacific industrial growth

5.4.2. Technology advancement to provide service enhancement

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Complexity associated with cross border transportation



6. 3PL Market, by Transport

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Airways

6.3. Railways

6.4. Roadways

6.5. Waterways



7. 3PL Market, by Service

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

7.3. Domestic Transportation Management

7.4. International Transportation Management

7.5. Warehousing and Distribution



8. 3PL Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Manufacturing

8.5. Retail



9. Americas 3PL Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific 3PL Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3PL Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Agility Public Warehousing Company

13.2. AmeriCold Logistics LLC

13.3. BDP International

13.4. Burris Logistics

13.5. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Inc.

13.6. CEVA Logistics

13.7. DB Schenker

13.8. Deutsche Post AG

13.9. DSV Panalpina A/S

13.10. Echo Global Logistics

13.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

13.12. FedEx Corporation

13.13. Flexport Inc.

13.14. GEODIS Group

13.15. J. B. Hunt

13.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

13.17. Kerry Logistics Network Limited

13.18. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

13.19. Landstar System, Inc.

13.20. Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

13.21. Penske Logistics, Inc.

13.22. Ryder System, Inc.

13.23. Schneider National, Inc.

13.24. Total Quality Logistics, Inc.

13.25. Unyson Logistics, Inc.

13.26. UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

13.27. XPO Logistics, Inc.

13.28. Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.



14. Appendix



